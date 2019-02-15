Live: Melba girls make historic breakthrough; Middleton runs into juggernaut

Strength met strength on Friday night in the 4A girls basketball state tournament semifinals and, as no team led by double digits at any point, it played out that way.
The classification’s second-most prolific offense, Century, battled the top defense, Middleton, and though the score was the latter’s type of game, the Diamondbacks fended off the pesky Vikings in a 40-34 win at Timberline High.
Century remained undefeated and will play in the state championship game Saturday for the fifth time in seven years.
“We knew it was going to be difficult, we knew it would be a fight, so we had to match their intensity and stay together when it got close, which we did,” Century junior post Lexi Bull said.
The Diamondbacks (26-0), who were held to their lowest scoring output against an Idaho team all season, relied heavily on their strength inside — Bull had 19 points and senior Chinma Njoku added 11. Century did not make a 3-pointer in the win, but made 14 free throws.
Middleton (23-3) had just 12 points at the half, making 4-of-18 shots from the field, but got it going in the third quarter. The Vikings twice grabbed the lead in the last 2:06 of the third quarter, their only leads of the game. The first came on a Payton Hymas 3-pointer with 2:06 left in the third, and the Vikings got the ball back on a foul, but couldn’t score. The last, a layup by senior Lexi Mitchell, made it 21-20, but Bull answered with a layup and the foul with 20.5 seconds left. She hit the free throw, and Century never trailed again.
“Every girl left their heart out on that court,” Mitchell said. “We figured this game would be all over the place, that it would be back and forth. We didn’t put the pedal to the metal after Payton hit that shot, but we just couldn’t do it.”
The Vikings missed their first three free throws of the fourth quarter as a 23-23 tie turned into a 32-26 deficit. Mitchell hit a layup with 2:30 left to cut the lead to four, but Bull answered on the other end. Middleton never got within five again. Junior guard Ashley Campbell’s 10 points paced the Vikings.
“It hurts, it was our goal all season to make it to the Idaho Center, but I’m proud of what we did,” Mitchell said.
Of course, the Diamondbacks also had a goal to get back to the state championship, where they lost last year to Burley. And they’ll get a shot to win a title in rare fashion, with an unblemished record.
2A
▪ Melba 46, West Jefferson 36: Melba reached the state final for the first time since 1984 — and became the first District Three team in the 2A final since 2003.
1A Division II
▪ Salmon River 66, Sho-Ban 45: Salmon River made 24 free throws to pull away and reach the state championship game. Chevelle Shepherd scored 25 points for the Savages, including a 14-of-16 performance from the free-throw line. Lotus Harper added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Reesha Pokibro scored 20 for Sho-Ban.
▪ Carey 40, Nezperce 35: Athana Versis scored 11 points and Kodi Green grabbed 14 rebounds to push Carey into the final. Hannah Stapleton scored 17 for Nezperce.
Championship schedule
(all games Saturday at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa)
9:30 a.m.: 1A Division II
11:30 a.m.: 1A Division I
1:40 p.m.: 2A
3:50 p.m.: 3A
6 p.m.: 4A
8 p.m.: 5A
