Vote now in the Treasure Valley athletes of the week contest (Feb. 1 to 7)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

District tournament upsets and a game-winning layup were just a few of the highlights from the Treasure Valley’s high school sports scene last week.

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman’s athlete week of the contest, sponsored by Edmark Toyota.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Josh Gillespie, Garden Valley: The senior led his team to a 48-point win over rival Horseshoe Bend with 31 points and 12 rebounds.

Stevie Howe, Emmett: The sophomore averaged 15 points, three rebounds and three steals in his third and fourth games since getting called up to the varsity squad due to injuries.

Blake Thurston, Cascade: The senior erupted for 41 points, nine rebounds and four assists in a 75-60 win at Council.

Matt Hall, New Plymouth: The senior posted three double-doubles last week, leading the Pilgrims to wins over Compass Charter (twice) and Cole Valley Christian. He finished the week averaging 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Blake Munk, Rocky Mountain: The senior sank the game-winning layup and and-one free throw with 1.1 seconds left to lead the Grizzlies to a 52-50 win at previously undefeated and No. 1-ranked Meridian. Munk finished the game with 21 points and seven rebounds.

Donovan Jones, Eagle: The junior scored 22 points on 11-for-14 shooting in the Mustangs’ 74-62 win at Boise. He added six rebounds and four assists to keep Eagle undefeated in 5A SIC play.

Jaxon Dines, Homedale: The sophomore scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Mustangs’ to a 52-51, overtime win vs. Parma.

Hyrum Lindsey, Fruitland: The senior averaged 23.5 points to lead the Grizzlies to a pair of league weeks and keep their perfect 3A SRV record intact.

Colton Seable, Nampa: The senior racked up 24 points, five rebounds and two steals to lead the Bulldogs to a 58-48 win at Emmett.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly browser.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mary Meeks, North Star Charter: The Huskies’ lone senior averaged 14.8 points in four games last week.

Allison Ross, Boise: The senior had 13 points and three steals in Boise’s first-round district tournament win. She then added 12 points, five assists and three steals in an upset of No. 1 seed Timberline that clinched the Brave a state tournament berth.

Kambrei Frank, Victory Charter: The senior averaged 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.0 assists in three games last week.

Abbi Roubidoux, Fruitland: The sophomore averaged 18.5, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 steals and 4.5 assists through the first two rounds of the 3A District Three Tournament.

Naya Ojukwu, Mountain View: The junior led the Mavericks back to the state tournament by averaging 23 points and 10 rebounds through the first two rounds of the 5A District Three Tournament.

Mia Nottingham, Columbia: The senior fell two rebounds short of a triple-double in the Wildcats’ 42-25 win over Caldwell to open the 4A District Three Tournament. The point guard finished with 17 points, 10 steals, eight rebounds and four assists for her seventh double-double of the season.

Casidy Fried, Middleton: The junior recorded a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds in the Vikings’ 58-27 victory over Vallivue in the first round of the 4A District Three Tournament.

Audrah Radford, Nampa: The junior racked up 26 points and 11 rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 56-49 win over Emmett in the first round of the 4A District Three Tournament.

Madison Hodnett, Liberty Charter: The senior dominated the paint with 13 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks in a 45-26 win over Notus in the 1A Division I District Three Tournament semifinals, clinching the Patriots a spot at state.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly browser.

WRESTLING

Nico Rodriguez, Columbia: The junior was named the outstanding wrestler at the Dick Fleischmann Duals in Pocatello after going 7-0. He avenged his only loss of the season with a 9-4 decision.

Christopher Martino, Bishop Kelly: The junior scored his 100th victory on Tuesday, then won the 126-pound bracket at the Weiser Invite. He avenged his only loss this season with a 4-3 win over Meridian’s Jason Mara in the finals.

Caden Frix, Meridian: The junior helped Meridian win the team title at the Weiser Invite by finishing first at 160 pounds. He pinned three of his four opponents, tech falling the fourth 18-3.

Greg Gissel, Fruitland: The senior continued his perfect season by winning the heavyweight division at the Weiser Invite. He pinned every opponent in the first round.

Joseph Egusquiza, Homedale: The senior brought home the 152-pound division crown from the Weiser Invite, scoring a 16-5 major decision in the finals.

Layne Feasel Dalton, Emmett: The senior won the 182-pound division at the Challis Invite. He pinned all four opponents he faced.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly browser.