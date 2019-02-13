Scouting reports on all 48 teams at the girls basketball state tournaments

Information compiled and shared by the Idaho Statesman, Idaho Press, IdahoSports.com, Lewiston Tribune, Coeur d’Alene Press, (Twin Falls) Times-News, Idaho State Journal and (Idaho Falls) Post Register.
Teams are listed alphabetically.
CLASS 5A
BOISE BRAVES
Record: 17-6
State seed: District Three third-place finisher
Coach: Kim Brydges, 14th season
Players to watch: P Peyton McFarland, jr.; G Allison Ross, so.; G Syd Davis, sr.
Notes: The 6-4 McFarland (11.5 ppg, 7.0 rebounds, 1.6 blocks) remains one of the state’s most dominating players and toughest matchups. … Still a young team with just three seniors, but fields a deeper lineup than years past with Ross (11.7 ppg) and Davis (9.1 ppg) leading the backcourt. … Ranked fourth in final state media poll. … At state for the fifth time in six years. … Has won three state titles, the last in 2005.
EAGLE MUSTANGS
Record: 19-5
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Cody Pickett, sixth season
Players to watch: G Meghan Boyd, sr.; G/F Jaimee McKinnie, sr.; G Eliza deVera, sr.,; G Betsey King, jr.
Notes: Back-to-back state runner-up. … At state for the fifth straight year. … Has reached three title games (2018, ‘17, ‘98) but has never won a state title. … 5A’s second-highest scoring team (57.9 ppg). … Ranked third in final state media poll. … Boyd (16.1 ppg, 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists) has signed with Denver. … McKinnie averages 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.2 steals. … King leads the 5A SIC with 4.5 assists per game. … Three of its five losses came to Mountain View. … Pickett is a former record-setting quarterback at the University of Washington who played two seasons in the NFL with the 49ers.
HIGHLAND RAMS
Record: 18-8
State seed: District Five-Six runner-up
Coach: Gino Mariani, first season
Players to watch: G Makenna Baker, sr.; G Mallori Vawdrey, sr.
Notes: At state for 12th consecutive season, the longest active streak in 5A. … Hasn’t won a first-round game or state tournament trophy since 2013 (third place). … Senior guard Makenna Baker has signed with Division II Colorado-Colorado Springs. … Six of eight losses this season are against non-5A Idaho teams. … This year’s first-round opponent, Timberline, is the eighth consecutive District Three team playing the Rams in the first round (Eagle, Meridian, Rocky Mountain, Boise, Boise, Eagle, Borah). … First-year coach Gino Mariani has won four 5A state titles as Highland’s football coach.
LAKE CITY TIMBERWOLVES
Record: 20-3
State seed: District One-Two champion
Coach: James Anderson, second season
Players to watch: F Bridget Rieken, sr.; PG Chloe Teets, sr.; G Klaire Mitchell, sr.; G Dejah Wilson, sr.; P Brooklyn Rewers, so.
Notes: Four team members have signed to play in college — though three of them are in other sports (Rieken, Washington State soccer; Teets, College of Idaho soccer; and Mitchell, Grand Canyon volleyball). All three were all-state in their “other” sports. Sara Muehlhausen, a reserve post, has signed to play basketball at NAIA Lewis-Clark State. ... Ranked second in final media poll. ... Lake City lost at top-ranked Mountain View 51-24 in its third game of the season. ... Last qualified for state in 2017, when Timberwolves lost in consolation title game. ... Won consolation title game in 2016. ... Won state titles in 2007 and 1995.
MERIDIAN WARRIORS
Record: 14-12
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Matthew Creech, third season
Players to watch: F Jaleesa Lawrence, so.; F/P DeeAnn White, sr.; G Graci Kolka, jr.
Notes: First state tournament appearance since 2012. … Hasn’t won a first-round game since 2001. … Returns five starters from last season but has just two seniors. … Lawrence (9.2 ppg, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals) and White (9.0 ppg, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 blocks) shoulder the bulk of the scoring load. … Lost six straight games early in the season before winning 10 of the next 16. … 1-9 vs. 5A state qualifiers. … Unranked in final media poll. … Won four state titles, the last in 1983 while on an 80-game win streak.
