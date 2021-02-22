Three Idaho high school soccer players picked for national all-star game

From left to right, Kuna’s Alexis Haws, Skyview’s Jordan Sykes (in blue) and Rocky Mountain’s Kelsey Oyler (left) were selected to the High School All-American Game. Idaho Statesman

A trio of Idaho high school soccer players, and one coach, will represent the state on a national level this spring.

Rocky Mountain’s Kelsey Oyler, Kuna’s Alexis Haws and Skyview’s Jordan Sykes were all selected to the 10th High School All-American Game last week. This is the first year Idaho has sent more than one player to the game, which is scheduled for May 29 in St. Louis.

The all-star event selects seniors from states that play soccer in the fall.

Oyler, a midfielder and Gonzaga signee, capped her career as a three-time state champion, the two-time 5A state player of the year and the state’s Gatorade all-class player of the year as a junior. Gatorade has not yet announced its awards for last fall.

Haws, a center back and early enrollee with Boise State, was named to the 5A all-state first team last fall after leading the Kavemen to their first 5A state tournament appearance in program history. She and Oyler will both play for the West girls team.

Sykes, another defender, is the state’s defending Gatorade boys soccer player of the year and a first-team, 5A all-state selection. He is undecided on his college future.

Rocky Mountain girls soccer coach Donal Kaehler was also selected as the first coach from Idaho. Kaehler led the Grizzlies to their third straight state championship last fall, an unprecedented accomplishment in Idaho’s largest classification since the state began sponsoring an official state tournament.

Past Idaho selections to the national all-star game include Bishop Kelly’s Lauren Elwer (2018), Centennial’s Makayla Christensen (2017), Weiser’s Lauren Bouvia (2016) and Rocky Mountain’s Raimee Sherle (2015) on the girls side.

Previous boys were Capital’s Brett Becia (2014) and Post Falls’ Timmy Mueller (2013).