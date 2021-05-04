Varsity Extra

4A SIC baseball district tournament scores, bracket

The district baseball and softball tournaments determine the Treasure Valley’s representatives at the state tournament.
The 4A SIC high school baseball tournament determines the Boise, Idaho, league’s spots at the 4A state tournament.

The league has two guaranteed spots for the state tournament at Twin Falls’ College of Southern Idaho. A third team can qualify through a play-in game.

Check back for all the latest updates from the District 3 tournament.

