Vote now in the Treasure Valley athletes of the week contest (Feb. 8 to 14)

State championships and performances that clinched a spot at state topped the Treasure Valley’s high school sports scene last week.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sintia Varela, Rimrock: The senior racked up 31 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks to lead the Raiders to their second straight district title with a 50-43 win over Liberty Charter.

Naya Ojukwu, Mountain View: The junior carried the Mavericks to their third straight 5A District Three title. She scored 12 of her game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Mountain View to a 54-47, come-from-behind win vs. Boise.

Payton Hymas, Middleton: The junior scored a team-high 12 points and played lockdown defense, helping the Vikings beat Columbia 39-26 for the 4A District Three championship.

Grace Jackson, Parma: The senior led the Panthers to their fifth straight district championship. She finished with 29 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in a 49-28 win over McCall-Donnelly in the 3A District Three title game.

Anna Veeck, Cole Valley Christian: The senior scored a team-high 14 points as the Chargers won their second straight 2A District Three championship. They beat Melba 51-38.

Mylie Mills, Columbia: The sophomore recorded a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds in a 40-29 win over Bishop Kelly, clinching the Wildcats their first state tournament berth in program history.

Mary Mpoyo, Meridian: The senior racked up 18 points and five steals in a 53-36 win vs. Rocky Mountain, clinching the Warriors a spot in the 5A state tournament.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lukas Broadsword, Centennial: The senior notched a double-double of 20 points and 16 rebounds in a 65-48, regular-season win over Kuna.

Timmy Williams, Emmett: The senior averaged 23 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals in two games last week.

Covy Kelly, Garden Valley: The senior led the Wolverines to a pair of 30-point wins over league opponents, averaging 24 points, six rebounds and four assists. He also held Salmon River’s top scorer to eight points in an 87-52 victory.

Sean Austin, Kuna: The senior racked up 29 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals to lead the Kavemen to a 54-48, overtime over Centennial in 5A District Three Tournament play-in game.

Jacob Martinez, Vallivue: The junior recorded 17 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead the Falcons to a 44-43 upset of No. 1-ranked Middleton.

Brody Rowbury, Meridian: The senior notched two more doubles last week. He started with 22 points and 13 points in an 80-60 win over Eagle. He then added 27 points and 14 rebounds in a 48-39 defeat of Timberline.

Luke Hoetker, Borah: The senior scored 21 points on 8-for-9 shooting from the field to lead the Lions to a 63-46 win at rival Capital.

Jack Payne, Boise: The junior averaged 13 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists to lead the Brave to a 3-0 record with wins over Timberline, Capital and Skyview.

Cache Beus, Melba: The freshman turned in two more double-doubles, starting the week with 13 points and 21 rebounds in a win over Cole Valley Christian. He then had 12 points, 13 rebounds and three steals in a loss to Nampa Christian.

Cortland Wood, Victory Charter: The senior poured in 31 points in a 77-25 win over Centennial Baptist.

WRESTLING

Destiny Edgecomb, Columbia: The 191-pound senior won her second title at the unofficial Idaho girls wrestling state championship, beating a previously undefeated opponent she had lost to twice this season.

Kayli Acosta, Eagle: The senior won the 148-pound division at the girls wrestling state finals, pinning every opponent she faced in the first round to lead the Mustangs to the team title. She’s won all four tournaments she entered this year.

Mia Furman, Rocky Mountain: The sophomore pinned two male opponents before winning the 129-pound division at the girls wrestling state finals. She trailed 9-1 in the finals before pinning her opponent in the third round.

Alexandra Crow, Centennial: The senior scored a 4-2 decision in the finals to win the 120-pound title at the girls wrestling state finals.

Marissa Jimenez, Caldwell: The junior only needed 12 seconds to pin her opponent in the finals for the 138-pound title at the girls wrestling state finals. It’s her second straight championship.

Trent Myers, New Plymouth: The junior pinned all seven opponents he faced last week, including a pair of duals and the 152-pound division at the Marsing Pod Tournament.

