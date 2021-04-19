Vote now in the Treasure Valley athletes of the week contest (April 12 to 18)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Pitchers ruled the baseball diamonds, hitters dominated the softball fields and the state’s best track athletes continued to set new records last week around the Treasure Valley.

GIRLS TRACK

Paige Tekippe, Bishop Kelly: The senior unleashed a long jump of 18 feet, 5 inches in a quad meet at Nampa. It’s the best in the state this season by 11.25 inches. She also won the 100 (12.98), the 200 (25.94) and ran the anchor leg of the winning medley relay team (1:53.66) at the meet.

Megan Rose, Capital: The senior improved upon her state-leading 100 time by turning a 12.20-second performance to win a dual at Skyview. Her 200 (25.80) at the meet is third in the state.

Avery McBride, Mountain View: The junior edged her toughest competition yet, Boise’s Kayden Hulquist, to maintain the state lead in the 300 hurdles at 45.37, another personal record.

Logan Smith, Boise: The junior ran the second-fastest 400 in the state this season at 57.88 to win at dual at Mountain View.

Tania Duncan, Meridian: The senior uncorked a discus throw of 130-4.5 to win a tri-meet. It’s the fourth best throw in Idaho this season and the second best in 5A.

Addi Wyatt, Middleton: The senior ran the fastest 800 at the 4A level (2:23.85) to win a quad meet at Ridgevue.

Cassandra Vasquez, Nampa: The senior ran the fastest 1,600 (5:18.23) and the second-fastest 3,200 (11:19.20) at the 4A level in a home quad meet.

Meya Young, Melba: The sophomore ran the fastest 100 at the 2A level (12.86), finished first in the long jump (15-9) and was part of the winning 4x200-relay team at the Lynn Behrman Invite in Parma.

BOYS TRACK

James Onanubosi, Bishop Kelly: The junior ran the fastest 100 in the state so far this season at 10.74 seconds at a quad meet in Nampa. He set a program record and also turned in the second fastest 200 in the state at 21.86.

Jacob Ankeny, Marsing: The senior won the 100 (11.12), the 200 (22.55) and the 400 (50.74) at the Lynn Behrman Invite at Parma. Those times are all the best in 2A so far this season, and his 200 and 400 times are good enough for Top 10 across all classifications.

Nathan Green, Borah: The senior blew away the competition in the 3,200 at 9:01.13 in a dual at Rocky Mountain. The next closest time in the state is more than 34 seconds behind.

Brock Gray, Mountain View: The senior set a personal record with a long jump of 22-7. It’s seven inches ahead of the second-best jump in the state this season.

Axel Sanchez, Emmett: The senior finished first in a quad meet in Nampa in the shot put (52-7) and discus (160-11.5). He leads the 4A ranks in both events.

Mason Lawyer, Boise: The junior set a personal record in the 200 at 22.09 to win a dual at Mountain View. That’s the sixth best time in the state this season. He also won the 100 (11.30).

Grady Mylander, Nampa Christian: The junior finished the 1,600 at the Lynn Behrman Invite in 4:25.37, the third best time across all classifications.

Carter Woodland, Notus: The sophomore uncorked a triple jump of 40-3 to finish first at the Lynn Behrman Invite at Parma. It’s the second best triple jump at the 1A level this season. His 100 time at the meet (11.76) was also the fifth best in 1A.

SOFTBALL

Taylor Brewer, Skyview: The junior picked up the win in all three victories for the Hawks last week, combining to throw 20 innings with a 2.00 ERA, 28 strikeouts and three walks.

Jazmyn Jenkins, Mountain View: The junior ripped a pair of doubles and a pair of home runs, finishing the week 5-for-11 with six RBIs.

Megan Dobrev, Rocky Mountain: The senior fired a four-hit shutout and struck out seven in a 7-0 win over Capital.

Brooklin Champion, Centennial: The senior finished the week 7-for-9 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs.

Sydney Groves, Eagle: The junior went 7-for-11 with two doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs to lead the Mustangs to wins over Borah, Centennial and Mountain View.

Kaysie Jolley, Bishop Kelly: The junior finished the week 9-for-11 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBIs to lead the Knights to three wins.

Macie Plischke, Ridgevue: The senior went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs to lead the Warhawks to a 17-1, five-inning win at Columbia.

Megan Stacy, Vallivue: The senior finished the week 4-for-8 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs to lead the Falcons to wins over Emmett and Ridgevue.

BASEBALL

Jacob Hughes, Rocky Mountain: The senior threw a two-hit shutout in a 6-0 win at Capital. He struck out 15 and needed just 87 pitches to finish the complete game.

Landon Cheney, Nampa Christian: The junior fired a one-hit shutout and struck out 11 in a 15-0, five-inning win at Payette. He also hit .600 for the week with two triples, six RBIs and five runs scored to lead the Trojans to a 3-0 week.

Owen Bowers, Vallivue: The junior threw a one-hit shutout and struck out eight in a 1-0 victory at Emmett. He improved to 2-1 with the complete game effort.

Henry Clark, Melba: The senior fired a one-hit shutout and struck out 10 in a 12-0, five-inning win over New Plymouth. He also homered in the game and finished the week 5-for-12 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Caden Campa, Columbia: The sophomore threw a two-hit shutout and struck out seven in a 2-0 win vs. Middleton. He helped his own cause by driving in both runs.

Zane Bidwell, Fruitland: The sophomore went 5-for-10 with a double, a home run and six RBIs to lead the Grizzlies to a 4-0 week, including a pair of wins over 4A programs.

Ethan Root, Centennial: The senior threw six scoreless innings in an 8-0 win at Boise, striking out three and allowing just three hits.

