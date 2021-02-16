Size up who stands between your favorite girls basketball team and a state title

Boise guard Elle Dingel drives on Mountain View’s D’Nia Williams in the 5A District Three girls basketball championship at Eagle High School in Eagle. Both teams qualified for state. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Idaho will crown its high school girls basketball state champions this week around the Treasure Valley.

Below are capsule previews on all 48 teams competing in all six classifications.

The information was compiled and shared by the Idaho Statesman, Idaho Press, IdahoSports.com, Coeur d’Alene Press, Bonner County Daily Bee, Lewiston Tribune, Times-News, Idaho State Journal and Post Register.

[Related: State brackets | Championship predictions]

CLASS 5A

BOISE BRAVE

Record: 9-4

State seed: District Three runner-up

Coach: Kim Brydges, 16th season

Players to watch: PG Allison Ross, sr.; F Ashley Banks, jr.; G Ella Nelson, jr.; G/F Avery Howell, fr.

Notes: Defending state consolation champ. … At state for the fourth straight season and seventh time in eight years. … Unranked in final state media poll. … Didn’t play its first game until Jan. 7. … 2-3 vs. 5A state tournament qualifiers. … Ross (10.8 ppg, 3.8 steals, 2.3 assists) has signed with NCAA Division II Hawaii Pacific. … Banks (9.7 ppg, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 blocks) has verbally committed to Southern Utah. … Four players average 8 or more points per game, including Nelson (8.8 ppg) and Howell (8.5 ppg, 8.7 rebounds). … Won three state titles (1978, 2002, 2005) and last reached the finals in 2015.

COEUR D’ALENE VIKINGS

Record: 18-1

State seed: District One-Two champ

Coach: Nicole Symons, second season

Players to watch: F Skylar Burke, jr.; F Madi Symons, so.; G Tori Younker, sr.; G Jaelyn Brainard-Adams, sr.

Notes: No. 1 in final state media poll. … After a five-year drought, Vikings are back at state for the second straight season, with largely the same cast that went two-and-out last year, including all five starters. … Five of the seven seniors, including three starters, are in their fourth season on the varsity. … Madi Symons, daughter of the coach, scored 24 points in the district title game win over Lake City. … Vikings are seeking their first state title since 2014, when they won the last of four titles in a seven-year stretch under coach Dale Poffenroth. … Coeur d’Alene’s lone loss this season came in overtime at Thunder Ridge; the Vikings have won 10 straight since. … Fourteen of Coeur d’Alene’s wins have been by double digits.

MERIDIAN WARRIORS

Record: 13-4

State seed: District Three fourth-place finisher

Coach: Stu Sells, second season

Players to watch: Jaleesa Lawrence, sr.; Mary Mpoyo, sr.; Taylor Bonning, jr.

Notes: At state for the second time in three seasons after a five-year drought. … Toughest defense in 5A (36.8 ppg). … Unranked in the final state media poll. … 1-4 vs. 5A state tournament qualifiers, including 0-3 vs. Mountain View. … Last won a first-round game in 2001. … Last state tournament trophy was the consolation title in 2012. … Won four state titles, the last in 1983 while on an 80-game winning stream. … Last reached the finals in 1983.

MOUNTAIN VIEW MAVERICKS

Record: 17-2

State seed: District Three champ

Coach: Connie Skogrand, 18th season

Players to watch: F Naya Ojukwu, jr.; G Trinity Slocum, sr.; G D’Nia Williams, sr.

Notes: Defending state champ with three returning starters. … At state for the ninth straight year, the longest active streak in 5A. … Won a state tournament trophy seven years in a row. … 5A’s top offense at 61.2 ppg. … 5A’s second-best defense at 36.8 ppg. … No. 2 in the final state media poll. … Only losses were to Boise and Timberline, 5A state qualifiers. … Slocum (11.2 ppg, 6.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 steals) has signed with Hawaii and is the younger sister of Destiny Slocum, the only McDonald’s All-American in state history. … Ojukwu leads the 5A SIC in scoring (23.4 ppg) and rebounds (9.7 per game). She made the All-Idaho first team as a freshman and a sophomore. … Won three state titles (2015, ‘16, ‘20). … Skogrand is the only coach in program history.

