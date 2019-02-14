Live: First Treasure Valley girls basketball team punches ticket to 5A state semis

Eagle’s shot at another deep state tournament run looked shaky after a sloppy third quarter Thursday.
Then Meghan Boyd came to the rescue.
The senior guard drained five consecutive 3-pointers at the end of the third quarter and to start the fourth, sparking a 20-4 run that led the No. 3-ranked Mustangs (20-5) to a 63-52 victory over No. 2 Lake City (20-4) in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Ford Idaho Center.
The win lifts Eagle into its the state semifinals for the fourth straight year, where it will face the winner of Rigby and Boise at 6:15 p.m. Friday at the Idaho Center.
Boyd finished with a game-high 22 points after starting the game 1-for-5 behind the 3-point line. Jaimee McKinnie added 14 points, six rebounds and six steals for the Mustangs, and Betsey King finished with 12 points.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more updates from the 5A girls basketball state tournament.
