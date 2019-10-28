The all-conference girls soccer teams are out. Did your favorite player make the list?

The full all-conference high school soccer teams for the 5A and 4A SIC. The 3A SRV does not select an all-conference team.

All teams are chosen by the league’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman publishes the final lists.

5A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Player of the Year: Kelsey Oyler, jr., M, Rocky Mountain

Coach of the Year: Donal Kaehler, Rocky Mountain

FIRST TEAM

Ava Ranson, sr., F, Timberline

Larissa Wegner, jr., F, Rocky Mountain

Logan Smith, so., F, Boise

Violet Rademacher, so., M, Rocky Mountain

Payton Baratcart, sr., M, Boise

Sophie Drown, jr., M, Eagle

Brooke Snyder, jr., M, Mountain View

Nicole Gieser, sr., D, Rocky Mountain

Brynn Celani, so., D, Timberline

Katelyn Alcorn, sr., D, Timberline

Kenzie Kluksdal, sr., D, Boise

Kasey Wardle, jr., GK, Rocky Mountain

SECOND TEAM

Eden Makaafi, sr., F, Borah

Mariah Albin, sr., F, Boise

Bradie Garven, jr., F, Eagle

Brooke Christie, jr., M, Timberline

Hayden Wilsey, so., M, Timberline

Kendra McDaniel, jr., M, Boise

Jade Maldonado, jr., M, Centennial

Helene Pereda, jr., D, Borah

Elle Cox, sr., D, Eagle

Callie Baker, sr., D, Mountain View

Audrey Hawes, jr., D, Boise

Bre Norris, jr., GK, Boise

HONORABLE MENTION

Olivia Vance, sr., F, Mountain View

Sophia Avalos, fr., F, Mountain View

Keeley Cross, jr., F, Capital

Nadia Kinkaid, so., F, Rocky Mountain

Chloe Bowes, so., F, Timberline

Kearney Hoggan, sr., M, Eagle

Kenadee Stucki, sr., M, Skyview

Ainsley Terada, jr., M, Rocky Mountain

Kinsee Finlee, so., M, Meridian

Lily Transtrum, sr., M, Borah

Zoe Koci, sr., M, Borah

Kaydree Rapp, jr., M, Mountain View

Maeve Pierson, sr., M, Timberline

Kayla Wallace, so., M, Eagle

London Carter, so., M, Timberline

Chloe Flynn, jr., D, Borah

Sydney Shafer, jr., D, Borah

Allyse Bergdolt, so., D, Eagle

Kody Epp, sr., D, Eagle

Cailey Mae Hodkins, so., D, Centennial

Kenzie Thiel, sr., D, Capital

Kaylee Gallegos, jr., D, Meridian

Emily Miller, sr., D, Meridian

Madison Treasure, so., D, Meridian

Molly McCabe, fr., GK, Borah

Kylee McDonald, sr., GK, Timberline

Justine Humphrey, sr., GK, Mountain View

Kuna’s Alexis Haws was voted to the first team of the 4A SIC all-conference team. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Player of the Year: Peyton Dion, jr., M, Columbia

Coach of the Year: Chris Reynolds, Kuna

FIRST TEAM

Alexis Haws, jr., F, Kuna

Mia Cartwright, jr., F, Bishop Kelly

Shaelyn Olsen, fr., F, Caldwell

Leslie Castrejon, sr., M, Caldwell

Alexis Pond, jr., M, Bishop Kelly

Emalie Wood, sr., M, Middleton

Goldie Mumford, jr., M, Emmett

Isabella Vinsonhaler, sr., D, Bishop Kelly

Molly Simpson, sr., D, Columbia

Kassie Gorton, jr., D, Kuna

Brenna Bagley, jr., D, Nampa

Kaydence Moore, jr., GK, Caldwell

SECOND TEAM

Briana Woods, sr., F, Vallivue

Jayla Ponce, jr., F, Kuna

Sydney Cromwell, sr., F, Bishop Kelly

Jordan Armstrong, jr., M, Kuna

Sage Stroud, jr., M, Ridgevue

Lizbeth Soto, so., M, Vallivue

Erin Harrington, so., M, Bishop Kelly

Ali Chatterton, jr., D, Bishop Kelly

Anna Schwerd, sr., D, Ridgevue

Josie Brence, jr., D, Middleton

Natalie Phillips, sr., GK, Bishop Kelly

HONORABLE MENTION

Kaylee Fone, jr., F, Columbia

Isis Villafane, fr., F, Ridgevue

Yessenia Morales, jr., F, Columbia

Kylie Howard, sr., F, Middleton

Gracie Schmitt, jr., F, Middleton

Katie Hanna, sr., F, Nampa

Amina Bah, jr., F, Kuna

Maggie Novosel, so., M, Bishop Kelly

Natasja Davis, so., M, Kuna

Faith Hodge, so., M, Vallivue

Samantha Wind, so., M, Kuna

Raquel Landa, so., M, Vallivue

Addi Wyatt, jr., M, Middleton

Baily Davis, sr., D, Kuna

Jaedyn Rhoton, sr., D, Vallivue

Emma Titus, jr., D, Kuna

Mia Nottingham, jr., D, Columbia

Savanna Marting, jr., D, Vallivue

Kathleen McGrath, jr., D, Bishop Kelly

Katie Barton, fr., D, Ridgevue

Victoria Massey, jr., D, Emmett

Ariel Kotte, sr., GK, Kuna

Madison Oswald, sr., GK, Nampa

Kendra Woods, jr., GK, Vallivue

Kylin Olsen, sr., F, Caldwell