RIGBY TROJANS

Record: 19-3

State seed: District Five-Six champ

Coach: Troy Shippen, fourth season

Players to watch: G Tylie Jones, sr.; G Brooke Donnelly, sr.; F Anastasia Kennedy, sr.

Notes: Third straight trip to state for the Trojans, who have left without hardware each of the last two seasons. … Team includes nine seniors, the most Shippen has ever had. … Went undefeated in conference play for the second straight season. … Tylie Jones and Brooke Donnelly form a dynamic backcourt that spaces the floor well. … No. 3 in final state media poll.

POST FALLS TROJANS

Record: 14-7

State seed: Play-in game winner

Coach: Marc Allert, 10th season

Players to watch: G Dylan Lovett, sr.; P Maya Blake, sr.; P Capri Sims, so.

Notes: Trojans are at state for the second straight year, and fifth in 10 seasons under Allert, including state titles in 2013 and ’18. Post Falls lost in the consolation title game at state last year. … Lovett, a three-year starter, scored 25 points as the Trojans beat Rocky Mountain of Meridian in a state play-in game last Saturday. … Unranked in final state media poll.

THUNDER RIDGE TITANS

Record: 19-4

State seed: District Five-Six runner-up

Coach: Jeremy Spencer, third season

Players to watch: G Lauren Davenport, sr.; F Paige Clark, sr.; G Kennedy Stenquist, so.

Notes: Titans are making their first state appearance since their school opened in 2018-19. … Lauren Davenport is a Boston signee. … Only conference losses came to Rigby. … Has won six of its last seven. … No. 4 in final state media poll.

TIMBERLINE WOLVES

Record: 11-2

State seed: District Three third-place finisher

Coach: Andy Jones, third season

Players to watch: G Audrey Taylor, jr.,; C Sophia Glancey, jr.; G Lauren McCall, so.

Notes: Defending state runner-up. … Upset by Boise in the district semifinals before rebounding to make it to state for the third straight year. … No. 5 in the final state media poll. … Regular-season champ in the SIC. … Didn’t play its first game until Jan. 7. … No. 3 scoring offense in 5A (57.1 ppg). … Taylor leads the team in scoring (14.5 ppg) while adding 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals. … The 6-2 Glancey (13.3 ppg, 7.8 rebounds) was a second-team All-Idaho selection last year. … McCall (6.8 ppg) leads the team in assists (3.0) and steals (2.4). … Snapped an 18-game losing streak to Mountain View dating back to 2011-12 in the regular season. … Won its only state title in 2003. … Appeared in four state finals (2002, ‘03, ‘04, ‘20). … Jones won six state titles at Middleton and Caldwell, the second most for a coach in Idaho girls basketball history.

CLASS 4A

BLACKFOOT BRONCOS

Record: 19-7

State seed: Play-in game winner

Coach: Raimee Odum, first season

Players to watch: F Hadley Humpherys, jr.; G Izzy Arave, jr.; F Kianna Wright, jr.

Notes: Third straight appearance at state for the Broncos, who fell in the consolation game last season. … First season under head coach Raimee Odum, a 2007 grad who starred for Blackfoot in her playing days. … Hadley Humpherys is one of the best rebounders and interior forces in East Idaho. … Beat Nampa 58-35 in a state play-in game. … No. 4 in the final state media poll.

BURLEY BOBCATS

Record: 17-5

State seed: District Four champ

Coach: Amber Whiting, third season

Players to watch: Amari Whiting, so.; Kelsi Pope, sr.; Lynzey Searle, jr.

Notes: Whiting has offers from BYU, Utah, Utah State, Utah Valley and Montana State. … Went on a six-game win streak twice in the season, with both streaks ending at non-conference games. … 10-0 in conference play. … Whiting finished her last two games of the district tournament with 26 points and 21 points, roughly half of the points scored for her team. … Won two state titles, the last in 2018 over Century and the first in 2007 over Hillcrest. … Unranked in the final state media poll.

CENTURY DIAMONDBACKS

Record: 16-5

State seed: District Five champ

Coach: Chris Shuler, 12th season

Players to watch: G Tenleigh Smith, sr.; G Ashton Adamson, sr.; G/F Preslie Merrill, sr.

