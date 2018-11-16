Rocky Mountain senior Kristian Quiros, left, was voted the 5A state player of the year by the classification’s coaches.
Rocky Mountain senior Kristian Quiros, left, was voted the 5A state player of the year by the classification’s coaches. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain senior Kristian Quiros, left, was voted the 5A state player of the year by the classification’s coaches. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Varsity Extra

Idaho’s all-state soccer teams packed with 64 players from the Treasure Valley

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

November 16, 2018 06:06 PM

Note: All-state teams are chosen by the Idaho High School Soccer Coaches Association.

[Related: All-conference girls soccer teams | All-conference boys soccer teams]

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 5A

Player of the Year: Tara Brennan, sr., M, Boise

Coach of the Year: Donal Kaehler, Rocky Mountain

ALL-STATE TEAM

Olivia Smith, sr., F, Eagle

Analise Brunson, jr., F, Madison

Erika Skindlov, sr., F, Coeur d”Alene

Maddy Lasher, jr., F, Lake City

Ava Ranson, jr., F, Timberline

Kylee Geis, sr., M, Borah

Payton Baratcart, jr., M, Boise

Kelsey Oyler, so., M, Rocky Mountain

Payton McBride, sr., M, Borah

Chloe Teets, sr., M, Lake City

Bridget Rieken, sr., D, Lake City

Lilly Gwin, sr., D, Boise

Kaitlyn Ramon, sr., D, Rocky Mountain

Haley Apple, sr., D, Timberline

Grace Pekovich, sr., D, Centennial

Kasey Wardle, so., GK, Rocky Mountain

HONORABLE MENTION

Bre Norris, so., GK, Boise

Eryn Ducote, sr., D, Lake City

Mariah Albin, jr., F, Boise

Jordyn Dalling, sr., F, Rocky Mountain

BK Lauren Elwer
Bishop Kelly’s Lauren Elwer was voted the state’s 4A player of the year for the second year in a row.
For the Idaho Statesman Jason Duchow


CLASS 4A

Player of the Year: Lauren Elwer, sr., F, Bishop Kelly

Coach of the Year: Meagan Lyons, Bishop Kelly

ALL-STATE TEAM

Nicole Davis, jr., F, Pocatello

Riley Walkington, sr., F, Sandpoint

Makali Nance, sr., F, Jerome

Sydney Cromwell, jr., F, Bishop Kelly

Grace Elwer, sr., M, Bishop Kelly

Alexis Pond, so., M, Bishop Kelly

Olivia Holt, sr., M, Century

Addison Moser, so., M, Preston

Jezza Hutto, sr., D, Sandpoint

Yeo Yarnell, sr., D, Sandpoint

Paigr Beem, so., D, Twin Falls

Evelyn Elwer, sr., D, Bishop Kelly

Hattie Larson, so., GK, Sandpoint

HONORABLE MENTION

Isabella Vinsonhaler, jr., D, Bishop Kelly

Mya Darling, sr., D, Sandpoint

Kylie Larson, so., D, Preston

Ellie Surmelis, sr., M, Century



CLASS 3A

Co-players of the Year: Elizabeth Lehosit, sr., M, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Lily Fitzgerald, sr., F, Community School

Coach of the Year: Stacy Smith, Coeur d’Alene Charter

ALL-STATE TEAM

Lily Congelton, sr., F, McCall-Donnelly

Caeley Ryan, so., F, McCall-Donnelly

Morgan Teichert, jr., F, Sugar-Salem

Rylie DeLuna, sr., M, McCall-Donnelly

Khloe Kleint, sr., M, McCall-Donnelly

Georgina Simpson, sr., M, Timberlake

Emma Bartlett, sr., D, Coeur d’Alene Charter

Eliza Marks, sr., D, Community School

Alena Davenport, sr., St. Maries

Keona Brown, jr., Priest River

Shea Curran , sr., Kellogg

Naomi Connolley, so., Grangeville

Karissa Willis, sr., GK, Timberlake

HONORABLE MENTION

Nayeli Lopez, sr., GK, McCall-Donnelly

Maia McSherry, so., M, McCall-Donnelly

Hanna Breazer, sr., Bonners Ferry



BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 5A

Player of the Year: Kristian Quiros, sr., M, Rocky Mountain

Coach of the Year: Bill Taylor, Rocky Mountain

ALL-STATE TEAM

Carson Cadwell, sr., F, Boise

Dominic Ishimwe, jr., F, Borah

Ethan Bengtzen, sr., F, Rocky Mountain

Kyle Jones, sr., F, Rocky Mountain

Marcello Iragi, sr., M, Timberline

Carter Luthy, sr., M, Boise

Spenser Messina, sr., M, Lake City

Ahmed Ibrahimovic, sr., M, Borah

Docker Bond, sr., M, Coeur d’Alene

Issac Szuch, sr., D, Rocky Mountain

Tate Caldara, sr., D, Boise

Mason Grier, sr., D, Mountain View

Tyler Kramer, jr., D, Borah

Kyle Wright, sr., D, Timberline

Chase Miller, sr., GK, Capital

HONORABLE MENTION

Chase Norris, sr., GK, Lake City

Ryken Dizes, sr., D, Rocky Mountain

Marco Vega, jr., M, Mountain View

Sam Zimmer, sr., F, Boise



CLASS 4A

Player of the Year: Javi Rodriguez, sr., D, Caldwell

Coach of the Year: Rocky Rhoads, Century

ALL-STATE TEAM

Adrian Arguello, sr., F, Caldwell

Antonio Rossi, jr., F, Middleton

Cole Roske, sr., F, Century

Balor Reilly, sr., F, Hillcrest

Carlos Lechuga, sr., M, Caldwell

Noe Ayala, sr., M, Middleton

Miguel Loera, sr., M, Vallivue

Lucas Beste, sr., M, Wood River

Evan Yost, so., D, Century

Jacob Duncan, sr., D, Middleton

Freddy Murillo, sr., D, Caldwell

Hector Tovar, sr., D, Caldwell

Emerson Flores, sr., D, Wood River

Sam Ryan, sr., GK, Bishop Kelly

HONORABLE MENTION

Caden Lohrengel, sr., GK, Middleton

Damian Arguello, so., F, Caldwell



CLASS 3A

Player of the Year: Shea Brokaw, jr., D, Community School

Coach of the Year: Richard Whitelaw, Community School

ALL-STATE TEAM

Steven Rubio, sr., F, Bliss

Ridley Lindstrom, jr., F, Community School

Cash Dart, jr., F, Community School

Brian Ramirez, sr., F, Fruitland

Marcelo Palacios, sr., M, American Falls

Fletcher Stump, jr., M, Community School

Cody Ruiz, sr., M, Filer

Cristin Yeakley, jr., M, Payette

Jake Livingston, sr., D, Fruitland

Adolfo Alvarez, so., D, American Falls

Henry Cherp, sr., D, Community School

Erick Guillen, sr., D, Payette

Julian Ramirez, sr., GK, Fruitland

HONORABLE MENTION

Max Billingsley, sr., GK, McCall-Donnelly

Jimmy Ayllon, so., M, McCall-Donnelly

Brian Martinez, jr., F, American Falls

Bernard Kindall, so., F, McCall-Donnelly

  Comments  