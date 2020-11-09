Vote now in the Treasure Valley athletes of the week contest (Nov. 1 to 8)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Virtual state championships and storybook playoff runs highlight the latest list of the Treasure Valley’s top high school performers.

Help us choose the best of the best in the Idaho Statesman’s athlete week of the contest, sponsored by Edmark Toyota.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

FOOTBALL

Jaxon Dines, Homedale: The sophomore threw for 301 yards and four TDs to lead the Trojans to a spot in the 3A state semifinals with a 55-19 over Timberlake. He finished 8-of-15 through the air, and he ran for 43 yards and another score.

Caden Young, Emmett: The junior led the Huskies to the 4A state semifinals for the first time in program history, racking up four total touchdowns in a 28-27 win vs. Blackfoot. He ran for 179 yards and two TDs. He also completed 6-of-10 passes for 51 yards and two TDs.

Quintez Evans, Mountain View: The junior stepped up after the Mavericks’ starting running back went down with an injury, turning 20 carries into 111 yards and two TDs as Mountain View beat Capital 21-14.

Jordan Erickson, Rocky Mountain: The senior jack-of-all trades caught five passes for 185 yards and two TDs in the Grizzlies’ 29-13 victory over Highland. He scored on catches of 74 and 85 yards to turn the momentum in a 5A state quarterfinal.

Jackson Stampfli, Eagle: The senior and 5A’s leading rusher finished his high school career with 112 rushing yards and two TDs in a 35-28 loss at Rigby.

Jacob Butler, Nampa: The senior caught seven passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 42-21 loss to Skyline.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Seth Knothe, Bishop Kelly: The junior ran for 105 yards and two TDs during Bishop Kelly’s 33-14 loss at Century.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly browser.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Kayla Wieckowski, Boise: The sophomore won the 200 (1:55.58) and 500 freestyle (5:09.44) to lead the Brave to their eighth straight 5A girls state title.

Caroline Ruck, Centennial: The senior took home the 5A state championship in the 200 individual medley (2:09.87).

Amelia Buyers, Eagle: The senior earned a gold medal in the 5A 100 butterfly (58.81).

Haley Osborne, Mountain View: The senior cruised to the 5A 100 freestyle title (52.85).

Jadyn Jones, Capital: The senior finished first in the 5A 100 backstroke (59.66).

Jillian Moses, Timberline: The junior won the 5A title in the 100 breaststroke by nearly 2 full seconds (1:07.9).

Emma Conger, Bishop Kelly: The sophomore turned in the best time in both the 100 backstroke (1:03.34) and the 200 individual medley (2:18.19) at the 4A state meet.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly browser.

BOYS SWIMMING

Nathan Moore, Middleton: The senior earned a pair of 4A state championships in the 100 breaststroke (58.21) and 100 butterfly (53.17).

Nathan Quarterman, Boise: The senior won two more individual gold medals in the 5A boys virtual state meet, taking first place in the 100 (45.93) and 200 freestyle (1:42.18).

Josh Cunningham, Centennial: The senior finished first in the 5A 100 butterfly (54.64).

Max Wolf, Timberline: The junior brought home a 5A state title in the 100 breaststroke (59.77).

Gavin Geffros, Riverstone: The junior won a 4A state title in the 200 individual medley (2:04.71) for his small Boise school.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly browser.