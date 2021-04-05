Vote now in the Treasure Valley athletes of the week contest (March 29 to April 4)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Treasure Valley athletes returned from spring break in top form, throwing no-hitters, posting blazing times and setting school records.

GIRLS TRACK

Megan Rose, Capital: The senior established a new state-leading time across all classifications in the 100 meters at 12.25 seconds, a personal record.

Kyla Palmer, Rocky Mountain: The sophomore moved to the top of the state leaderboard in another event with a time of 59.42 in the 400. She’s also tied for the fastest 200 time in the state.

Sammy Smith, Boise: The freshman turned in the state’s fastest time in the 1,600 (5:03.33) this spring in her first race.

Avery McBride, Mountain View: The junior set another personal record and lowered her state-leading time in 300 hurdles to 46.05.

Sarah Carillo, Eagle: The senior took the state lead in a second throwing event with a discus throw of 130-1. She owns the state’s top shot put throw this season too.

Miya Koch, Centennial: The senior cleared 5-7 in the high jump, which is tied for the state lead and a personal record.

Kendall Clark, Melba: The sophomore set another personal record in the triple jump at 35-4.5, the second best mark in the state across all classifications.

BOYS TRACK

Weston Jeffries, Fruitland: The senior broke a 23-year-old school record with a shot put throw of 56 feet, 3 inches. It’s the second best throw in Idaho this season across all classifications.

Leyton Smithson, Mountain View: The junior turned in the fastest 100-meter time in the state at 10.92 seconds at a home dual vs. Borah.

Anders Covey, Boise: The senior set the pace in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.53 in a dual vs. Kuna. It’s the best time in the state by 0.94 seconds.

Seth Rathbun, Eagle: The senior set a personal record and improved upon his state-leading shot put mark with a throw of 58-5.

Brock Gray, Rocky Mountain: The senior set a personal record and leapfrogged to the top of the state leaderboard with a long jump of 21-11.

Eli Lawrence, Meridian: The junior continues to dominate in the triple jump, recording a leap of 48-3 to set another personal record. He’s 3 feet, 10 inches ahead of the next closest mark in the state.

Brayden Walker, Weiser: The sophomore recorded the fastest 300-meter hurdles in the 3A classification this season at 43.66 seconds.

SOFTBALL

Amber Thornton, Timberline: The junior struck out 14 and threw a no-hitter in the Wolves’ 11-0, six-inning win vs. Skyview. Only an error behind her kept her from a perfect game.

Ashlie Shaffer, Melba: The junior threw a five-inning no-hitter and struck out eight as the Mustangs mercy-ruled Vision Charter 10-0.

Olivia Asumendi, Homedale: The freshman fired a no-hitter and struck out 12 in the Trojans’ 8-1 victory over Melba.

Emily Henard, Rocky Mountain: The senior led the Grizzlies to a 6-0 week by going 10-for-19 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs.

Sydney Groves, Eagle: The junior finished the week 7-for-11 with four home runs and 11 RBIs to lead the Mustangs to three league victories.

Grace Wontorcik, Capital: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs to lead the Eagles to a 14-2 win over Centennial. She finished the week 5-for-7.

Carly Boisvert, Mountain View: The junior didn’t allow an earned run and struck out 19 in two complete games. She pitched a two-hit shutout and struck out nine in a 6-0 win at Borah, then struck out 10 in a 3-1 win vs. Capital.

Whitney Cordes, Weiser: The junior threw a five-inning shutout and struck out four in a 13-0 win over McCall-Donnelly. She also helped her own cause, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs at the plate.

Jorja Crider, Middleton: The freshman went 8-for-10 with four doubles and six RBIs to lead the Vikings to wins over Vallivue and Nampa.

BASEBALL

Logan Miller, Timberline: The junior fired three, no-hit innings and struck out six to earn the win in the Wolves’ 5-1 victory over Rocky Mountain. He also went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs in the battle atop the 5A SIC standings.

Ethan DiGiacomo, Columbia: The senior threw a no-hit shutout and struck out four to carry the Wildcats to a 7-0 win at Vallivue.

Joshua Ineck, North Star Charter: The junior went 7-for-10 with three doubles and seven RBIs to lead the Huskies to a 3-0 record for the week.

Brett Spencer, Weiser: The junior led the Wolverines to wins over Caldwell, McCall-Donnelly and Melba by going 6-for-10 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs.

Brooks Rasmussen, Mountain View: The senior threw a two-hit shutout and struck out eight to lead the Mavericks to a 10-0, five-inning win over Borah. He also finished the week 9-for-15 with five RBIs.

Dyson Price, Meridian: The senior homered and drove in four runs to lead the Warriors to 10-5 win over Boise. He finished the week 3-for-8 with a triple and six RBIs in three games.

Carson Atwood, Nampa Christian: The junior struck out 11 while allowing one hit in four innings to lead the Trojans to a 11-0 win over Cole Valley Christian in five innings.

Zac Garner, Vallivue: The junior didn’t allow a hit or any runs through six innings and struck out four to lead the Vikings to a 3-2 win at Middleton.

