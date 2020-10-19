Winners of the Treasure Valley athletes of the week contest (Oct. 12 to 18)

Voting has closed in the latest Treasure Valley Athletes of the Week contest sponsored by Edmark Toyota.

Here are the winners. You can read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Football: Michael Nanney, Rimrock

Michael Nanney, Rimrock Girls soccer: Addi Wyatt, Middleton

Addi Wyatt, Middleton Boys soccer: Jake Dahl, Bishop Kelly

Jake Dahl, Bishop Kelly Volleyball: Macey Buescher, Weiser

Macey Buescher, Weiser Cross country: Tiffany Thomas, Capital

FOOTBALL

Michael Nanney, Rimrock: The senior racked up 345 yards of offense and eight touchdowns in the Raiders’ 68-6 win over Greenleaf. He ran for 230 yards and three TDs, threw for 70 yards and three TDs and added 45 yards and a score receiving. He also picked off two passes, one he returned for a pick-six interception.

Atonio Fifita, Skyview: The junior ran for 132 yards and a TD on 10 carries to lead the Hawks to a 28-20 win over Timberline to clinch a second-place finish in the 5A SIC East Division. On defense, he recorded eight tackles, one tackle-for-loss and one sack.

Jordan Erickson, Rocky Mountain: The senior ran for 115 yards and three TDs to lead the Grizzlies to a 31-14 win over Meridian. The victory clinched the two-time defending league champ a spot in the first 5A SIC championship game.

Seth Knothe, Bishop Kelly: The junior running back had a hand in three touchdowns for the Knights as they beat Vallivue 35-12 to remain in a tie for first place in the 4A SIC standings. He ran for 94 yards and two TDs, and he caught another TD.

Jackson Stampfli, Eagle: The senior ran for 168 yards and three TDs as the Mustangs routed Centennial 56-0 to close the regular season.

Jake Farris, Mountain View: The senior threw for 289 yards and two TDs, adding another 46 yards and a TD on the ground to lead the Mavericks to a 44-14 win over Kuna.

Brock Phillips, Middleton: The junior ran for 91 yards and three TDs to lead the Vikings to a 37-21, upset win over Nampa. The win keeps Middleton in the hunt for one of the 4A SIC’s four automatic playoff berths.

Trace Stimpson, Melba: The junior ran for 160 yards and four TDs to lead the Mustangs to their first 2A WIC title since 2014 and a 47-12 win over Nampa Christian.

Carter Woodland, Notus: The sophomore ran for 178 yards and four TDs to lead the Pirates to a 1A Division I WIC title with a 52-0 win over Wilder.

GIRLS SOCCER

Logan Smith, Boise: The junior scored the game-winning goal in the 78th minute to lift the Brave to a 2-1 win over Rocky Mountain in the 5A District Three Tournament championship game. She also drew a penalty kick to set up Boise’s first goal.

Sophie Schmautz, Bishop Kelly: The freshman scored three goals and added an assist to lead the Knights to a 7-1 win over Columbia. The victory clinched Bishop Kelly its 12th straight 4A District Three title.

Addi Wyatt, Middleton: The senior scored twice and assisted the game-winner in the Vikings’ 3-2 win over Bonneville in a 4A state play-in game.

Melanie Johnson, Kuna: The freshman goalkeeper stopped nine shots and posted a shutout in a 4-0 win over Mountain View that clinched the Kavemen a spot in the 5A state tournament.

BOYS SOCCER





Marcos Tarelo, Weiser: The junior set up the only goal in the Wolverines’ 1-0 win vs. Buhl in a 3A state tournament play-in game. He also blocked four shots and tallied eight defensive clears in the win.

Justin Smith, Timberline: The senior scored all four goals in a 4-1 win over Mountain View. He then scored the game-winner in a 1-0 victory over Centennial in a 5A, winner-to-state game.

Isaac Poole, Rocky Mountain: The senior goalkeeper stopped a pair of shots in a shootout to lead the Grizzlies to a 5A District Three title with a 1-1 (4-2 PKs) win over Eagle. He also stopped two penalty kicks in a shootout win over Centennial, and another in regulation vs. Centennial in the district semifinals.

Jake Dahl, Bishop Kelly: The junior scored the game-winning goal with 24 seconds left to lift the Knights to a 2-1 win over Caldwell and their first district title since 2010.

VOLLEYBALL

Myah Gibb, Fruitland: The junior middle blocker led the Grizzlies to the 3A District Three Tournament finals with 26 kills and 20 digs in a semifinal win over Weiser. She finished four matches last week with 61 kills and 55 digs.

Macey Buescher, Weiser: The senior libero racked up 23 aces, 73 digs and nine kills in four matches last week. She also served 20 straight points during the 3A district tournament.

Jane Gibson, New Plymouth: The sophomore and 4.0 student racked up three aces, 12 kills, eight digs and two assists all while finishing 91% at the service line in one match.

Grace Jackson, Parma: The senior led the Panthers to the 3A District Three Tournament championship with 17 kills and six blocks in a three-set win over McCall-Donnelly. She finished three matches last week with 34 kills and 13 blocks.

CROSS COUNTRY

Marcus Heemeyer, Rocky Mountain: The senior won his fourth straight race in a boys’ tri-meet at Vallivue in 15 minutes, 53.74 seconds.

Grady Mylander, Nampa Christian: The junior won the boys’ race at the Winston Tilzey Invite at 15:53.

Nathan Green, Borah: The senior broke the 15-minute mark at 14:54 to finish first at a boys’ tri-meet at Skyview. The time marks a personal record for the University of Washington commit. It’s the fastest in Idaho this year and ranks 19th nationally.

Cassandra Vasquez, Nampa: The senior turned in the fastest time in the 4A girls ranks this year at 18:13.9 to win a tri-meet with Eagle and Emmett.

Tiffany Thomas, Capital: The junior won a girls’ tri-meet with Borah and Skyview in a season-best 19:31.81.