MOUNTAIN VIEW MAVERICKS
Record: 23-0
State seed: District Three champion
Coach: Connie Skogrand, 16th season
Players to watch: G Darian White, sr.; F Naya Ojukwu, fr.; G Trinity Slocum, so.
Notes: Went wire-to-wire as the state’s No. 1-ranked team, including the final six weeks as the unanimous No. 1. … Has won 24 straight games dating back to last season’s third-place game. … Owns 5A’s top offense (60.7 ppg) and defense (35.7 ppg). … 20 of its 23 wins have come by 10 points or more; closest was four points over Eagle and Boise. … White has signed with Montana State and leads the team in points (15.4) and leads the 5A SIC in steals (3.6). … The 6-foot Ojukwu averages 14.0 points and 7.4 rebounds. … Three regulars stand 6-feet or taller. … At state for the seventh straight year and has won a trophy each of the past five years. … Won two state titles (2015, ‘16). … Skogrand is the only head coach in program history.
RIGBY TROJANS
Record: 18-7
State seed: District Five-Six champion
Coach: Troy Shippen, second season
Players to watch: P Mateya Mobley, sr.; G Ruby Murdoch, jr.; W Summer Dabell, sr.; P Tylie Jones, soph.
Notes: First postseason appearance since 2016 and first appearance as a 5A school. … District champions for the first time since 2012, when the Trojans were a 4A school. … Responsible for Highland’s lone losses to a 5A District Five-Six opponent this season, both coming in the district tournament and both games went to overtime. … Defeated Bishop Kelly, Kimberly and Jerome to win the Jerry Callen Memorial Tournament in Jerome in December. … One of three teams thus far to defeat No. 4-ranked 4A team Blackfoot. … Last state trophy came in 2012 (4A state runner-up).
TIMBERLINE WOLVES
Record: 17-6
State seed: District Three fourth-place finisher
Coach: Andy Jones, first season
Players to watch: G Ava Ranson, jr.; G Elena McHargue, sr.,; Ashlyn Ascuena-Mercil, sr.
Notes: Snapped a 13-year state tournament drought, which was the longest in 5A. … Jones, the former Middleton and Caldwell coach, ranks second in state history with six girls basketball titles. … Ranson (18.0 ppg, 3.0 assists) has verbally committed to Montana State and leads the 5A SIC in scoring. … McHargue (13.5 ppg, 3.0 assists) teams with Ranson to form a potent backcourt. … Won its only state title in 2003. … Last state tournament win and finals appearance was in 2004.
CLASS 4A
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS
Record: 21-4
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Courtnie Smith, fourth season
Players to watch: G Allie Cannon, sr.; F Olivia Arave, sr.; G Tenleigh Smith, so.
Notes: Making first state tournament appearance since 2005 (runner-up). … No. 1 scoring offense in 4A at 55.7 ppg. … 2-4 this season when scoring under 50 points; 19-0 when scoring 50 or more.
CALDWELL COUGARS
Record: 19-5
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Ashley Green, first season
Players to watch: G Jalen Callender, sr.; G Jade Martinez, jr.; Katrina Vallejo, jr.
Notes: Green continued Caldwell’s recent resurgence by taking over for William Rodgers, who left Rocky Mountain. She guided Caldwell back to the state tournament for the third time in four years. Caldwell, though, hasn’t won a game at state since winning the title in 2001. So the Cougars will look to change their postseason fortunes this time around. They do own a 27-point win over fellow tournament team Minico and have played third-ranked Middleton tough twice by losing by eight or fewer points. Callender leads the team with 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds. 2.4 steals and 2.3 assists per game. Martinez is averaging 7.2 points and Vallejo 7.0 points per game.
CENTURY DIAMONDBACKS
Record: 24-0
State seed: District Four-Five champion
Coach: Chris Shuler, 10th season
Players to watch: F Chinma Njoku, sr.; F Lexi Bull, jr.; G Olivia Holt, sr.
Notes: Enters state coming off eighth consecutive district championship. … Has played in four of the last six 4A state title games (2-2). … Has 4A’s top offense (53.6 ppg) and second-best average point differential this season (19.5). … Is 5-0 this season against 4A state tournament teams. …Has defeated 4A Idaho competition by an average of 21.4 points.
