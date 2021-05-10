Vote now in the Treasure Valley athlete of the week contests (May 2 to 9)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

One of the nation’s best throws, walk-off heroics and dominating pitchers top the highlights from around the Treasure Valley last week.

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman athlete week of the contest, sponsored by Edmark Toyota.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

SOFTBALL

Halle Fizer, Borah: The freshman hit a two-run, walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead the Lions to a 5-4 win over rival Capital. She also threw her second complete game of the season for the win.

Alexis Tovar, Nampa: The senior hit a three-run double and struck out nine to lead the Bulldogs to a 3-1, upset win over 4A SIC-leading Bishop Kelly. She earned two wins on the week, striking out 13 in 12 ⅔ innings.

Annie Swanson, Eagle: The junior hit three home runs, drove in four runs and went 4-for-4 in a 21-5 win over Meridian.

Yazmin Garcia, Vallivue: The junior went 4-for-4, hit three home runs and drove in nine runs in the Falcons’ 19-7 win at Caldwell.

Amber Thornton, Timberline: The junior threw a no-hit shutout and struck out 10 to lead the Wolves to a 10-0 win over Meridian in six innings.

Carly Boisvert, Mountain View: The junior fired a one-hit shutout and struck out nine to lead the Mavericks to a 10-0, five-inning win over Boise in a 5A District Three Tournament play-in game.

Grace Diffin, Centennial: The junior pitched a three-hit shutout and struck out 11 to carry the Patriots to a 1-0 win over Capital in 5A District Three Tournament play-in game.

Jorja Crider, Middleton: The freshman belted two home runs, went 2-for-3 and finished with seven RBIs in the Vikings’ 22-1 win over Columbia to open the 4A District Three Tournament.

Reiss McIntyre, Ridgevue: The senior scattered three hits and struck out seven in a five-inning shutout, helping the Warhawks beat Emmett 13-0 in the first round of the 4A District Three Tournament.

Dani Sitts, Homedale: The freshman threw a one-hit shutout and struck out 10 in the Trojans 18-0, five-inning win over McCall-Donnelly. The win moved Homedale into the 3A District Three Tournament championship game.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window.

BASEBALL

Landon Cheney, Nampa Christian: The junior finished the week hitting .500 with a triple, four home runs and 13 RBIs in three wins. He set the program record for triples in a season (eight) and threw a five-inning complete game and struck out seven in a 12-2 win over Melba.

Jacob Hughes, Rocky Mountain: The senior struck out 11, scattered four hits and allowed one unearned run in an 8-1 win over Eagle. He also went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI at the plate.

Roman Lake, Emmett: The senior struck out 11 in a complete-game shutout, leading the Huskies to a 2-0 win over Vallivue in the first round of the 4A District Three Tournament.

Daniel Kormylo, North Star Charter: The sophomore fired a one-hit shutout and struck out 12 in five innings in the Huskies’ 12-0 win over Wilder.

Henry Clark, Melba: The senior struck out 15 in a 5-1 win over Cole Valley Christian, surrendering just two hits and one unearned run.

Hadley Smith, Bishop Kelly: The sophomore ripped a two-run home run to lead the Knights to a 6-1 win over Nampa in the first round of the 4A District Three Tournament.

Brody Rasmussen, Mountain View: The junior went 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs to lead the Mavericks to a 7-6 win over Centennial.

Tommy Muir, Homedale: The senior held Weiser to a single unearned run while scattering four hits and striking out six in a 5-1 victory. He also tripled in the game.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window.

GIRLS TRACK

Megan Rose, Capital: The senior broke the 12-second barrier to win the 100 at the Boise City Championships at 11.98 seconds, the fastest time in Idaho this season. She also ran the fastest 200 in Idaho at the meet in 25.37.

Tatum Richards, Emmett: The sophomore cleared 12 feet, 10 inches in the pole vault to win the BYU High School Invite in Provo, the best vault in Idaho this spring.

Kendall Clark, Melba: The sophomore retook the statewide lead in the triple jump at 37 feet, 1 inches to win the Pilgrim Invite.

Kayden Hulquist, Boise: The senior swept the hurdles at the Boise City Championships, winning the 100 at 15.06 and the 300 at 46.25.

Ashlyn Sandow, Timberline: The freshman set personal records in the long jump (17-6.5) and triple jump (36-1) to win both events at the Boise City Championships.

Ariel Terriquez, Kuna: The senior won the 100 (12.47) and 100 hurdles (16.14) at the Canyon County Championships.

Sydney Denison, Payette: The junior set a personal record in the triple jump (35-6.25) to win the Mile High Invite at McCall, then followed it with a personal record in the long jump (17-1.25) to win the Pilgrim Invite at New Plymouth. She now leads 3A in the triple jump and ranks second in the long jump.

Emily Vanosdall, Marsing: The sophomore set a program record with a triple jump of 33-6.75 to finish third at the Pilgrim Invite.

Kaity Drury, Cascade: The senior set a program record in the 100 hurdles at 16.54 to win the Mile High Invite. It’s the best time in 1A this season.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window.

BOYS TRACK

Axel Sanchez, Emmett: The senior unleashed a discus throw of 197-5 to win the Pilgrim Invite — the third best throw in the county this spring.

Caleb Woodland, Meridian: The junior ran the fastest 300 hurdles in the state (40.06) for a first-place finish at the Gary Gorrell Twilight Classic.

Weston Jeffries, Fruitland: The senior ripped off a shot put throw of 59-1 to win the Pilgrim Invite, the best throw in any classification this season.

Mason Lawyer, Boise: The junior ran a 10.75-second 100 to win the Boise City Championships. That’s the fifth best time in Idaho this season. He also won the 200 (21.97).

Kegan Arrington, Centennial: The senior cleared 6-6 in the high jump to win the Gary Gorrell Twilight Classic, topping his personal best by 4 inches and moving him into third place in the state.

Cace Lewis, Payette: The junior set personal records in the high jump (6-4), triple jump (40-4) and long jump (20-5) at the Pilgrim Invite. His high jump is the seventh best across all classifications.

Connor Gardner, Liberty Charter: The senior won the 1,600 (4:59) and 3,200 (10:21) at the 1A WIC Championship. He also finished second in the 800 (2:10) and triple jump (36-11.5) to lead the Patriots to the team title.

Carter Woodland, Notus: The sophomore won the 100 (11.72) and the triple jump (38-3.5) at the 1A WIC Championships. He also finished second in the 200 (24.35) and the long jump (19-0.25).

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window.