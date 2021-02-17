Varsity Extra
Idaho’s all-star high school basketball selections are out. See who made the cut.
Idaho’s best high school basketball players will cap their career in the annual state all-star game March 20 at Post Falls High.
Rosters for the game were released Wednesday. All players must be seniors. They were chosen by a committee of media members from around the state.
The teams are organized into the top players from the Boise metro area, who will face the top players from the rest of the state. The game also includes a dunk contest and 3-point contest.
Below are the full rosters for the boys and girls all-star teams.
Idaho Girls Basketball All-Stars
METRO TEAM
Trinity Slocum, Mountain View
D’Nia Williams, Mountain View
Piper Curry, Nampa
Kate Clark, Melba
Jaleesa Lawrence, Meridian
Mia Nottingham, Columbia
Jazzy Jenkins, Emmett
Madison Hodnett, Liberty Charter
Anna Veeck, Cole Valley Christian
Allison Ross, Boise
Grace Jackson, Parma
Emma Hollon, Tri-Valley
Alternates: Darby Avery, Kuna; Alyssa Christensen, New Plymouth; Ali Chatterton, Bishop Kelly; Abbi Roubidoux, Fruitland; Ashlyn Nichols, Nampa.
Coach: Matt Beglinger, Cole Valley Christian
REGION TEAM
Brooklyn Rewers, Lake City
Taryn Soumas, Timberlake
Brooke Jessen, Timberlake
Dylan Lovett, Post Falls
Madison Shears, Prairie
Glory Sobotta, Lapwai
Lauren Davenport, Thunder Ridge
Mardee Fillmore, Sugar-Salem
Tylie Jones, Rigby
Tenleigh Smith, Century
Josee Steadman, Snake River
Kylie Wood, Carey
Alternates: Kylie Larsen, Preston; Katy Ryan , Lakeland; Ella Fischer, Filer; Tori Younker, Coeur d’Alene; Kaylee Banks, Sandpoint.
Coach: Matt Miller, Timberlake
Idaho Boys Basketball All-Stars
METRO TEAM
Jaylen Alexander, Columbia
Browdy Rowbury, Meridian
Whitt Miller, Boise
Joe Mpoyo, Meridian
Lukas Broadsword, Centennial
Jason Janish, Eagle
Cooper Lumsden, Timberline
Sean Austin, Kuna
Jacob Ankeny, Marsing
Hyrum Lindsey, Fruitland
Covy Kelly, Garden Valley
Josh Gillespie, Garden Valley
Alternates: Charlie DeBoer, Riverstone; Blake Munk, Rocky Mountain; Noah White, Mountain View; Blake Thurston, Cascade; Matt Hall, New Plymouth.
REGION TEAM
Caden McLean, Post Falls
George Forsmann, Lewiston
Kenyon Spotted Horse, Lakeside
Noah Haaland, Lakeland
Benny Kitchel, Moscow
Eli Gibson, St. Maries
Brayden Stapleton, Deary
Lloyer Drigggs, Thunder Ridge
Taden King, Madison
James Bodily, North Gem
Cole Harris, Preston
Emmett Holt, Century
Alternates: Cole Rutherford, Post Falls; Jack Kiesbuy, Lake City; Alex Horning, Post Falls; Darren “Day Day” Higgins, Lakeside; Nic Swenson, Twin Falls.
Coach: Mike McLean, Post Falls
