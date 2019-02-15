Like clockwork, SIC girls basketball power is back in the 5A state title game

The names change. But the result stays the same for the Eagle High girls basketball team.
The Mustangs held on late Friday to beat Boise 61-55 at the Ford Idaho Center, sending the Mustangs (21-5) back to the finals for the third straight season.
Eagle will face the winner of Friday’s late game between Mountain View and Timberline at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Idaho Center.
The Mustangs fell in the state title game each of the past two seasons, and a win Saturday would give them the first championship in program history.
Senior guard and sharpshooter Meghan Boyd paced Eagle again, pouring in a game-high 25 points and shooting 4-for-6 behind the 3-point line. That adds to the five straight 3s she sank to finish Eagle’s first-round win over Lake City.
This is a breaking news post. Check back for more later.