HILLCREST KNIGHTS
Record: 13-10
State seed: District Six champion
Coach: Alan Sargent, second season
Players to watch: G Maycee Stenquist, sr.; F Hallie Carlson, jr.; P Jaycee Weathermon, jr.; G Livia Wood, sr.
Notes: First postseason appearance since 2016 and first appearance as a 4A school since 2008. … Defeated District Six second seed Blackfoot in the district semifinals 24 hours after No. 1 seed Bonneville fell to No. 4 seed Skyline. Three days later, defeated Skyline for the district championship. … Stenquist is the lone player on the varsity roster who has played at the girls basketball state tournament. She was the only freshman on the senior-laden 2016 team which reached the 5A state consolation game and finished 23-3. .. .Last state trophy was won in 2014 (5A consolation).
LAKELAND HAWKS
Record: 10-11
State seed: District One-Two champion
Coach: Steve Seymour, 24th season
Players to watch: G Lauryn Cooper, sr.; W/P Taylor Elpers, sr.; P Katy Ryan, so.; G Mel Loutzenhiser, jr.
Notes: Lakeland is at state for the first time since 2009 — the last of 10 straight trips to state for the Hawks, a span which stretches back to their 3A days. ... Since then, Moscow won four straight district titles, then Sandpoint won the next five. ... Ryan, a 6-foot-3 lefty, is a double-double machine — and often is a triple-double threat because of her shot-blocking ability. She holds down the fort in the middle of Lakeland’s offense and defense, and she is surrounded by experienced players like Cooper, Elpers, Loutzenhiser and seniors Izzy Kirk and Alaina Pruitt. ... Lakeland won back-to-back state 3A titles in 2001 and ’02, as well as a state 3A crown in 1989.
MIDDLETON VIKINGS
Record: 22-2
State seed: District Three champion
Coach: Nichole Williamson, first season
Players to watch: G Zoey Moore, jr.; G Lexi Mitchell, sr.; F Haley Robinett, sr.
Notes: The loss of longtime coach Andy Jones didn’t slow down the five-time former state champion Vikings. Williamson picked up the mantle and led them to their second district title in three years. The 22 regular season wins are the most in six years. Middleton ended the year ranked third with the second-longest winning streak in 4A at 13 games. Moore leads the team off the bench with 9.4 points per game while shooting 43 percent from behind the arc. Robinett is averaging 8.2 points and 6.6 boards per game, while Mitchell is adding 7.4 points per game.
MINICO SPARTANS
Record: 16-8
State seed: District Four-Five runner-up
Coach: Anna Bateman, third season
Players to watch: G Taylia Stimpson, sr.; G Bailey Black, jr.; F Claire Boettcher, sr.; F Maddison Vorwaller, sr.; G Kylee McManus, jr.
Notes: The Spartans are without senior point guard Taycee Harper, a Western Colorado State University commit, who is out for the season with an injury. … Stimpson signed with the College of Southern Idaho to play basketball and is Minico’s leading scorer. … Only Highland came closer to beating undefeated No. 1 Century, as the Spartans nearly got an upset but lost, 48-44, on Jan. 17. … Had been ranked in the state media poll for much of the season, but fell out in the final few weeks. … Program has never won a state title. … Beat Preston 54-52 to win the consolation championship last season. … Have won two consolation championships in a row. … Last failed to make the state tournament in 2014.
MOUNTAIN HOME TIGERS
Record: 19-5
State seed: District Four-Five third-place finisher
Coach: Brent Keener, 12th season
Players to watch: G Jazzi Cristobal, sr.; G Adrie Blanksma, sr.; G Emalee Pippin, sr.
Notes: Relies on three seniors who have all started since their freshman season and average 10 or more points per game: Cristobal (14.2 ppg, 4.4 assists, 3.5 steals), Blanksma (14.0 ppg, 1.6 steals) and Pippin (11.0 ppg, 2.8 assists, 4.2 steals). … Second in 4A in team scoring (54.3 ppg). … 0-3 vs. state qualifiers (Century and Minico). … At state for the first time since 2011 and searching for its first state tournament win since 2002, when it finished third. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Has never won a state title or reached the finals.
CLASS 3A
BONNERS FERRY BADGERS
Record: 17-6
State seed: District One-Two runner-up
Coach: Travis Hinthorn, second season in second stint at Bonners Ferry.