Notes: Century was 4A state runner-up last year after winning it all in 2019. … Add another runner-up finish in 2018, and the Diamondbacks have made the 4A state title game in each of the last three years. … Three state titles in school history (2015, ‘16, ‘19). … Smith is committed to Idaho State, where her mother Courtnie Smith is an assistant coach. … Smith was first-team All-Idaho a year ago at Blackfoot before transferring to Century. … After a slow start, Century won 11 of its last 12 games in the regular season and district tournament, with the only setback in that stretch a 55-53 loss to Blackfoot on Jan. 16. … Ranked No. 2 in final media poll.

COLUMBIA WILDCATS

Record: 13-10

State seed: District Three runner-up

Coach: Neal Robertson, third season.

Players to watch: G Mia Nottingham, sr.; P Mylie Mills, so.; Ellie Robertson, fr.

Notes: First state appearance in 15-year history of program, and the first winning season. … Wildcats were selected by coaches to finish seventh in the eight-team 4A SIC but finished third in the regular season. … Nottingham moved to point guard position before the season after a teammate’s injury in the first practice. She’s averaging 10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.5 steals per game. … Ellie Robertson, a freshman, is averaging 10.3 points per game. … Unranked in the final state media poll.

MIDDLETON VIKINGS

Record: 17-2

State seed: District Three champ

Coach: Trent Harrison, first season

Players to watch: PG Payton Hymas, jr.; PF Casidy Fried, jr.; SF Macy McPherson, jr.

Notes: Harrison is the Vikings’ fourth head coach in as many years. … 4A SIC regular-season champion for the third year in a row. … Hymas is leading the Vikings with 11.6 points per game. … Fried is nearly averaging a double-double with 9.2 points per game and 10.0 rebounds. She is also averaging 4.3 blocks per game. … Middleton is making its fifth straight appearance at state. … Ranked No. 1 in the final state media poll. … Top defense in 4A (32.7 ppg).

MOUNTAIN HOME TIGERS

Record: 16-7

State seed: District Four runner-up

Coach: Brent Keener, 14th season

Players to watch: F/C Sadie Drake, jr.; F/C Emily Harper, jr.; G Maddie Keener, so.

Notes: Defeated Minico in a tight game 55-50 to earn their spot at state. … The Tigers feature a young team, with only two seniors listed on the roster. … Five of their seven losses came to teams competing at state this year (Burley three times, Sugar-Salem and Cole Valley Christian). … One of the most experienced coaching staffs in the state, as assistant coaches Jack Dooley and Ben Rayfield have been head coaches previously at Nampa and Gooding, respectively. … Unranked in the final state media poll.

SANDPOINT BULLDOGS

Record: 11-10

State seed: District One-Two champ

Coach: Will Love, third season

Players to watch: G/W Kaylee Banks, sr.; W Hattie Larson, sr.; W/P, Bella Phillips, sr.; W Karlie Banks, so.; G/W Daylee Driggs, so.

Notes: Seventh appearance at state in the last eight years. … Beat Lakeland in Game 3 of the best-of-3 4A Region 1 championship series to advance to state. … Lost to Caldwell in the third-place game last year at state. … Duane Ward is in his third season as Love’s assistant. … Allowing opponents to score an average of 41.5 points per game. … Held opponents to under 40 points nine times this season. … Likes to spread the floor offensively with four-out and five-out sets. … Banks is a streaky shooting and the focal point of the Sandpoint offense. … Sandpoint placed third at state in 2015 and ‘16. … Unranked in the final state media poll.

SKYLINE GRIZZLIES

Record: 17-7

State seed: District Six champ

Coach: Ty Keck, sixth season

Players to watch: G Mattie Olson, jr.; G Drew Chapman, sr.; F Sophie Anderson, sr.

Notes: Skyline is making its first appearance at state since 2007. … Seeking first state title in program history. … Mattie Olson is one of East Idaho’s best scorers, hit a game-winning buzzer-beater to beat Blackfoot in district semis. … Will open against Blackfoot, the teams’ sixth meeting this season alone. … No. 3 in the final state media poll.

