Meridian’s Destiny Slocum named candidate for college basketball’s top awards

Oregon State sophomore Destiny Slocum was named a candidate for the top awards in women’s college basketball this week.
Slocum was named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top-20, a listing of candidates for awards such as the Wooden Award All-America team and Most Outstanding Player Award. She leads the Beavers with 16.2 points per game and is fifth in the Pac-12 with 5.3 assists per game. She has scored at least 20 points in six of the past nine games.
She also was added to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s Wade Watch List this week. That list of 41 players names candidates for the Wade Trophy, which is the oldest national player of the year award in the sport.
Slocum, who graduated from Mountain View High in Meridian, is in her first season with the Beavers (19-3), who are ranked No. 7. She was the WBCA National Freshman of the Year at Maryland in 2016-17 and sat out 2017-18 as a transfer. She twice was Idaho’s high school girls basketball player of the year.
Oregon State’s next game is Friday at No. 11 Stanford (7 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Networks). The Beavers will be on ESPN2 on Feb. 18 against Oregon (7 p.m.).