Players to watch: PG Holly Ansley, so.; P Jerzie Pluid, sr.; F Baylee Blackmore, jr.
Notes: Badgers went two-and-out at state last year. ... Played Timberlake as tough as anyone in the Intermountain League has in recent years, losing “only” by 12 and 10 points. In the first game, at Spirit Lake, the Badgers led 24-17 at halftime before losing 45-33. ... Were the last of the 48 girls teams to qualify for state, beating Kellogg 58-35 at home on Monday night in the district second-place game, a game postponed from Saturday due to snow.
BUHL INDIANS
Record: 10-14
State seed: District Four champion
Coach: Dan Hill, first season
Players to watch: F Emily Gorrell, sr.; G Kyra Azevedo, sr.; F McKenna Lively, sr.
Notes: Won the district title for the second consecutive season. … Didn’t win a conference game during the regular season, but won the district tournament as the No. 4-seed (lowest seed). … Gorrell, often Buhl’s leading scorer, averaged 20.5 points per game over the four-game stretch of the district tournament. … Won its only state championship in 1997. … Made last season’s consolation finals, but lost to Parma. … Back-to-back state appearances after a 15-year drought.
HOMEDALE TROJANS
Record: 12-10
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Cam Long, first season
Players to watch: P Josey Hall, sr.; G Jayci Swallow, sr.; G Alex Grant, sr.
Notes: The Trojans are back at the state for the second straight year, just with a new coach this time around. Long has a knack for postseason success. He helped Nampa win consolation titles in 2009 and 2014. After a 1-8 start, Homedale won 11 of its final 13 games, including a 44-42 upset over then-No. 2 Parma on Jan. 22. Hall leads the team with 11.3 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the field. She also is averaging 6.7 boards per game. Swallow and Grant are each scoring 7.3 points per game.
PARMA PANTHERS
Record: 21-2
State seed: District Three champion
Coach: Michael Calkins, seventh season
Players to watch: G Madison Jackson, sr.; W Adyson Harris, jr.; W Grace Jackson, jr.
Notes: The Panthers have been one of the best 3A teams over the past three years during the regular season. They are 57-14 (.803). But that hasn’t exactly translated into postseason season with blowout losses in the semis and first round in the last two years. Parma, though, did win the consolation title last year. The Panthers at one point had a 17-game winning streak and finished No. 3 in the state in the final media poll. Madison Jackson, a Montana State signee, is the two-time SRV Player of the Year and is surely on her way to a third with 16.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.37 steals per game. Harris is also averaging double figures in scoring with 12.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Madison’s younger sister Grace is putting up 7.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. … 3A’s top defense at 30.6 points per game.
SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS
Record: 15-7
State seed: District Five champion
Coach: Jeff Steadman, third season
Players to watch: G Josee Steadman, so.; F Abby Morgan, sr.
Notes: Enters state on a three-game winning streak. … Defending state runner-up. … 3-3 this season against 3A state tournament teams. … First-round opponent Parma is allowing a classification-low 30.6 points per game and scoring 54.8 ppg, second-best in the class, led by Montana State commit Madison Jackson.
SUGAR-SALEM DIGGERS
Record: 21-2
State seed: District Six champion
Coach: Crystal Dayley, seventh season
Players to watch: G Macie Knapp, sr.; G Madi Fillmore, sr.; G Lindsey Larson, sr.; F Sydney Bradshaw, sr.
Notes: Defending state champ. … 11th postseason appearance in 13 seasons; sixth appearance under Dayley. … Lone losses this season are to undefeated and defending 2A state champion Soda Springs. … Six players are averaging at least seven points per game, led by Knapp (15.2) and Madi Fillmore (11.0). … All three Fillmores on the varsity roster are sisters. … Leads 3A in team scoring (60.1 ppg).
TETON REDSKINS
Record: 12-12
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Shon Kunz, sixth season
Players to watch: G Waklee Kunz, jr.; P Cambrie Streit, jr.; P Brooke Kaufman, jr.; G Janie Nelson, sr.