CLASS 3A

BONNERS FERRY BADGERS

Record: 14-7

State seed: Play-in game winner

Coach: Travis Hinthorn, fourth season (14th overall)

Players to watch: G Holly Ansley, sr.; W/P Sadie Hill, sr.; P Asha Abubakari, fr.

Notes: At state for the third time in four years. … Hinthorn coached the Badgers from 2004-13, then Bonners had three coaches in four seasons before Hinthorn took over again for the 2017-18 season. … Bonners’ last trophy from state came in 2013, when the Badgers won the consolation title.

FILER WILDCATS

Record: 16-8

State seed: District Four champ

Coach: Mike Amaya, fourth season

Players to watch: Kathleen Hale, sr.; Ella Fischer, jr.; Alexis Monson, jr.

Notes: Won every Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game they played this season and are on a nine-game win streak. … Beat Kimberly 67-50 to claim the District Four title. … Monson has scored 28 points in two separate district tournament games. … Only state title was in 2014 when they defeated Timberlake. … No. 5 in final state media poll.

MARSH VALLEY EAGLES

Record: 15-10

State seed: District Five champ

Coach: Kyle McQuivey, 14th season

Players to watch: G Zoie Armstrong, sr.; G Sophie Hadley, jr.; G Alexis Christensen, sr.

Notes: The Eagles are returning to state after a three-year absence. … They went two-and-out in 2017, their last appearance. … Three-time state champion (2004, ‘05, ‘12). … Beat defending state runner-up Snake River twice in three games to win its district tournament. … Armstrong led Marsh Valley in points per game (14.9), assists (3.0) and steals (3.9). … She was also named first-team all-state in soccer after leading the Eagles to a third-place state tournament trophy. … Christensen shot 33% from 3-point range to lead the team. … No player averaged more than four rebounds a game. … Christensen’s 3.8 rebounds led the team.

MCCALL-DONNELLY VANDALS

Record: 6-4

State seed: District Three runner-up

Coach: Cody Hansen, seventh season

Players to watch: G/F Brooke Richardson, sr.; C Jaeda Moyer, sr.; G Alea Stahl, sr.

Notes: First state tournament appearance since 1993. … Did not play for five weeks in December and January due to district coronavirus policy. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Outscored on the year by an average of 43.5-41.7. … Only losses were to Parma (3A state qualifier) and Grangeville (2A state qualifier). … Richardson (8.1 ppg, 5.8 rebounds) leads the team in scoring followed closely by Moyer (8.0 ppg, 6.4 rebounds). … Won its only state title and played in its only championship game in 1979. … Spent the past 10 years in the 2A classification before rejoining 3A this season.

PARMA PANTHERS

Record: 16-5

State seed: District Three champ

Coach: Michael Calkins, ninth season

Players to watch: PG Grace Jackson; sr.; F Austyn Harris; jr.; P Brooke Johnson, sr.

Notes: Finished third at state last year. … At state for the fifth straight year. … Has won a trophy three years in a row. … No. 3 in the final state media poll. … Won nine straight and 15 of its last 16 games. … District champ five years in a row. … Third-best defense in 3A (38.5 ppg). … Jackson carries the scoring load (18.8 ppg) while adding 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals. … Harris averages 10.4 ppg, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals. … Johnson averages 9.2 ppg, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 steals. … Never won a state title. … Played in its only state championship game in 2019.

SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS

Record: 21-6

State seed: Play-in game winner

Coach: Jeff Steadman, fifth season

Players to watch: F Josee Steadman, sr.; G Rylie Edlefsen, fr.; F Adia Goff, sr.

Notes: Fourth straight state tournament appearance. … The Panthers have brought home a trophy — but not the one they want — from each of those appearances, finishing as runner-up in 2018 and 2020 and consolation champion in 2019. … Steadman (19 ppg, 7 rpg) is one of the most decorated players in the state, a multiple-time All-Idaho selection who’s committed to D-II Colorado Mesa. … She scored a career-high 34 points in the state play-in game against Kimberly. … Steadman set the 3A record for 3-pointers made at a state tournament last year with 15. … Edlefsen (7 ppg, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists) is a good lead ball handler and has helped take some of the pressure off Steadman. … Playing Goff (8.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg) with Steadman gives the Panthers height that many 3A teams can’t match. … Ranked No. 4 in final media poll.

