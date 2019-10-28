Varsity Extra
The all-conference girls soccer teams are out. Did your favorite player make the list?
The full all-conference high school soccer teams for the 5A and 4A SIC. The 3A SRV does not select an all-conference team.
All teams are chosen by the league’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman publishes the final lists.
5A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Kelsey Oyler, jr., M, Rocky Mountain
Coach of the Year: Donal Kaehler, Rocky Mountain
FIRST TEAM
Ava Ranson, sr., F, Timberline
Larissa Wegner, jr., F, Rocky Mountain
Logan Smith, so., F, Boise
Violet Rademacher, so., M, Rocky Mountain
Payton Baratcart, sr., M, Boise
Sophie Drown, jr., M, Eagle
Brooke Snyder, jr., M, Mountain View
Nicole Gieser, sr., D, Rocky Mountain
Brynn Celani, so., D, Timberline
Katelyn Alcorn, sr., D, Timberline
Kenzie Kluksdal, sr., D, Boise
Kasey Wardle, jr., GK, Rocky Mountain
SECOND TEAM
Eden Makaafi, sr., F, Borah
Mariah Albin, sr., F, Boise
Bradie Garven, jr., F, Eagle
Brooke Christie, jr., M, Timberline
Hayden Wilsey, so., M, Timberline
Kendra McDaniel, jr., M, Boise
Jade Maldonado, jr., M, Centennial
Helene Pereda, jr., D, Borah
Elle Cox, sr., D, Eagle
Callie Baker, sr., D, Mountain View
Audrey Hawes, jr., D, Boise
Bre Norris, jr., GK, Boise
HONORABLE MENTION
Olivia Vance, sr., F, Mountain View
Sophia Avalos, fr., F, Mountain View
Keeley Cross, jr., F, Capital
Nadia Kinkaid, so., F, Rocky Mountain
Chloe Bowes, so., F, Timberline
Kearney Hoggan, sr., M, Eagle
Kenadee Stucki, sr., M, Skyview
Ainsley Terada, jr., M, Rocky Mountain
Kinsee Finlee, so., M, Meridian
Lily Transtrum, sr., M, Borah
Zoe Koci, sr., M, Borah
Kaydree Rapp, jr., M, Mountain View
Maeve Pierson, sr., M, Timberline
Kayla Wallace, so., M, Eagle
London Carter, so., M, Timberline
Chloe Flynn, jr., D, Borah
Sydney Shafer, jr., D, Borah
Allyse Bergdolt, so., D, Eagle
Kody Epp, sr., D, Eagle
Cailey Mae Hodkins, so., D, Centennial
Kenzie Thiel, sr., D, Capital
Kaylee Gallegos, jr., D, Meridian
Emily Miller, sr., D, Meridian
Madison Treasure, so., D, Meridian
Molly McCabe, fr., GK, Borah
Kylee McDonald, sr., GK, Timberline
Justine Humphrey, sr., GK, Mountain View
4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Peyton Dion, jr., M, Columbia
Coach of the Year: Chris Reynolds, Kuna
FIRST TEAM
Alexis Haws, jr., F, Kuna
Mia Cartwright, jr., F, Bishop Kelly
Shaelyn Olsen, fr., F, Caldwell
Leslie Castrejon, sr., M, Caldwell
Alexis Pond, jr., M, Bishop Kelly
Emalie Wood, sr., M, Middleton
Goldie Mumford, jr., M, Emmett
Isabella Vinsonhaler, sr., D, Bishop Kelly
Molly Simpson, sr., D, Columbia
Kassie Gorton, jr., D, Kuna
Brenna Bagley, jr., D, Nampa
Kaydence Moore, jr., GK, Caldwell
SECOND TEAM
Briana Woods, sr., F, Vallivue
Jayla Ponce, jr., F, Kuna
Sydney Cromwell, sr., F, Bishop Kelly
Jordan Armstrong, jr., M, Kuna
Sage Stroud, jr., M, Ridgevue
Lizbeth Soto, so., M, Vallivue
Erin Harrington, so., M, Bishop Kelly
Ali Chatterton, jr., D, Bishop Kelly
Anna Schwerd, sr., D, Ridgevue
Josie Brence, jr., D, Middleton
Natalie Phillips, sr., GK, Bishop Kelly
HONORABLE MENTION
Kaylee Fone, jr., F, Columbia
Isis Villafane, fr., F, Ridgevue
Yessenia Morales, jr., F, Columbia
Kylie Howard, sr., F, Middleton
Gracie Schmitt, jr., F, Middleton
Katie Hanna, sr., F, Nampa
Amina Bah, jr., F, Kuna
Maggie Novosel, so., M, Bishop Kelly
Natasja Davis, so., M, Kuna
Faith Hodge, so., M, Vallivue
Samantha Wind, so., M, Kuna
Raquel Landa, so., M, Vallivue
Addi Wyatt, jr., M, Middleton
Baily Davis, sr., D, Kuna
Jaedyn Rhoton, sr., D, Vallivue
Emma Titus, jr., D, Kuna
Mia Nottingham, jr., D, Columbia
Savanna Marting, jr., D, Vallivue
Kathleen McGrath, jr., D, Bishop Kelly
Katie Barton, fr., D, Ridgevue
Victoria Massey, jr., D, Emmett
Ariel Kotte, sr., GK, Kuna
Madison Oswald, sr., GK, Nampa
Kendra Woods, jr., GK, Vallivue
Kylin Olsen, sr., F, Caldwell
