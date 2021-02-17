Idaho’s all-star high school basketball selections are out. See who made the cut.

Clockwise from top left, Meridian’s Joe Mpoyo, Boise’s Allison Ross and Melba’s Kate Clark were all selected for the Idaho all-star basketball game. All players must be seniors. Idaho Statesman

Idaho’s best high school basketball players will cap their career in the annual state all-star game March 20 at Post Falls High.

Rosters for the game were released Wednesday. All players must be seniors. They were chosen by a committee of media members from around the state.

The teams are organized into the top players from the Boise metro area, who will face the top players from the rest of the state. The game also includes a dunk contest and 3-point contest.

Below are the full rosters for the boys and girls all-star teams.

Idaho Girls Basketball All-Stars

METRO TEAM

Trinity Slocum, Mountain View

D’Nia Williams, Mountain View

Piper Curry, Nampa

Kate Clark, Melba

Jaleesa Lawrence, Meridian

Mia Nottingham, Columbia

Jazzy Jenkins, Emmett

Madison Hodnett, Liberty Charter

Anna Veeck, Cole Valley Christian

Allison Ross, Boise

Grace Jackson, Parma

Emma Hollon, Tri-Valley

Alternates: Darby Avery, Kuna; Alyssa Christensen, New Plymouth; Ali Chatterton, Bishop Kelly; Abbi Roubidoux, Fruitland; Ashlyn Nichols, Nampa.

Coach: Matt Beglinger, Cole Valley Christian

REGION TEAM

Brooklyn Rewers, Lake City

Taryn Soumas, Timberlake

Brooke Jessen, Timberlake

Dylan Lovett, Post Falls

Madison Shears, Prairie

Glory Sobotta, Lapwai

Lauren Davenport, Thunder Ridge

Mardee Fillmore, Sugar-Salem

Tylie Jones, Rigby

Tenleigh Smith, Century

Josee Steadman, Snake River

Kylie Wood, Carey

Alternates: Kylie Larsen, Preston; Katy Ryan , Lakeland; Ella Fischer, Filer; Tori Younker, Coeur d’Alene; Kaylee Banks, Sandpoint.

Coach: Matt Miller, Timberlake

Idaho Boys Basketball All-Stars

METRO TEAM

Jaylen Alexander, Columbia

Browdy Rowbury, Meridian

Whitt Miller, Boise

Joe Mpoyo, Meridian

Lukas Broadsword, Centennial

Jason Janish, Eagle

Cooper Lumsden, Timberline

Sean Austin, Kuna

Jacob Ankeny, Marsing

Hyrum Lindsey, Fruitland

Covy Kelly, Garden Valley

Josh Gillespie, Garden Valley

Alternates: Charlie DeBoer, Riverstone; Blake Munk, Rocky Mountain; Noah White, Mountain View; Blake Thurston, Cascade; Matt Hall, New Plymouth.

REGION TEAM

Caden McLean, Post Falls

George Forsmann, Lewiston

Kenyon Spotted Horse, Lakeside

Noah Haaland, Lakeland

Benny Kitchel, Moscow

Eli Gibson, St. Maries

Brayden Stapleton, Deary

Lloyer Drigggs, Thunder Ridge

Taden King, Madison

James Bodily, North Gem

Cole Harris, Preston

Emmett Holt, Century

Alternates: Cole Rutherford, Post Falls; Jack Kiesbuy, Lake City; Alex Horning, Post Falls; Darren “Day Day” Higgins, Lakeside; Nic Swenson, Twin Falls.

Coach: Mike McLean, Post Falls