SUGAR-SALEM DIGGERS

Record: 22-1

State seed: District Six champ

Coach: Crystal Dayley, ninth season

Players to watch: F Mardee Fillmore, sr.; G Hailey Harris, jr.; G Katie Miller, jr.

Notes: No. 1 in final state media poll. … Diggers are making their fifth straight appearance at state and eighth in last nine seasons. … Program is seeking its seventh state championship. … Went undefeated in conference play for the fourth straight season. … Only loss this season has come to 4A power Skyline. … Enters on an 18-game winning streak.

TIMBERLAKE TIGERS

Record: 20-2

State seed: District One champ

Coach: Matt Miller, 17th season.

Players to watch: F Brooke Jessen, sr.; G Taryn Soumas, sr.; G Olivia Hammond, sr.; G McKennah Kronenberg, jr.; G Bernie Carhart, sr.

Notes: No. 2 in final state media poll. … Defending champions are back at state for the eighth straight season, and 10th in the last 11. During that stretch the Tigers have won three state titles (also in 2016, ’17) and finished second four times. They placed third at state in 2018 and ’19. … Timberlake’s only two losses this season came to Coeur d’Alene, the top-ranked team in the 5A media poll, by seven and nine points. … Both 1,000-point scorers, Jessen and Soumas are second and fourth, respectively, on Timberlake’s career scoring list. Jessen has signed with Texas-Rio Grande Valley of the Western Athletic Conference.

CLASS 2A

BEAR LAKE BEARS

Record: 11-12

State seed: District Five runner-up

Coach: Brenda Messerly, third season

Players to watch: G Hailey Humpherys, sr., F Kalisha Parker, jr.

Notes: The Bears are making their second straight trip to state. … Prior to last year’s appearance, they hadn’t made it since 2008. … After starting 6-2, Bear Lake lost 8 of its next 10 games and has been around .500 ever since. … As the fourth seed in the district tournament, won the play-in game against Malad and then upset top-seeded Aberdeen twice to punch a ticket to state. … Humpherys is likely to receive her second-straight, first-team all-conference selection after averaging 13.6 points per game. … Humpherys, Parker and several other players (Taylar Smith, Kelsea Skinner, Dani Bassett, Lydia Johnson, Eliza Sharp) were members of the Bears’ state runner-up volleyball team in the fall. … Unranked in final state media poll

COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN CHARGERS

Record: 17-1

State Seed: District Three champ

Coach: Matt Beglinger, first season

Players to watch: F Anna Veeck, sr.; G/F Ellie Fraas, jr.; P Desirae Kingery, sr.

Notes: No. 1 in final state media poll. ... At the state for the seventh consecutive year. … Advanced to state championship game last season, where it lost to Soda Springs. … Entering state on an 11-game winning streak. … Only loss of the season was Dec. 12 to Grangeville, which Cole Valley plays in the first round. … Veeck, Fraas and Kingery are all averaging double figures in scoring, with Veeck leading the way with 12.1 points per game. … Kingery leads Cole Valley with 8.6 rebounds per game, while Fraas is averaging 3.8 steals per game.

GRANGEVILLE BULLDOGS

Record: 16-4

State seed: District Two champ

Coach: Michelle Barger, fourth season

Players to watch: PG Camden Barger, jr.; G/F Bailey Vanderwall, jr.; P Zoe Lutz, sr.

Notes: Third consecutive appearance at state. … 34-8 in the regular season in the past two seasons. … Ranked No. 3 in the final state media poll. … Despite last state title coming in 2011, the Bulldogs have won eight overall, trailing Coeur d’Alene, Lapwai and Prairie for most in state girls’ basketball history. … Won 13 of its past 15 games. … Camden Barger is the coach’s daughter.

MELBA MUSTANGS

Record: 19-4

State seed: District Three runner-up

Coach: David Lenz, fifth season

Players to watch: G Kate Clark, sr.; F Kendall Clark, so.; G Hallie Arnold, so.

