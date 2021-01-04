Vote now in the Treasure Valley athletes of the week contest (Dec. 21 to Jan. 3)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

The schedule eased up during the winter holiday break. But these players certainly didn’t.

Below is a list of the top performances over the break in the greater Treasure Valley.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

(Note: This week’s contest includes games from the past two weeks due to the holiday break.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Abigail Watson, Idaho City: The senior recorded a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds — and added two blocked shots — in the Wildcats’ 67-32 win over Gem State.

Jacy Parker, Homedale: The sophomore averaged 16 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 blocks to lead the Trojans to a 1-1 record over the holiday break.

Lauren D’Orazio, Kuna: The junior poured in 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting to lead the Kavemen to a 52-42 win over Bishop Kelly. She also grabbed five rebounds and tallied two assists in the win.

Demi Thompson, Mountain View: The freshman scored 18 points while sinking 3-of-5 3-pointers to lead the Mavericks to a 65-61 win over Meridian in both teams’ conference opener.

Jaleesa Lawrence, Meridian: The senior racked up 29 points, nine steals and five rebounds in a 54-28 win over Bishop Kelly. She also had 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals in a 50-34 victory vs. Kuna.

Kate Clark, Melba: The senior averaged 22 points to lead the Mustangs to a title at the Parma Holiday Tournament. The three-game sweep included a 57-54 win over perennial 4A power Century in the semifinals.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jacob Martinez, Vallivue: The junior racked up 30 points, four rebounds and three assists to lead the Falcons to an upset (66-63, overtime) win over Preston, winner of four of the past five state championships.

Josh Gillespie, Garden Valley: The senior averaged 22 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals over four games during the holiday break. He led the Wolverines to a 3-1 record and a second-place finish at the Truckstop.com Christmas Tournament in New Plymouth.

Brody Rowbury, Meridian: The senior led the Warriors to a pair of wins to maintain their perfect record. He recorded 19 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in a 65-40 win over Skyview, then added 25 points and 11 rebounds in a 74-33 dismantling of Eagle.

Noah White, Mountain View: The senior recorded a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Mavericks to a 54-49 victory at Bishop Kelly.

Eli Heck, Homedale: The junior sank 4-of-6 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead the Trojans to a 59-46 win over Marsing.

Russell Vander Woude, Nampa Christian: The senior scored a game-high 20 points and added three steals to lead the 2A Trojans to a 67-59 win against 5A Skyview in the first round of the Parma Holiday Tournament.

