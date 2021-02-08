He turned down 7 D-I offers to walk on at Boise State. ‘It’s always been my dream.’

Rocky Mountain senior Jordan Erickson, left, will walk on with the Boise State football team, choosing the Broncos over seven Division-I scholarship offers. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Rocky Mountain High’s Jordan Erickson owned scholarship offers from seven Division-I football programs. But once Boise State offered him a preferred walk-on spot, he didn’t need to hear anything else.

The 5-11, 200-pound senior verbally committed to the Broncos last week, choosing to walk on at his hometown school over offers from Army, Navy, Air Force, UC Davis, Idaho, Idaho State and San Diego.

“It’s always been my dream growing up, and I finally got the opportunity,” Erickson said of playing for Boise State. “Seeing the whole new coaching change and the energy they are having there, I wanted to be a part of that.”

Erickson was a first-team, 5A All-Idaho wide receiver last fall. He racked up 1,365 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 14.2 yards per touch to lead Rocky Mountain to an undefeated season and a state championship.

With a 4.52-second 40-yard dash, Erickson starred as a combination wide receiver/running back and was one of the state’s most electric kick returners. He returned two of the six he fielded for touchdowns.

But Erickson said Boise State recruited him as a safety, a position he has limited experience at.

That didn’t temper his excitement. The Broncos offered him a preferred walk-on spot Feb. 1. He verbally committed Feb. 2.

“It was between UC Davis and Boise State,” Erickson said. “The biggest thing was staying local and doing my dream. That’s what sold it for me.”

Erickson’s commitment gives the Broncos another local talent in their 2021 recruiting class. They signed Eagle quarterback Ben Ford to a full-ride scholarship Wednesday with plans to convert him into a slot receiver.

Erickson will also walk on with one of his best friends, Rocky Mountain teammate Ty Tanner. Tanner was a first-team, 5A All-Idaho linebacker after averaging 10.7 tackles.

Erickson has the chance to join a decorated group of homegrown players who came to Boise State as walk-ons, including Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River), Matt Paradis (Council), Brock Forsey (Centennial) and Jeb Putzier (Eagle). All four later played in the NFL.

“If I were to somehow pull out a scholarship, it would have been good,” Erickson said. “But I think the preferred walk-on is almost better for me in the fact that it’s going to make me work harder and have to go earn it. I think it’s the best thing for me, in the end.”