Notes: Kate Clark, who is averaging 17.1 points per game, is a Northwest Nazarene signee. She set Melba’s career scoring record earlier this season, breaking the mark set by her older sister, Emma. … Kendall Clark is averaging 11.8 points per game and 9.1 rebounds per game. … At for the fifth consecutive year, but ended a four-year streak of winning the 2A Western Idaho Conference regular season titles. … Three of Melba’s four losses came against Cole Valley Christian. … No. 4 in final state media poll.

NEW PLYMOUTH PILGRIMS

Record: 16-6

State seed: Play-in game winner

Coach: Denise Oliver, 21st season

Players to watch: P Alyssa Christensen, sr.; P Nicole Binggeli, sr.; P Eboni Shaw, jr.

Notes: Enters state tournament having won nine of its last 11 games. … Christensen is averaging a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds per game. She also leads the Pilgrims in blocked shots and assists. … Second straight state tournament appearance. … Pilgrims’ only state title came during Oliver’s first year as coach, in 2001. … Unranked in final state media poll.

RIRIE BULLDOGS

Record: 22-2

State seed: District Six champ

Coach: Jake Landon, second season

Players to watch: G Sara Boone, sr.; G Dallas Sutton, sr.; F Halley Guthrie, sr.; F Breyer Newman, jr.

Notes: Ninth straight trip to state. … Won its only state title in 2017. … No. 2 in final state media poll. … Improving as Skylee Coles and Guthrie continue to recover from injuries and ramp up minutes per game. … Enters winning 20 of its last 21 games. … Lost just one conference game all season, a narrow defeat to Firth.

SODA SPRINGS CARDINALS

Record: 12-11

State seed: District Five champ

Coach: Wade Schvaneveldt, 19th season

Players to watch: G Kaitlynn Moldenhauer, sr.; G Zipaya Somsen, so.; G Nelly Pelayo, jr.

Notes: Three-time defending state champion. … Became the first team in 2A history to three-peat with their title last year. … Also won a title in 2015, giving them four of the last six 2A state crowns. … Lost more games this year (11) than they had in the previous four years combined (seven). … Won their last six games, all in district play, sweeping through the district tournament to take the crown as the second seed. … Moldenhauer is one of just four seniors on a young team, along with Brimlee Jacobsen, Tayler Thompson and Jenna Gaines. … Unranked in final state media poll.

VALLEY VIKINGS

Record: 18-6

State seed: District Four champ

Coach: Jamie Kohtz, seventh season

Players to watch: Makenna Kohtz, sr.; Bailey Stephens, sr.; Justyce Schilz, jr.

Notes: After losing their opening game against Wendell, Valley went on a three-game win streak to claim the district title, defeating top-seeded Declo twice. … Valley has never won a girls basketball state title. The closest they came was in 2009, when they lost in the championship game to West Jefferson. … No. 5 in final state media poll.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

GRACE GRIZZLIES

Record: 18-3

State seed: District Five-Six champ

Coach: Kyle Christensen, third season

Players to watch: C Maniah Clegg, sr.; G Sydnee Smith, fr.; G Makenna Straatman, sr.

Notes: Finished third at state a year ago. … Fourth consecutive appearance at the state tournament. … Two-time state champion (1983, ‘86). … Only losses to Idaho teams this season were to Bear Lake and Soda Springs, 2A state tournament qualifiers. … Clegg is one of the best small-school post players in the state, averaging 12.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. … Like several other players, she was a member of Grace’s state-title-winning volleyball team in the fall. … Ranked No. 3 in final state media poll, the position they occupied for much of the year.

LAKESIDE KNIGHTS

Record: 12-7

State seed: District One champ

Coach: Chris Dohrman, eighth season

Players to watch: G Jolissa Holt, jr.; F Ashlee Holt, jr.; G Arianna Gorr, so.; G Kria Peters, sr.

Notes: The Knights moved up this year from 1A Division II, and are back at state for the second straight season, and fifth time overall under Dohrman, including consolation titles in 2015 and ’16 in Division II. … Jolissa Holt was named co-MVP of the inaugural season of the Scenic Idaho Conference. … Unranked in final state media poll.

