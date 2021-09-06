Vote now in the Treasure Valley athlete of the week contests (Aug. 30 to Sept. 5)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

The second week of the high school sports season featured flirtations with perfection, a program’s first win and the end of one of the state’s most impressive streaks.

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman athlete week of the contest, sponsored by Edmark Toyota.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times.

FOOTBALL

Max Clark, Capital: Was nearly perfect in a 49-22 win at Owyhee, finishing 24-of-25 for 396 yards and six TDs.

Luke Britt, Boise: On back-to-back possessions, he returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown, then returned a punt 80 yards for a score in a 65-18 win vs. Caldwell.

Tyler Medaris, Middleton: Caught nine passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in a 21-13 loss to Minico. He also completed a 25-yard pass.

Quintez Evans, Mountain View: Ran for 184 yards and two TDs on 30 carries in a 26-20 win at Rocky Mountain. He finished the game with 11 straight carries before a final kneel to burn the last 5:11 off the clock.

Max Cutforth, Skyview: Went 18-for-29 for 213 yards and all three touchdowns in the Hawks’ 21-0 win over Nampa to finish a sweep of city rivals.

Deagan Martinho, Eagle: Turned 10 carries into 142 yards and two TDs in a 42-7 win over Kuna.

Zeke Martinez, Meridian: The freshman finished 10-of-14 for 180 yards and three TDs to lead the Warriors to a 41-0 win over Centennial.

Seth Knothe, Bishop Kelly: Ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Knights to a 45-19 win over Borah.

Bowen Hickman, Timberline: Racked up three sacks to lead the Wolves’ defense in a 48-16 victory against Ridgevue.

Jaxon Dines, Homedale: Finished with 243 total yards and five touchdowns in the Trojans’ 54-8 rout of Ontario (Ore.).

Bailey Hite, New Plymouth: Scored the game-winning touchdown on a 19-yard run with 1:49 left in the Pilgrims’ 24-16 win against Payette.

Sam Sherman, Cole Valley Christian: Led the Chargers’ defense with 10 tackles and a sack in a 16-0 win against Nyssa (Ore.).

Carter Woodland, Notus: Ran for 335 yards and five TDs in the Pirates’ 54-12 win over Council.

Gabe Zavala, Salmon River: Finished the night accounting for five touchdowns (three rushing, one passing, one INT return) in a 60-0 win at Meadows Valley.

Blayne Meyer, Horseshoe Bend: Ran for 128 yards and a TD, and made eight tackles and two interceptions as the Mustangs topped Wilder 28-20.

VOLLEYBALL

Graycee Wilkerson, Emmett: Tallied a combined 40 kills and seven aces in three-set wins over Cole Valley Christian and Ridgevue.

Carissa Smith, Ambrose: Finished with seven kills, two aces, 18 assists and 10 digs in a three-set, conference win over Marsing while learning a new formation on short notice.

Sierra Grizzle, Mountain View: Racked up 25 kills, seven aces and 23 digs with a .400 hitting percentage in nonconference wins over Centennial and Borah.

Rylee Roberts, Weiser: Finished with 49 digs in a five-set win over Nampa Christian, then added 17 digs in a four-set loss to Melba.

Brooke Garman, Vallivue: Led the Falcons with 14 kills and 17 digs in a four-set loss to Columbia.

Keylee Wilson, Melba: Tallied 17 kills and three aces to lead the Mustangs to a four-set win over Weiser.

Audrah Radford, Nampa: Racked up 22 kills, four blocks, 19 digs and two aces in a five-set loss to Middleton.

Jeanice Gamez, Columbia: Finished with 13 kills and 15 digs to lead the Wildcats to a four-set win against Vallivue.

Hope Miller, Greenleaf: Slammed home 12 aces and five kills while adding three assists in a three-set win against Gem State.

Katie Compas, Parma: Tallied 10 kills and 26 assists in the Panthers’ sweep of Cole Valley Christian.

BOYS SOCCER

Trenton Langin, Ambrose: Scored four goals in the Archers’ first game in program history, a 5-3 win against Payette.

Elias Gonzalez, Meridian: The freshman made two goal-saving clearances in two games to earn a starting center back spot for the Warriors.

Sammie Holweger, Rocky Mountain: Poured in five goals in an 8-3 win over Kuna, finishing the week with six goals and three assists in two games.

Clay Walton, Caldwell: Recorded a hat trick and added an assist in the Cougars’ 6-2 win at Ridgevue.

Carlos Camacho, Borah: Netted three goals in the Lions’ 6-2 win over Owyhee.

Kai Hatten, Timberline: Scored two goals in each of the Wolves’ conference wins last week, an 8-0 drubbing of Meridian and a 3-0 blanking of Centennial.

Baraka Dayi, Boise: Racked up three goals and two assists to lead the Brave to wins over Kuna (6-1) and Capital (4-2).

Trevor Scheuerman, Middleton: Found the back of the net twice in the Vikings’ 3-2 victory at Emmett.

GIRLS SOCCER

Abbi Roubidoux, Fruitland: Poured in 11 goals and assisted six more as the Grizzlies routed Ontario (Ore.), Payette and Nyssa (Ore.) by a combined score of 27-4.

Lizbeth Soto, Vallivue: Scored five goals in two games, including both in the Falcons’ 2-1 win over perennial power Bishop Kelly. Vallivue is the first 4A SIC team to beat Bishop Kelly since 2008.

Ashlyn Sandow, Timberline: Scored the game-winning goal and had an assist in the Wolves’ 2-1 win over Centennial. She also scored in a 4-1 victory at Meridian.

Kay Morrow, Ridgevue: Recorded 18 saves as the Warhawks went 1-1 last week.

Elsie Wyatt, Middleton: The freshman netted four goals and added two assists in wins over Emmett (11-0) and Columbia (3-2).

Logan Smith, Boise: Racked up three goals and an assist in a 4-0 win over Capital. She also had a goal and an assist in a 9-0 victory against Kuna.

Sophie Schmautz, Bishop Kelly: Netted a hat trick in the Knights’ 5-1 win against Ridgevue.

Sophia Avalos, Mountain View: Scored two goals in each of the Mavericks’ wins last week, a 5-0 victory at Skyview and a 6-0 win vs. Meridian.

Kayla Wallace, Eagle: Scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Borah, then added a goal and two assists in a 5-0 win vs. Skyview.

CROSS COUNTRY

Allie Bruce, Boise: Won the girls race at the prestigious Cardinal Classic at 18 minutes, 46.44 seconds — 45.41 seconds ahead of the next closest finisher and threatening the course record.

Malia Lowe, Kuna: Finished atop the girls podium at the Caldwell Twilight and set a personal record at 18:03.63.

Emma Hillam, Fruitland: Took second in the girls race at the Caldwell Twilight at 18:46.26 after an injury-filled junior season.

Kylee Quinton, Weiser: Won the girls division at the Weiser Invite at 20:51.

Grady Mylander, Nampa Christian: Ran away with his second straight major victory, finishing first at the Caldwell Twilight at 15:36.10.

