Vote now in the Treasure Valley athletes of the week contest (Jan. 4 to 10)

From 5A to 1A, high school athletes put up monster performances all around the Treasure Valley last week.

Help us choose the best of the best in the Idaho Statesman’s athlete week of the contest, sponsored by Edmark Toyota.

BOYS WRESTLING

Joel Campbell, New Plymouth: The junior improved to 22-0 with the 145-pound title at the Rollie Lane Invite. He won two matches in overtime to reach the finals, then scored a 5-3 decision for the title.

Tanner Frothinger, Eagle: The sophomore and reigning 5A state champ rolled to the 113-pound title at Rollie Lane. Frothinger (9-0) pinned every opponent he faced in the first round, including a 14-second pin in the finals.

Hunter Bidelman, Caldwell: The sophomore (12-2) was named one of Rollie Lane’s outstanding wrestlers after winning the 126-pound title at Rollie Lane as the No. 6 seed.

Dedrick Navarro, Nampa: The sophomore (6-0) repeated as the 98-pound champ at Rollie Lane. He was the only repeat champion at Idaho’s largest tournament this year.

Greg Gissel, Fruitland: The senior (22-0) pinned his way to the heavyweight title at Rollie Lane. No match lasted longer than 1:15.

Dante Roggio, Kuna: The senior (12-0) won his first Rollie Lane title at 170 pounds after finishing second and third the past two years. He edged Coeur d’Alene’s Gunner Giulio, a defending 5A state champ, 3-2 in the finals.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Savannah Turner, Homedale: She pinned Rocky Mountain’s Mia Furman in 1:57 to win the 130-pound title at Rollie Lane.

Marissa Jimenez, Caldwell: She repeated as a Rollie Lane champ, pinning Homedale’s Kaydince Turner late in the third round for the 136-pound crown.

Kyra Richards, Columbia: She pinned two opponents to win the 170-pound title at Rollie Lane.

Reece Woods, Eagle: She helped lead the Mustangs to the team title by pinning three opponents in 38 seconds or less to win the Rollie Lane 191-pound title.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Desirae Kingery, Cole Valley Christian: The senior racked up 17 points, 11 rebounds, five steals, two assists and one block while shooting 54% from the floor to lead the Chargers to a 57-48 win over previously undefeated Melba.

Jayden McNeal, Borah: The junior averaged 18.3 points to lead the Lions to a 2-1 start to the year. That includes 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals in a 52-45 upset of Timberline.

Ella Nelson, Boise: The junior averaged 16 points and shot 6-for-12 behind the 3-point line to lead the Brave to wins over Kuna and Capital to start the season.

Kambrei Frank, Victory Charter: The senior scored 24 of her team’s 52 points in a pair of losses. She also finished the week with 11 rebounds, nine steals and three blocks.

Anna Schmautz, Bishop Kelly: The junior averaged 12 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.3 steals to lead the Knights to a 3-0 record and a half-game lead atop the 4A SIC standings.

Trinity Slocum, Mountain View: The senior averaged 19 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.5 steals to lead the undefeated Mavericks to wins over Rocky Mountain and Skyview. She had a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds and also took three charges vs. Skyview.

Sydney Nichols, Council: The junior averaged 21 points, 8.3 rebounds, seven steals and 4.3 assists to lead the Lumberjacks to league wins over Cascade (twice) and Salmon River.

Mia Nottingham, Columbia: The senior recorded two more double-doubles last week, giving her five this season. She had 12 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to Bishop Kelly, then added 11 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and three assists in a win over Ridgevue.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cooper Lumsden, Timberline: The senior averaged 19 points and 5.5 rebounds to lead the Wolves to wins over Capital and Centennial, allowing them to jump into first place in the 5A SIC.

Jaylen Alexander, Columbia: The senior averaged 25 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to a 2-0 start in the 4A SIC with wins over Emmett and Caldwell.

Covy Kelly, Garden Valley: The senior scored 21 points vs. Parma, then added 16 points, six assists and five rebounds against Homedale, leading the 1A Division II Wolverines to a pair of wins over 3A opponents.

Jakin Calhoun, Vallivue: The junior averaged 18 points and eight rebounds to lead the Falcons to wins over Nampa (65-41) and Emmett (59-50).

Joe Reiber, Melba: The junior racked up 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals in a 75-45 win over Compass Charter.

Noah Palomares, Victory Charter: The freshman sank seven 3-pointers and poured in 27 points to lead the Vipers to a 72-42 win at Horseshoe Bend.

Blake Thurston, Cascade: The senior racked up a rare double-double with 21 points and 11 steals in a 68-28 victory over Greenleaf.