LAPWAI WILDCATS

Record: 20-1

State seed: District One-Two champ

Coach: Ada Marks, second season

Players to watch: PG Glory Sobotta, sr.; G Grace Sobotta, jr.; G/F Lauren Gould, soph.; G Jordyn McCormack-Marks, fr.

Notes: At state for the 21st straight year, the longest active streak in Idaho girls basketball. … Won a trophy each of the previous 14 years. … Unanimous No. 1 in final state media poll. … Has the most girls basketball state titles in Idaho history with 10 after winning in 2019-20. … Won first 18 games of the season before falling to Genesee on Feb. 4 in regular-season finale. … Won 13 games by 25 or more points. … Logged 101 points against Logos on Jan. 7.

LIBERTY CHARTER PATRIOTS

Record: 17-3

State seed: District Three runner-up

Coach: Brad McCain, sixth season

Players to watch: F Madison Hodnett, sr.; G Grace Gerdes, sr.; G Ainsley Johnson, so.

Notes: Seventh straight season at state tournament. … Hodnett, who is signed to play at Corban University, is averaging 16.7 points per game and 11.6 rebounds per game. … Two of Liberty Charter’s three losses this season were against Rimrock. Patriots are the only team to stay within 20 points of the Raiders during their current 11-game winning streak, losing by 14 in the regular season and seven in the district championship. … Unranked in final state media poll.

LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN LIONS

Record: 14-5

State seed: District Four champ

Coach: Tia Standlee, eighth season

Players to watch: Kynlee Thornton, sr.; Lauren Gomez, sr.; Jordan Wolverton, so.

Notes: Moved up from 1A DII division this year. … In the district championship game, it edged top-seeded Murtaugh by two points. … Won nine games by 20 or more points. … Never won a state title or played in the finals. … Unranked in final state media poll.

MURTAUGH RED DEVILS

Record: 19-4

State seed: Play-in game winner

Coach: Todd Jensen, fourth season

Players to watch: Amanda Elorrieta, sr.; Addie Stoker, jr.; Addison Stanger, fr.

Notes: Won two straight elimination games to qualify for state for the first time since 1997. … Won 13 consecutive games before losing to Lighthouse Christian in the district championship game. … No. 5 in final state media poll.

PRAIRIE PIRATES

Record: 20-3

State seed: District One-Two runner-up

Coach: Lori Mader, 11th season

Players to watch: G Madison Shears, sr.; G Kristin Wemhoff, soph.; G Delanie Lockett, jr.

Notes: Ranked No. 2 in final state media poll. … At state for the 11th straight year. … All three of its losses came to Lapwai, the closest of which was by 5 in the Feb. 12 district final. … Allowed 25 or fewer points eight times this season, including just nine on Jan. 15 against Logos. … Tied for the second-most girls basketball titles in Idaho history with nine. … Last title was in 2014. … Played in seven of the past nine state championship games.

RIMROCK RAIDERS

Record: 16-2

State seed: District Three champ

Coach: Kyla Jewett, Fourth season

Players to watch: G Sintia Varela, sr; G Sami Jewett, sr.; PF Madie MacMillan, sr.

Notes: Enters state tournament on 11-game winning streak, with an average margin of victory of 29.8 points. … During the current winning streak, Rimrock has won nine of those games by at least 20 points, six by at least 30 and four by at least 40. … Varela is averaging 23.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. … MacMillan is averaging 12.1 points per game, while Sami Jewett is averaging 10.6 points per game. … Went unbeaten in 1A Division I Western Idaho Conference play. … At state for fourth straight season. … Last won a first-round game and a state trophy in 2006, when it finished fourth in the combined 1A Tournament. … Unranked in final state media poll.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

CAMAS COUNTY MUSHERS

Record: 14-6

State seed: District Four runner-up

Coach: Jon Botz, second season

Players to watch: Sammy McFayden, sr.; Alyssa Whittle, jr.; Ashly Botz, jr.

Notes: On average, Camas County defeats their opponents by 25 points. Two of their wins this season were by more than 50 points. … The average number of points they lose a game by is eight. … Since 1985, Camas County has only competed in the state tournament twice; once in 1985 and again in 2002.

