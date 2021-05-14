Idaho native could make pro debut Saturday in nationally televised WNBA game

There are only 144 roster spots available in the WNBA, and Mountain View High alum Destiny Slocum can now count herself among the uber-elite of women’s basketball.

Slocum’s rookie season with the Las Vegas Aces begins Saturday against the reigning league champion Seattle Storm. Tipoff is 1 p.m. Mountain time at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. The game will be broadcast live on ABC.

Last month, Slocum became the highest WNBA Draft pick in Idaho history when she was taken with the 14th overall pick (second pick in the second round) by the Aces.

Should she get on the court Saturday, the 5-foot-7 point guard from Meridian would become only the sixth player with Idaho ties to participate in a WNBA regular-season game, joining Tricia Bader (Boise State), Andrea Lloyd-Curry (Moscow High), Leilani Mitchell (University of Idaho), Heather Owen (Moscow High) and Corissa Yasen (Coeur d’Alene High).

Slocum averaged 15.0 points, 3.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game last season to help lead Arkansas to the NCAA Tournament. She joined the Razorbacks as a graduate transfer from Oregon State, where she had transferred after her freshman season at Maryland. She totaled 1,800 points, 613 assists, 399 rebounds and 106 steals during her college career.

Over four varsity seasons at Mountain View, Slocum collected 2,281 points, 510 rebounds, 442 assists and 304 steals. She averaged 25.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game as a senior, leading the Mavericks to the second of back-to-back 5A state championships.

The Aces and Storm meet again at 8 p.m. MT on Tuesday (ESPN2).