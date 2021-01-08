This Idaho native will play for a national football title. Here’s how he got there.

Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, an Idaho native, breaks through the Northwestern offensive line Dec. 19 in Indianapolis during the Big Ten championship game. AP

Tommy Togiai graduated from Pocatello’s Highland High School as one of the most decorated football players in state history.

Now the rest of the country is learning his name.

The 6-4, 300-pound defensive tackle has Ohio State on the cusp of a national title as one of the leaders on the Buckeyes’ stout defense. No. 3 Ohio State (7-0) will face No. 1 Alabama (12-0) at 6 p.m. Monday on ESPN in the national championship game.

Togiai played a major role in getting the Buckeyes to the final. The junior plugged the middle in a semifinal win over Clemson, allowing Ohio State to hold Clemson to just 44 rushing yards on 22 carries. Togiai also broke up a pass, made four tackles and recorded three quarterback hurries himself.

But no play was more important than a third-quarter fumble he forced from Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the presumptive No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Teammate Justin Hilliard recovered it, helping snuff out Clemson’s comeback attempt.

The playoff performance continued a breakout season for Togiai, the first player from Idaho to play for Ohio State, according to the school. He’s started all seven games in this coronavirus-shortened season. And he is tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (4.5), ranks second in sacks (three) and seventh in tackles (23).

“Tommy is strong as an ox,” Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs told the New Orleans Advocate before the national semifinal. “The thing that Tommy does is he hustles so hard, day in and day out, at practice and in the games.

“He just is relentless. That’s what I feel like he does in the middle of the defense. He’s just a relentless force. If you don’t stay on him, he’s going to find himself at the ball.”

That strength comes as no surprise to those in Idaho. Born weighing 12 pounds, his mother, Jodi, had to start carrying around his birth certificate in middle school to convince skeptical club basketball coaches of his age, the Idaho Statesman previously reported.

When he turned 12, the only gift he asked for was a membership to the local Gold’s Gym. His family obliged, and “Big Tommy” soon started dominating Idaho high school football.

Idaho native and Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai drags down Clemson’s Travis Etienne on Jan. 1 during the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. John Bazemore AP

He was named the state’s all-class Gatorade player of the year as a senior in 2017 and made the 5A All-Idaho first team three times. He was also the 5A All-Idaho Player of the Year his senior year after racking up 93 tackles and 11 sacks despite constant double- and triple-teams.

“He’s one of the most dominant football players our state has ever seen,” Mountain View coach Judd Benedick told the Idaho Statesman that fall. “It’s amazing that someone playing defensive tackle can completely change a football game.”

His mix of size, strength and speed made him one of the country’s most sought-after recruits. An Army All-American, he was the No. 3 defensive tackle and No. 55 overall player in the country, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

He first visited Ohio State on an unofficial trip when he tried on then-coach Urban Meyer’s national championship rings. Meyer told him he’d never recruited a player from Idaho before. Fast forward a couple months and Meyer and defensive line coach Larry Johnson flew to Pocatello to convince Togiai to sign with the Buckeyes.

He did, picking Ohio State over Washington, USC, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin and Boise State.

Togiai graduated early from Highland and made an immediate impact in Columbus, Ohio, becoming the first member of the 2018 recruiting class to lose the black stripe on his helmet that spring. Meyer required new players to earn Ohio State’s traditional red-and-white stripes on their helmets.

He quickly became known as the team’s strongest player. But he had to bide his time as a rotation player behind a deep and experienced defensive line.

After graduation losses, that defensive line was one of Ohio State’s largest question marks entering the season. But not anymore, thanks, in part, to Togiai’s presence in the middle.

Soon, Togiai may no longer need to try on other’s national championship rings. He could have one of his own.