CAREY PANTHERS

Record: 9-2

State seed: District Four champ

Coach: Merrilee Sears, 12th season

Players to watch: Kylie Wood, sr.; Berenice Vargas, so.; Jane Parke, so.

Notes: Defending state runner-up. … Will face Mackay, one of two teams to beat the Panthers this season, in the first round. … In the district semifinal game, Kylie Wood scored 35 of the team’s 55 points against Murtaugh. … Carey won the state title in 2019. … Wood is the defending All-Idaho Player of the Year in 1A Division II. She’s the Panthers’ all-time leading scorer. … No. 5 in final state media poll.

KENDRICK TIGERS

Record: 19-3

State seed: District Two champ

Coach: Ron Ireland, eighth season

Players to watch: F Erin Morgan, jr.; G Rose Stewart, soph..; G Drew Stacy, jr.

Notes: Third consecutive appearance at state. … In the past two seasons, the Tigers are 37-8 in the regular season. … A completely different team than the past two years, as there is no senior on the team. … Have won four in a row and 12 of its past 14 games. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll. … Lost twice to Grangeville (2A state qualifier) and to Prairie (1A Division I state qualifier). … Won three state titles, the last in 2002.

MACKAY MINERS

Record: 16-3

State seed: District Six champ

Coach: Kashia Hale, fourth season

Players to watch: G Trinity Seefried, jr.; G Riley Moore, sr.; G Alana Christensen, sr.

Notes: Second consecutive trip to state for the Miners, who lost in last year’s consolation game. … Topped conference rival Rockland in district championship game. … Seeking first state title in program history. … Have not lost since Dec. 15. … Enters on a 13-game winning streak. … In that span, average margin of victory is 31.7 points. … Ranked No. 3 in final state media poll.

MULLAN TIGERS

Record: 10-7

State seed: District One champ

Coach: Sherry Leitz, 25th season

Players to watch: F Talowa Fallingwater, sr.; G Jazzmyn Nelson, fr.

Notes: Tigers are at state for the first time since 1986, when they finished third. … With Kootenai opting not to play this year because of COVID-19 concerns, the district tournament consisted of one game — with Mullan defeating Clark Fork 37-34. Nelson scored 17 points, Fallingwater 16 in that game.

RICHFIELD TIGERS

Record: 12-12

State seed: Play-in game winner

Coach: Buck Hendren, tenth season

Players to watch: Serena Kent, sr.; Victoria Truman, jr.; Kasey Hendren, fr.

Notes: Richfield made it to the championship game of the district tournament before suffering back-to-back losses that landed them in the state play-in game. … The last time Richfield went to the state tournament was in 2016, when they defended their 2015 state title against Dietrich. … Richfield also won back-to-back state titles in 2009 and 2010.

ROCKLAND BULLDOGS

Record: 18-4

State seed: District Five-Six runner-up

Coach: Vern Nelson, 25th season

Players to watch: F Kiersley Boyer, jr.; F Ember Farr, jr.; G Angie Lee, sr.

Notes: State champions last year. … Was the first in school history in any sport. … Third consecutive state tournament appearance. … Won 13 of its first 14 games this year. … Lost to Mackay in district title game before beating Leadore in a second-place game. … Lee is one of four seniors, but the real strength of the team is in junior posts Boyer and Farr. … Ranked No. 1 final media poll, which was tabulated before their district loss to Mackay.

TRI-VALLEY TITANS

Record: 17-3

State seed: District Three champ

Coach: Jeff Springer, second season

Players to watch: PG Emma Hollon, sr.; G Josey Jones, sr.

Notes: Finished third at state last year, the best finish in program history. … At state for the third time in four years. … No. 2 in the final state media poll. … 11-0 against 1A Division II opponents. … Only losses were to 2A and 1A Division I state qualifiers. … Back-to-back district champ. … Hollon (12.6 ppg, 6.2 rebounds, 6.0 steals, 5.1 assists) was a first-team All-Idaho selection last year. … Jones leads the team in scoring (14.3 ppg) while adding 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.8 assists. … Tri-Valley is an athletic merger of Cambridge and Midvale that started in the 2005-06 school year.