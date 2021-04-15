Mountain View High graduate becomes the highest WNBA Draft pick in Idaho history

Arkansas guard Destiny Slocum, right, tries to drive past Connecticut defender Paige Bueckers during the first half of their game Jan. 28, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. Slocum, an Idaho native, heard her name called in the 2021 WNBA Draft on Thursday. AP

The balconies overlooking the Mountain View High basketball court were often lined with little girls watching in admiration during Destiny Slocum’s four-year career with the Mavericks.

The Slocum fan base grew larger in 2017 when she was named the Big Ten and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association National Freshman of the Year following her debut season at the University of Maryland.

She brought even more eyes to the women’s game during her stops at Oregon State and Arkansas, where she wrapped up her collegiate career last month as a three-time honorable mention All-American.

On Thursday night, Slocum became the highest WNBA Draft pick in Idaho history, solidifying her status as perhaps the best basketball player the state has ever produced. The 5-foot-7 point guard from Meridian was taken with the 14th overall pick (second pick in the second round) by the Las Vegas Aces.

At least five women with Idaho ties have played in a WNBA regular-season game: Tricia Bader (Boise State), Andrea Lloyd-Curry (Moscow High), Leilani Mitchell (University of Idaho), Heather Owen (Moscow High) and Corissa Yasen (Coeur d’Alene High).

Mitchell, who was born in Richland, Washington, held the distinction as the highest known draft pick with Idaho ties before Slocum, going to the Phoenix Mercury with the 25th overall pick in the second round of the 2008 draft. Bader and Lloyd-Curry both came off the board with the 31st pick, in the 1998 and 1999 drafts, respectively. Owen and Yasen were both undrafted.

Slocum averaged 15.0 points, 3.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game last season to help lead Arkansas to the NCAA Tournament. She joined the Razorbacks as a graduate transfer from Oregon State, where she had gone after Maryland.

Throughout her basketball journey, Slocum has made headlines.

Over four varsity high school seasons, Slocum totaled 2,281 points, 510 rebounds, 442 assists and 304 steals. She averaged 25.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game as a senior, leading the Mavericks to the second of back-to-back 5A state championships.

In addition to being named a three-time 5A SIC player of year and two-time All-Idaho and Gatorade Idaho player of year, Slocum was a McDonald’s, Naismith and NWBCA All-American, and a member of Team USA’s FIBA U-19 World Championship team.

In the 2017 NCAA tourney, Slocum made a 70-foot buzzer-beater in a second-round victory over West Virginia. The two-handed, over-the-head shot landed at No. 6 on ESPNW’s top 10 women’s sports plays of the year. The list included achievements from tennis great Serena Williams, WNBA star Maya Moore and Olympic swimming gold medalist Katie Ledecky.

When Slocum and Oregon State faced the U.S. women’s basketball team in an exhibition game in 2019, four-time gold medalist Diana Taurasi was captured on camera praising Slocum: “I love the way you play,” Taurasi said. “You play hard every time.”

The Aces are coached by Bill Laimbeer and have the reigning league MVP in forward A’ja Wilson. Las Vegas lost in the 2020 WNBA Finals to the Seattle Storm.

Slocum’s Arkansas teammate, Chelsea Dungee, went to the Dallas Wings with the fifth overall pick of the first round. Another former Slocum teammate, Aleah Goodman of Oregon State, came off the board in the third round to the Connecticut Sun.

This is a breaking new story and will be updated.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: BRONCOS ADD TO ROSTER

Jayda Clark, a senior at Richland High in Washington, will join the Boise State women’s basketball team this fall.

At Richland High, Clark played for coach Hayley Middleton, whose sister is former BSU standout Braydey Hodgins. Clark also played for Hodgins’ dad, Mike, on the Sagebrush Hoops club basketball team.

“Jayda is a very quick point guard who is hard to stay in front of defensively,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said in a news release. “She is a terrific ball-handler. Bronco fans are really going to enjoy watching her play in a Boise State uniform.”

Clark averaged double-figure scoring during her career at Richland. She garnered all-league accolades each season, including an All-Mid-Columbia Conference First Team honor in 2019-20.

Boise State defender Macie Nelson, left, and San Diego State midfielder Kiera Utush leap for an Aztec corner kick early in the first half April 9, 2021, at Boas Soccer Complex in Boise. Nelson was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

WOMEN’S SOCCER: THREE BRONCOS RECOGNIZED BY MW

Boise State junior center back Macie Nelson was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday, according to a vote of the league’s coaches.

Nelson, a graduate of Borah High, is joined on the first team by senior forward Aubree Chatterton (Bishop Kelly High). Boise State freshman forward Mariah Albin (Boise High) earned a spot on the Mountain West All-Newcomer team.

Boise State allowed a program-low eight goals in conference action this season and recorded five shutouts. Nelson tied for fourth on the team in shots taken with nine, which ranked first among defenders. She scored her second collegiate goal — and first since 2018 —on a header against San Jose State on March 21.

“I think it’s game recognizing game,” Boise State coach Jim Thomas said in a news release. “At the end of the day, regardless of how our season has gone, Macie has operated at the most elite level for multiple years now, and I think the conference recognized, not just a good game, or a good season, but a player that’s really separated herself from the rest of the defenders in the league. She truly is a cut above the rest.”

Chatterton landed on the first team for the second year in a row, totaling one goal, two assists and 19 shots. She was limited to five full games after suffering a season-ending ankle injury against Nevada on March 27.

Albin contributed two goals and six total shots, including five on goal.