In last year before becoming official, Valley teams dominate at girls state wrestling

The Eagle High girls wrestling team poses with their championship trophy from the unofficial girls wrestling state tournament Saturday in Pocatello. Idaho will begin sponsoring an official girls state tournament next year. Courtesy of Eagle High

A Treasure Valley team won the title for the third consecutive year and seven locals won individual championships at the third and final unofficial Idaho girls wrestling state tournament Saturday at Pocatello High.

Eagle brought home the team championship, finishing with 91 points to top defending state champ Columbia with 74 points.

Eagle senior Kayli Acosta continued her dominant season, pinning her way to the 148-pound division title. Acosta (13-1) and the Mustangs have finished first at all four tournaments they’ve entered this year.

Eagle sophomore Olivia Woods also won her weight class (235/285). And Mustang sophomore Reece Woods finished second at 191 pounds to help rack up the necessary points for a first-place team finish.

Columbia also saw a pair of its wrestlers crowned champions. Freshman Kyra Richards won the 170-pound division, and senior Destiny Edgecomb pinned Reece Woods for the 191-pound title.

Other local individual champs include:

Centennial senior Alexandra Crow (120)

Rocky Mountain sophomore Mia Furman (129)

Caldwell junior Marissa Jimenez (138), a repeat state champ.

The Idaho High School Activities Association will begin hosting an official girls wrestling state championship next year. Currently, female wrestlers must compete against males at the IHSAA state tournament, where only two girls have ever placed.

But Idaho will join the growing ranks of states hosting a separate girls tournament in the 2021-22 school year. Girls will compete in a single classification regardless of the size of their school.

Pocatello has hosted an unofficial state championship for the past three years to prove girls wrestling’s viability and provide an end-of-season reward for female wrestlers. It started with 52 girls in 2019, grew to 103 last year and saw 121 girls from 45 schools compete Saturday despite coronavirus concerns.

Unofficial Idaho Girls State Wrestling Championship

At Pocatello High

Saturday

TEAM SCORES

1, Eagle 91. 2, Columbia 74. 3, Minico 55.5. 4, Grace 53. 5, Thunder Ridge 40.5. 6, Bonneville 38. 7, Homedale 37. 8, Rocky Mountain 36.5. 9, American Falls 36. 10, Caldwell 35.

11, Payette 31. 12, Nampa 30. 13, Snake River 29. 14, Grangeville 25. t-15, Coeur d’Alene 23. t-15, Meridian 23. 17, Vallivue 22. t-18, Blackfoot 21. t-18, Centennial 21. 20, West Side 20.

21, Sandpoint 18. t-22, Fruitland 17. t-22, Potlatch 17. t-24, Hillcrest 16. t-24, Mountain View 16. t-26, Kellogg 14. t-26, Preston 14. t-28, Bear Lake 12. t-28, Mountain Home 12. t-28, St. Maries 12.

t-31, Kuna 11. t-31, Lakeland 11. t-33, Buhl 10. t-33, Rigby 10. t-35, Aberdeen 9. t-35, Burley 9. t-35, Challis 9. t-35, Filer 9. 39, Melba 6. t-40, Pocatello 5. t-40, Skyline 5. t-40, Teton 5.

43, West Jefferson 4. 44, Lake City 3.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

100 pounds: 1, Allister Dillow, Snake River. 2, Taylor Call, Hillcrest. 3, Danielle Holt, Thunder Ridge. 4, Myriam Riley, Blackfoot. 5, Jaycie Hackler, Melba. 6, Ivette Balero, Skyline.

106: 1, Kadence Beck, Grangeville. 2, Kaylee Hunt, American Falls. 3, Piper Anderson, Grace. 4, Mitzie Hunt, Bear Lake. 5, Kiana Dullanty, Fruitland. 6, Alice Smith, Filer.

112: 1, Lita Cruz, Minico. 2, Kayla Vail, Bonneville. 3, Liv Wieber, Eagle. 4, Sophie Sarver, Mountain View. 5, Taylor Stovern, Kellogg. 6, Jordan Reynolds, Snake River.

120: 1, Alexandra Crow, Centennial. 2, Frankie Graham, Minico. 3, Hannah Dupay, Meridian. 4, Taylor Hood, Buhl. 5, Jordan Barrett, Payette. 6, Kale Burrell, Grace.

125: 1, Alyssa Randles, Coeur d’Alene. 2, Camilla Tew, West Side. 3, Savannah Turner, Homedale. 4, Addison Ball, Grace. 5, Angie Rios, Columbia. 6, Holland Wieber, Eagle.

129: 1, Mia Furman, Rocky Mountain. 2, Kaydince Turner, Homedale. 3, Miah Garcia, Payette. 4, Naveah Villalobos, Minico. 5, Alexandra Garvin, Rocky Mountain. 6, Halle White, Eagle.

138: 1, Marissa Jimenez, Caldwell. 2, Jordyn Kearn, American Falls. 3, Lillee Olague, Bonneville. 4, Alaysia Valverde, Caldwell. 5, Anjolina Espinoza, Mountain Home. 6, Laurelin Hubbard, Grace.

148: 1, Kayli Acosta, Eagle. 2, Taylor McPherson, Potlatch. 3, Hallie Campbell, Columbia. 4, Annika Thompson, Lakeland. 5, Madelynn Johnson, St. Maries. 6, Diamond Martinez, Burley.

159: 1, Brooke Boyle, Thunder Ridge. 2, Grace Balch, Sandpoint. 3, Christina Padilla, Nampa. 4, Larissa Carrillo, Aberdeen. 5, Hope Thomas, Vallivue. 6, Serena Luna-Gonzalez, Nampa.

170: 1, Kyra Richards, Columbia. 2, Riley Bodily, Preston. 3, Emma Steel, Kuna. 4, Amien Gallegos, Challis.

191: 1, Destiny Edgecomb, Columbia. 2, Reece Woods, Eagle. 3, Ashlyn Lee, Vallivue. 4, Madison Malm, Blackfoot. 5, Mia Briano, Burley.

235/285: 1, Olivia Woods, Eagle. 2, Cassi Becker, Nampa.