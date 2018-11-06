42 former Idaho high school stars are playing Division I basketball this year

Idaho has long served as an afterthought for Division I basketball coaches. But out-of-state recruiters have started finding their way to Idaho in recent years with a string of Division I signees.
In both men’s and women’s basketball, 21 former Idaho high school players are on a Division I roster entering the 2018-19 season. See the full list below.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Houston Wahlen, so., Idaho State (Aberdeen)
Max Rice, fr., Boise State (Bishop Kelly)
Brian Smith, so., Portland (Boise)
Paul Pennington, fr., Gonzaga (Boise)
Jared Stutzman, jr., Idaho State (Bonneville)
Isaiah Wright, sr., San Diego (Borah)
Rylan Bergersen, so., BYU (Borah)
DeAndre Jones, so., Central Arkansas (Borah)
Brooks King, fr., Utah (Centennial)
Malek Harwell, jr., Boise State (Century)
Joey Naccarato, so., UMass Lowell (Coeur d’Alene)
Connor Harding, fr., BYU (Highland)
Stefan Gonzalez, jr., UC Davis (Highland)
Daxton Carr, fr., Cal Poly (Highland)
Lyle Sutton, so., Idaho State (Madison)
Ryker Pierce, sr., UC Riverside (Madison)
Andrew Vaughan, fr., Idaho State (Marsh Valley)
Austin Smellie, fr., Idaho State (Preston)
Kolby Lee, fr., BYU (Rocky Mtn)
McKay Cannon, sr., BYU (Shelley)
Casdon Jardine, so., Utah Valley (Twin Falls)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Gabi Harrington, so., Montana (Bishop Kelly)
Issy Hadden, jr., Idaho (Boise)
Mandy Simpson, so., Oklahoma (Boise)
Lauren Brocke, fr., Colorado State (Centennial)
Tori Williams, so., Colorado State (Centennial)
Dominique Williams, jr., Weber State (Centennial)
Katelyn Murray, fr., Army (Eagle)
Abby Mangum, fr., BYU (Eagle)
Janie King, fr., Idaho (Eagle)
Lauren Rewers, so., Hawaii (Lake City)
Nina Carlson, so., Idaho (Lake City)
Kori Pentzer, fr., Weber State (Melba)
Chloe Bradford, jr., Southern Utah (Minico)
Destiny Slocum, so., Oregon State (Mtn View)
Aubre Johnson, jr., Rider (Post Falls)
Melody Kempton, fr., Gonzaga (Post Falls)
Kaitlyn Bell, fr., Idaho State (Rigby)
Madi Schoening, jr., Montana (Sandpoint)
Trinity Golder, fr., Eastern Washington (Sandpoint)
Grace Kirscher, fr., Eastern Washington (Sandpoint)
Allison Kirby, so., Idaho (Timberlake)
