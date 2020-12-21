Vote now in the Treasure Valley athletes of the week contest (Dec. 14 to 20)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Monster games and hot hands from long range highlight this week’s list of top performances in the greater Treasure Valley.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jasmin Villa, Ridgevue: The junior recorded a pair of double-doubles and averaged 13.5 points, 15.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks in a 1-1 week for the Warhawks.

Annie Stinar, Centennial: The junior drained seven 3-pointers and finished with 26 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 66-42 loss to Eagle.

Josey Jones, Tri-Valley: The senior averaged 16 points in three Long Pin Conference wins over Salmon River, Horseshoe Bend and Council. She also averaged 3.7 steals and 2.3 assists for the week.

Naya Ojukwu, Mountain View: The junior racked up 32 points and 13 rebounds to keep the Mavericks undefeated with a 59-39 win over Skyview.

Madison Hodnett, Liberty Charter: The senior totaled 30 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in a 57-30 victory over Marsing.

Piper Curry, Nampa: The senior finished with 12 points, 10 assists, four steals and four rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 64-45 win over Fruitland. She also had 13 points and nine rebounds in a 51-31 win over Weiser.

Jaleesa Lawrence, Meridian: The senior scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Warriors to a 47-32 win over Eagle.

Angey Hernandez, Vallivue: The senior racked up 17 points, six rebounds and four steals to lead the Falcons to their first win, a 48-33 victory at Centennial.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hudson Hughes, Ambrose: The junior averaged 26 points, 5.5 steals and two assists to lead the Archers to wins over Compass Charter and Cole Valley Christian. He also finished the week 8-of-15 behind the 3-point line.

Hyrum Lindsey, Fruitland: The senior averaged 23 points, 14.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists to lead the Grizzlies to a 2-1 record vs. 4A SIC teams at the Tri-County Classic.

Tyler Medaris, Middleton: The junior averaged 20.5 points and 10.5 rebounds to lead the Vikings to a 3-1 week and a second-place finish at its own holiday tournament.

Joe Mpoyo, Meridian: The senior scored a game-high 28 points, shooting 9-of-13 from the field and 6-of-7 behind the 3-point line, to lead the Warriors to a 68-63 win at Rocky Mountain.

Jaylen Alexander, Columbia: The senior scored 20 points on back-to-back nights to lead the Wildcats to wins over Homedale and Fruitland (in overtime).

Aidan McGarvin, Bishop Kelly: The junior scored 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting to lead the Knights to a 56-53, overtime win at Skyview.

Cruz Duerden, Cascade: The senior poured in 26 points, adding four rebounds and two steals, to lead the Ramblers to a 64-56 win at Horseshoe Bend.

Jacob Ankeny, Marsing: The junior racked up 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in a 44-38 win vs. Compass Charter.

