Live: Early barrage helps send Middleton to third straight 4A semifinals

Experience was on the Middleton Vikings’ side, and it showed.
The Vikings, who won the 4A state championship in 2017 and took third last year, jumped out to a 10-0 lead Thursday in their first-round game against the Mountain Home Tigers.
A dominant start was all Middleton needed, holding off a strong comeback in the final quarter for a 44-36 win and a trip to the semifinals.
“That start was something I was afraid of, because none of our girls had been to state,” Mountain Home coach Brent Keener said.
Middleton (23-2) senior forward Lexi Mitchell had seven of the Vikings’ first 10 points and finished with a game-high 13. Having the veteran step up was big, but Mountain Home didn’t have the only newbie.
Freshman guard Payton Hymas came off the bench with 12 points for the Vikings, including back-to-back 3-pointers in 50 seconds to start the second quarter, as Middleton led 23-6 with 2:30 left in the first half.
“It was huge. Basketball is a lot of a mind game, we were able to set the tone early, and our bench does a great job of keeping it hyped for us,” Mitchell said.
Middleton coach Nichole Williamson said of Hymas: “She came up big for us … it’s what you hope for. What a way to have a breakout freshman season, to show up in the state tournament.”
The Vikings’ calling card this season has been their defense, which came into the tournament allowing the fewest points per game in 4A (32.6). It was on display early, as Mountain Home (19-6) scored just 12 first-half points and shot 22.7 percent (5-of-22) from the field.
But the Tigers were not going away easily, outscoring the Vikings 24-17 in the second half. Mountain Home got within five points at 39-34 when Emalee Pippin hit 1-of-2 free throws with 3 minutes remaining, but couldn’t cut further into the lead. Pippin’s 12 points paced the Tigers.
Mountain Home was 8-of-21 from the free-throw line, Middleton was 17-of-26.
“We had some good looks, had tired legs and Middleton made their free throws,” Keener said. “We were awful from the line and they were good.”
Middleton had allowed just one field goal in the fourth quarter in each of its last two wins in the district tournament. The Vikings allowed six total fourth-quarter points in those games, but Mountain Home had 14 on Thursday.
However, when it got close, that experience, and the confidence that comes with it, paid off.
“We knew what we were capable of doing — in a timeout, (Williamson) said ‘this is it, this is our game’ when they got it to five, and we put our foot down,” Mitchell said.
Here’s what’s happened so far in the quarterfinals from 3A to 1A:
3A
▪ Sugar-Salem 57, Bonners Ferry 31: Sugar-Salem rolled and improved its record to 22-2. No stats provided.
2A
▪ West Jefferson 51, Declo 40: The Panthers erased a five-point halftime deficit with a dominant third quarter, outscoring the Hornets 14-3. Jordi Holdaway scored 19 points, dished five assists and grabbed six steals for West Jefferson. Mattie Ramsey scored 24 for Declo.
1A Division I
▪ Shoshone 32, Liberty Charter 19: The Indians’ stifling defense limited the Patriots to 25 percent shooting and just eight field goals in the contest. Bailee Owens led Shoshone (22-1) with nine points and 10 rebounds. Madison Hodnett scored seven points and grabbed 10 boards for Liberty Charter.
1A Division II
▪ Sho-Ban 54, Kendrick 50: Harley Jackson (20 points) and Reesha Pokibro (16) combined to score two-thirds of Sho-Ban’s points. Erin Morgan contributed 16 points and a stunning 22 rebounds for Kendrick.