Notes: Returns to state for first time since 2017, which ended with the 3A state consolation trophy. … Went winless versus 3A District Six opponents until the district tournament with two wins over South Fremont three days apart. … Very young team with only two seniors (Nelson and Halle Lasson). … All but three of its losses were to teams currently ranked or previously ranked in the state media poll.
TIMBERLAKE TIGERS
Record: 20-2
State seed: District One-Two champion
Coach: Matt Miller, 14th season
Players to watch: G McKeeley Tonkin, sr.; G Taryn Soumas, so.; F Brooke Jessen, so.
Notes: After playing in the state title game six times in seven seasons, Timberlake “settled” for third place at state last season after losing to eventual champion Sugar-Salem in the semifinals. ... Timberlake won state 3A titles in 2016 and ’17, and also played for the title in 2011, ’12, ’14 and ’15. ... Went 5-0 vs. teams in the 5A Inland Empire League, beating Coeur d’Alene and Lewiston twice each, and Post Falls once. Went 6-0 vs. teams in the 4A IEL, sweeping Lakeland, Moscow and Sandpoint. ... Timberlake is at state for the ninth time in 11 seasons ... Tigers are ranked No. 1 in final state media poll.
CLASS 2A
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN CHARGERS
Record: 20-4
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Stu Sells, second season
Players to watch: F Anna Veeck, so.; F Maddie Cook, jr.; G/F Savannah Khoury, jr.
Notes: The Chargers are back at state for the sixth year in a row. They finished the year ranked No. 4 in the state by earning wins over three 4A teams, including Caldwell, which is also at state. Cole Valley Christian’s only losses of the season have come to Parma and No. 2 Melba (three times). But all three games have been decided by six or fewer points. The Chargers also have a lot of size on the roster with four players on the roster at least 6 foot. Cook is the tallest at 6-foot-4 and is averaging 8.9 points and 7.6 rebounds. Veeck is the leading scorer 9.7 points, and Khoury has 6.1 points and 6.2 boards per game this season.
DECLO HORNETS
Record: 16-7
State seed: District Four champion
Coach: Ashley Baker and Justin Silcock, first season
Players to watch: G Mattie Ramsey, sr.; G Sydney Ramsey, jr.; G Brooke Olsen, jr.
Notes: Beat Wendell twice in the regular season and twice in the postseason to win the Canyon Conference with ease … Every win over Wendell was by 20 or more points … Only lost to one 2A team all season when they fell to North Fremont 39-33 on Dec. 27. … Defeated 3A teams such as Filer, American Falls and Gooding. … Have won nine of their final 11 games ahead of state. … Lost the state play-in game last season to New Plymouth. … Last made the tournament two seasons ago, going two-and-out … Won one state championship (1990).
GRANGEVILLE BULLDOGS
Record: 15-7
State seed: District One-Two champion
Coach: Michelle Barger, second season
Players to watch: G/F Paige Lindsley, sr.; F JaKaili Norman, jr.; F Colby Canaday, jr.; G/F Bailey Vanderwall, fr.
Notes: Defeated St. Maries twice in the best-of-three district tournament. … Making their first state tournament appearance since 2016. … Has made 19 appearances in the 2A state tournament, with the first coming in 1984. … Holds a .604 win percentage in the state tournament. … Has won six state titles in school history with the last coming in 2011. … 9-1 when scoring at least 49 points and 0-5 when scoring less than 41 points.
MALAD DRAGONS
Record: 16-9
State seed: District Five runner-up
Coach: Jeremy Jones, third season
Players to watch: F Britlynn Hubbard, sr.; F Shawnee Simpson, sr.
Notes: Third consecutive trip to state. … Led by Simpson, the program’s all-time leading scorer. … Four of nine losses were to Soda Springs. … Scoring 49.2 points per game, the fourth-best average in the classification.
MELBA MUSTANGS
Record: 22-1
State seed: District Three champion
Coach: Dave Lenz, third season
Players to watch: G Emma Clark, sr.; G Kate Clark, so.; F Mary Ellen Cossel, sr.
