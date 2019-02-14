Girls High School Basketball

Live: First Treasure Valley girls basketball team punches ticket to 5A state semis

By Michael Lycklama

February 14, 2019 03:12 PM

Eagle senior Meghan Boyd hit five 3-pointers in a row against Lake City in the first round of the 5A girls state basketball tournament Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Eagle senior Meghan Boyd hit five 3-pointers in a row against Lake City in the first round of the 5A girls state basketball tournament Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
Eagle senior Meghan Boyd hit five 3-pointers in a row against Lake City in the first round of the 5A girls state basketball tournament Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
Nampa

Eagle’s shot at another deep state tournament run looked shaky after a sloppy third quarter Thursday.

Then Meghan Boyd came to the rescue.

The senior guard drained five consecutive 3-pointers at the end of the third quarter and to start the fourth, sparking a 20-4 run that led the No. 3-ranked Mustangs (20-5) to a 63-52 victory over No. 2 Lake City (20-4) in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Ford Idaho Center.

[Related: State brackets | Eight must-see players | PredictionsScouting reports on all 48 teams]

The win lifts Eagle into its the state semifinals for the fourth straight year, where it will face the winner of Rigby and Boise at 6:15 p.m. Friday at the Idaho Center.

Boyd finished with a game-high 22 points after starting the game 1-for-5 behind the 3-point line. Jaimee McKinnie added 14 points, six rebounds and six steals for the Mustangs, and Betsey King finished with 12 points.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more updates from the 5A girls basketball state tournament. 

Michael Lycklama

Michael Lycklama has covered Idaho high school sports since 2007. He’s won national awards for his work uncovering the stories of the Treasure Valley’s best athletes and investigating behind-the-scenes trends.

If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  