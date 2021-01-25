Vote now in the Treasure Valley athletes of the week contest (Jan. 18 to 24)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Hot hands in the paint and behind the 3-point line dominated last week’s top performances.

Help us choose in the latest Idaho Statesman's athlete week of the contest

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jaleesa Lawrence, Meridian: The senior tallied a double-double of 29 points and 14 rebounds in a senior night win vs. Boise, then added 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists to lead the Warriors to a win at Rocky Mountain.

Naya Ojukwu, Mountain View: The junior poured in 35 points on 17-for-20 shooting to lead the Mavericks to a 71-35 win over Kuna. She finished the week averaging 26.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.5 assists.

Madison Hodnett, Liberty Charter: The senior racked up 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Patriots to a 52-13 win over North Star Charter.

Mia Nottingham, Columbia: The senior led the Wildcats to a 3-0 record last week while averaging 13 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 3.3 assists per game.

Sydnie Rodriguez, Borah: The freshman led the Lions to a 3-0 record last week, including an upset of No. 4-ranked Boise. She averaged 11.5 points. 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals in the three wins.

Graycie Huff, Fruitland: The junior posted a double-doubles of 20 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to Weiser.

Avery Peterson, Skyview: The junior set a program record by sinking eight 3-pointers in a 59-32 win at Capital. She finished with 26 points.

Grace Jackson, Parma: The senior racked up 24 points, 11 rebounds and five steals to lead the Panthers to a 56-32 victory at Homedale.

Audrey Taylor, Timberline: The junior poured in 25 points on 10-for-12 shooting to lead the Wolves to a 64-43 win at Skyview. She also had three steals in the win.

Audrah Radford, Nampa: The junior racked up 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists to lead the Bulldogs to a 52-47, overtime win at Bishop Kelly.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Andrew Solorio, Caldwell: The junior tallied 10 points and nine assists vs. Bishop Kelly, then added 17 points and 10 assists vs. Middleton.

Hayden Elmore, Garden Valley: The senior racked up 10 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 20 minutes in a 78-28 win at rival Horseshoe Bend.

Hudson Hughes, Ambrose: The junior scored 32 points to lead the Archers to a 60-25 win at Marsing. He also scored 21 points in both of Ambrose’s wins over Vision Charter and Compass Charter.

Jack Payne, Boise: The junior finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, five blocks and four steals to lead the Brave to a season-opening, 39-37 win at Mountain View.

Connor Gardner, Liberty Charter: The senior notched a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Patriots to a 59-39 win over North Star Charter.

Ian Stockett, Victory Charter: The sophomore scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds to lead the Vipers to a 71-35 win at Idaho City.

Cody Gardner, North Star Charter: The senior poured in 37 points to lead the Huskies to a 97-41 rout of Idaho City.

Charlie DeBoer, Riverstone: The senior scored 32 points to lead the Otters to a 66-30 victory at Gem State.

Cooper Lumsden, Timberline: The senior scored 20 of his team’s 45 points in a 45-30 win over Kuna. He also added three assists and three steals.