Notes: The Mustangs find themselves in the same position for the third year in a row. They are district champions, highly ranked at No. 2 and have the third-longest winning streak in the state at 21 games. Melba is also doing so in dominating fashion. The Mustangs have an average margin of victory of 18.5 points per game. What’s even more impressive is they are doing it all without two-time 2A All-Idaho Player of the Year, Kori Pentzer, who is now at Weber State. But the questions is, can Melba show up when it matters most after two disappointing losses the last two seasons? NNU signee Emma Clark is the leader in points (15.1), rebounds (5.6), assists (6.1) and steals (7.3). Younger sister Kate Clark is averaging 13.7 points with five rebounds, while Cossell is the top rebounder at 11 per game.
RIRIE BULLDOGS
Record: 20-4
State seed: District Six champion
Coach: Damien Smith, 11th season
Players to watch: G Maddie Johnson, sr.; G Indee Williams, jr.; W Anna Boone, sr.; G Cassidy Parkinson, sr.
Notes: Seventh consecutive state appearance. … Graduated no one from last year’s 22-5 state runner-up team. … Except for North Summit (Utah), all of Ririe’s losses are to teams currently or previously ranked in the Idaho state media poll. … Johnson leads District Six in assists (3.2) and blocks (1.7) per game and scored 35 points in a regular season win over Firth. … Williams (11.4 ppg) is just ahead of Johnson (11.3 ppg) as Ririe’s leading scorer. … Eden Griffith and Anna Boone lead District Six in 3-point shooting at 50 percent and 37.8 percent, respectively.
SODA SPRINGS CARDINALS
Record: 24-0
State seed: District Five champion
Coach: Wade Schvaneveldt, 17th season
Players to watch: G Sadie Gronning, jr.; G Reagan Yamauchi, sr.; F Jorianne Balls, jr.
Notes: At state for the 17th consecutive season. … Defending state champion. … Riding a 50-game winning streak. … Has a classification-best 20.4 average point differential … 3A Sugar Salem is the lone Idaho squad to score more than 50 points against the Cardinals this season. … Hasn’t lost first-round game at state since ‘14 state tournament.
WEST JEFFERSON PANTHERS
Record: 17-9
State seed: District Six runner-Up
Coach: Jalena Dixon, third season
Players to watch: G Jordi Holdaway, sr.; G Makiah Rogers, sr.; P Saige Moss, jr.; P Taneal Wright, sr.
Notes: Third postseason appearance in four seasons (second under Dixon). … Graduated five from last year’s 2A state consolation-winning team. … Despite missing three games with an injured knee, Holdaway led District Six in scoring for much of the season (15.3 ppg), leads the district in steals (4.4) and is top five in rebounds (7.8), assists (2.8) and 3-point shooting (35 percent). … Holdaway is also the lone remaining member of the 2016 state championship team. … Rogers has become a major threat since mid-January, moving into Top 10 in District Six for 3-point shooting (31.1 percent).
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
GENESEE BULLDOGS
Record: 18-8
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Greg Hardie, first season
Players to watch: G Bailey Leseman, so.; G Emerson Parkins, jr.; F Regan Zenner, jr.; P Kelsey Jensen, sr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2016. ... The Bulldogs won four consecutive elimination games in order to advance. ... Leseman is the team’s leading scorer at 13 ppg while Parkins, the point guard, scores about 8 ppgs and leads Genesee in assists and steals. ... Jensen is the Bulldogs’ rim protector and has a chance to break the single-season school record for blocks during the state tournament.
GRACE GRIZZLIES
Record: 15-8
State seed: District Five-Six champion
Coach: Kyle Christensen, first season
Players to watch: C Maniah Clegg, so.; G Breanna Hill, jr.; F Zoeigh Walker, jr.
Notes: Second consecutive state appearance. … Enters state on four-game winning streak. … Did not play any 1A DI team that qualified for state in the regular season. … Last win at state came in 2014.
LAPWAI WILDCATS
Record: 19-4
State seed: District Two champion
Coach: Eric Spencer, fifth season
Players to watch: G Glory Sobotta, so.; G Raquel Domebo, sr.; F Kelani Smith, sr.
Notes: At state for the 19th straight year, the longest active streak in all classes. … No. 1 in final media poll of the season. … Defeated Prairie 69-52 in the Whitepine League district championship game. … Last time the school did not reach the state tournament was 2000. … Eight total state titles in school history with the last coming in 2017. … Averages 63.8 points per game, the most for any Idaho team regardless of class. … 16-1 when scoring 57 points or more.
LIBERTY CHARTER PATRIOTS
Record: 12-13
State seed: District Three third-place finisher
Coach: Brad McCain, fourth season
Players to watch: F Madison Hodnett, so.; F Brenna Logue, sr.; G Grace Gerdes, so.
Notes: Despite a 1-8 start and a fourth-place finish in the 1A WIC during the regular season, the Patriots are back at state for the fourth straight season. McCain is even surprised. Liberty Charter won 11 of its last 16 games, including back-to-back victories over Ambrose and Riverstone on the brink of elimination. Hodnett recorded 12 doubles during the regular season. She is averaging a double-double with 16.2 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. Hodnett also has 3.1 blocks per game and is shooting 47 percent from the field. Logue adds seven rebounds per game and Gerdes is the assist leader with 3.3.
NOTUS PIRATES
Record: 17-5
State seed: District Three champion
Coach: Brad Huter, 10th season
Players to watch: G Destiny Quebrado, sr.; G Kortne Randall, sr.; W Kenzie Clemens, so.
Notes: The Pirates return to state for the first time in three years. They did so by upsetting No. 4 Rimrock for their first district championship in four years. Notus has won 13 of its last 14 games and is currently on a nine-game winning. The Pirates will be looking for their first state trophy of any kind. Quebrado leads the team in three different categories. She is averaging 18.6 points, 3.6 steals and 5.5 assists per game. Randall is putting up seven points and seven rebounds, while Clemons is at 5.5 points and four rebounds per game.
PRAIRIE PIRATES
Record: 18-3
State seed: District Two runner-up
Coach: Lori Mader, ninth season
Players to watch: G Jordyn Higgins, sr.; G India Peery, jr.
Notes: Tied for second in the final media poll of the season. … Has reached the state tournament in nine consecutive seasons. … Overall team record at the 1A state tournament is .679. … Has won eight state titles in school history with the last coming in 2014. … Averages 61.8 points per game offensively, which ranks second-best among all Idaho teams. … 15-0 when scoring at least 58 points.
RIMROCK RAIDERS
Record: 20-3
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Kyla Jewett, second season
Players to watch: G Sintia Varela, so.; F Madie Macmillan, so.; G Mylee Meyers, sr.
Notes: At state for the second year in a row. … Last won a first-round game and a trophy in 2006, when it finished fourth in the combined 1A tournament. … Meyers is the team’s lone senior. … Ranked fourth in the final state media poll. … Fourth in a 1A Division I in team offense (49.9 ppg) and defense (32.2 ppg). … Started the season 10-0. … Has only faced two state tournament qualifiers (Liberty Charter and Notus) and is 4-1 in those games, including a loss to Nouts in the district championship game.
SHOSHONE INDIANS
Record: 21-1
State seed: District Four champion
Coach: Tim Chapman, 28th season
Players to watch: G Cierra Hennings, sr.; G Bailee Owens, sr.; G Patti Fitzgerald, sr.; F Ari Regalado, sr.; F Rionna Kerner, sr.
Notes: Ranked second in final media poll. … Chapman won his 500th career game this season … The entire starting five is made up of seniors who have never won fewer than 17 games in a season. … Hennings and Owens have been starters since their freshman year. … Indians are making their third straight appearance at state, second in a row as the District Four champions … Allows classification-low 25.4 ppg. ... Allowed more than 40 points in a game just twice all year and only gave up 30 points five times. … Lost to Prairie in the state semifinals last season … Won two state championships (1986, 2005).
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
CAREY PANTHERS
Record: 19-1
State seed: District Four champion
Coach: Merrilee Sears, 10th season
Players to watch: G Kylie Wood, so.; F Kodi Green, sr.; G Athana Versis, sr.; G Lindsey Morey, sr.
Notes: Third straight state appearance. … Has gone to the consolation finals in each of the last two tournaments. … Struggled to get into media poll at the start of the season, finished second while receiving first-place votes. … Split series with 1A Division I state qualifier Shoshone (21-1). … Allowed more than 40 points just five times and never gave up more than 44. … Topped Castleford, Dietrich and Murtaugh en route to district title. … Wood hit three free throws in overtime to lift the Panthers over Murtaugh in district championship game.
DIETRICH BLUE DEVILS
Record: 19-5
State seed: District Four runner-up
Coach: Acey Shaw, 14th season
Players to watch: G Matigan Bingham, sr.; G Brianna Astle, sr.; F Bailey Hubert, sr.; F Caylee Dillworth, jr.
Notes: Lost to Carey in district semis, then won three straight games to take second. … Unranked in final media poll. … Won five state championships, including four in a row from 2011-2014, all under Acey Shaw. … High-flying offense put up more than 60 points in five different games this season, including once in the district tournament against Camas County. … Most recently made a state title game in 2016, when the Blue Devils lost to Richfield. … At state for the 11th time in 12 years. … Went two-and-out last season.
GENESIS PREP JAGUARS
Record: 12-10
State seed: District One-Two champion
Coach: Brandon Haas, second season
Players to watch: P Bella Murekatete, sr.; PG Rachel Schroeder, sr.
Notes: Program is in its fourth season sanctioned by the Idaho High School Activities Association. ... Genesis Prep placed third at state two years ago and second last year, losing title game by two points to Butte County, which moved up to 1A Division I this season. ... Murekatete has signed with Washington State, and Schroeder is attracting college interest. ... Record is a bit deceiving as the Jaguars play up in most of their nonleague games. Also, Murekatete and Schroeder didn’t play in their 49-17 North Star League loss at Wallace, and Murekatete didn’t play in a league loss to Clark Fork.
KENDRICK TIGERS
Record: 18-4
State seed: District Two champion
Coach: Ron Ireland, sixth season
Players to watch: G Lauren Morgan, jr.; G Mya Brown, jr.
Notes: Defeated Nezperce 46-45 in the Whitepine League district championship game. … Making itsr 15th appearance all-time at the 1A state tournament. … Has won three state titles with the last coming in 2002. … Averages 52.2 points per game on offense while giving up 33.8 points per game on defense. … 11-0 when scoring at least 55 points.
NEZPERCE INDIANS
Record: 21-3
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Dave Snodgrass, eighth season
Players to watch: F Hannah Stapleton, sr.; G Sydney Boyer, sr.; G Caitlyn Cronce, jr.
Notes: Beat Tri-Valley 46-45 in the state play-in game. … Ranked fifth in the final media poll. … Making sixth straight state tournament appearance. … Never won a girls basketball state title. … Averages 46.4 points per game on offense while giving up 30.6 points per game on defense. … 16-1 when scoring at least 45 points.
ROCKLAND BULLDOGS
Record: 20-4
State seed: District Five-Six champion
Coach: Vern Nelson, 23rd season
Players to watch: W/P Evie Waite, jr.; G Madalyn Permann, jr.; W Eryn Parrish, sr.
Notes: Won first district championship since 2016. … Only team to beat Sho-Ban this season. … Defense allows 30.38 ppg, second-fewest in 1A DII. … Also defeated teams in Idaho’s 3A, 2A and 1A DI classifications this season.
SALMON RIVER SAVAGES
Record: 19-2
State seed: District Three champion
Coach: Paula Tucker, fifth season
Players to watch: G Chevelle Shepherd, sr.; G Lotus Harper, so.; P Emily Diaz, jr.
Notes: Enters on a 17-game winning streak after a 2-2 start with losses to 2A state qualifier Grangeville and 1A Division II state qualifier Nezperce. … Shepherd (17.2 ppg, 5.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 3.8 steals) is the team’s lone senior and owns the 1A Division II record for most free throws in a game (19). … Harper (11.4 ppg) and Diaz (9.6 ppg, 6.5 rebounds) keep teams from focusing solely on Shepherd. … At state for the third time in four years after a 13-year drought, including four years without a varsity team. … Ranked third in the final state media poll. … Won its only state title in 1977 and has reached the finals three times (1977, 1978, 2017).
SHO-BAN CHIEFS
Record: 21-2
State seed: District Five-Six runner-up
Coach: Andrew Baldwin, fourth season
Players to watch: G Harley Jackson, jr.; P Reesha Pokibro, so.
Notes: Collected its first state trophy since 2000 with a third-place finish a season ago. … Led by Highland transfer Harley Jackson. … Scoring a classification-best 60.8 points per game. ... Has a 23.4 average point differential, best in the class. … Both losses came to district champion Rockland.
