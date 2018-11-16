Idaho’s all-state soccer teams packed with 64 players from the Treasure Valley

Note: All-state teams are chosen by the Idaho High School Soccer Coaches Association.
[Related: All-conference girls soccer teams | All-conference boys soccer teams]
GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS 5A
Player of the Year: Tara Brennan, sr., M, Boise
Coach of the Year: Donal Kaehler, Rocky Mountain
ALL-STATE TEAM
Olivia Smith, sr., F, Eagle
Analise Brunson, jr., F, Madison
Erika Skindlov, sr., F, Coeur d”Alene
Maddy Lasher, jr., F, Lake City
Ava Ranson, jr., F, Timberline
Kylee Geis, sr., M, Borah
Payton Baratcart, jr., M, Boise
Kelsey Oyler, so., M, Rocky Mountain
Payton McBride, sr., M, Borah
Chloe Teets, sr., M, Lake City
Bridget Rieken, sr., D, Lake City
Lilly Gwin, sr., D, Boise
Kaitlyn Ramon, sr., D, Rocky Mountain
Haley Apple, sr., D, Timberline
Grace Pekovich, sr., D, Centennial
Kasey Wardle, so., GK, Rocky Mountain
HONORABLE MENTION
Bre Norris, so., GK, Boise
Eryn Ducote, sr., D, Lake City
Mariah Albin, jr., F, Boise
Jordyn Dalling, sr., F, Rocky Mountain
CLASS 4A
Player of the Year: Lauren Elwer, sr., F, Bishop Kelly
Coach of the Year: Meagan Lyons, Bishop Kelly
ALL-STATE TEAM
Nicole Davis, jr., F, Pocatello
Riley Walkington, sr., F, Sandpoint
Makali Nance, sr., F, Jerome
Sydney Cromwell, jr., F, Bishop Kelly
Grace Elwer, sr., M, Bishop Kelly
Alexis Pond, so., M, Bishop Kelly
Olivia Holt, sr., M, Century
Addison Moser, so., M, Preston
Jezza Hutto, sr., D, Sandpoint
Yeo Yarnell, sr., D, Sandpoint
Paigr Beem, so., D, Twin Falls
Evelyn Elwer, sr., D, Bishop Kelly
Hattie Larson, so., GK, Sandpoint
HONORABLE MENTION
Isabella Vinsonhaler, jr., D, Bishop Kelly
Mya Darling, sr., D, Sandpoint
Kylie Larson, so., D, Preston
Ellie Surmelis, sr., M, Century
CLASS 3A
Co-players of the Year: Elizabeth Lehosit, sr., M, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Lily Fitzgerald, sr., F, Community School
Coach of the Year: Stacy Smith, Coeur d’Alene Charter
ALL-STATE TEAM
Lily Congelton, sr., F, McCall-Donnelly
Caeley Ryan, so., F, McCall-Donnelly
Morgan Teichert, jr., F, Sugar-Salem
Rylie DeLuna, sr., M, McCall-Donnelly
Khloe Kleint, sr., M, McCall-Donnelly
Georgina Simpson, sr., M, Timberlake
Emma Bartlett, sr., D, Coeur d’Alene Charter
Eliza Marks, sr., D, Community School
Alena Davenport, sr., St. Maries
Keona Brown, jr., Priest River
Shea Curran , sr., Kellogg
Naomi Connolley, so., Grangeville
Karissa Willis, sr., GK, Timberlake
HONORABLE MENTION
Nayeli Lopez, sr., GK, McCall-Donnelly
Maia McSherry, so., M, McCall-Donnelly
Hanna Breazer, sr., Bonners Ferry
BOYS SOCCER
CLASS 5A
Player of the Year: Kristian Quiros, sr., M, Rocky Mountain
Coach of the Year: Bill Taylor, Rocky Mountain
ALL-STATE TEAM
Carson Cadwell, sr., F, Boise
Dominic Ishimwe, jr., F, Borah
Ethan Bengtzen, sr., F, Rocky Mountain
Kyle Jones, sr., F, Rocky Mountain
Marcello Iragi, sr., M, Timberline
Carter Luthy, sr., M, Boise
Spenser Messina, sr., M, Lake City
Ahmed Ibrahimovic, sr., M, Borah
Docker Bond, sr., M, Coeur d’Alene
Issac Szuch, sr., D, Rocky Mountain
Tate Caldara, sr., D, Boise
Mason Grier, sr., D, Mountain View
Tyler Kramer, jr., D, Borah
Kyle Wright, sr., D, Timberline
Chase Miller, sr., GK, Capital
HONORABLE MENTION
Chase Norris, sr., GK, Lake City
Ryken Dizes, sr., D, Rocky Mountain
Marco Vega, jr., M, Mountain View
Sam Zimmer, sr., F, Boise
CLASS 4A
Player of the Year: Javi Rodriguez, sr., D, Caldwell
Coach of the Year: Rocky Rhoads, Century
ALL-STATE TEAM
Adrian Arguello, sr., F, Caldwell
Antonio Rossi, jr., F, Middleton
Cole Roske, sr., F, Century
Balor Reilly, sr., F, Hillcrest
Carlos Lechuga, sr., M, Caldwell
Noe Ayala, sr., M, Middleton
Miguel Loera, sr., M, Vallivue
Lucas Beste, sr., M, Wood River
Evan Yost, so., D, Century
Jacob Duncan, sr., D, Middleton
Freddy Murillo, sr., D, Caldwell
Hector Tovar, sr., D, Caldwell
Emerson Flores, sr., D, Wood River
Sam Ryan, sr., GK, Bishop Kelly
HONORABLE MENTION
Caden Lohrengel, sr., GK, Middleton
Damian Arguello, so., F, Caldwell
CLASS 3A
Player of the Year: Shea Brokaw, jr., D, Community School
Coach of the Year: Richard Whitelaw, Community School
ALL-STATE TEAM
Steven Rubio, sr., F, Bliss
Ridley Lindstrom, jr., F, Community School
Cash Dart, jr., F, Community School
Brian Ramirez, sr., F, Fruitland
Marcelo Palacios, sr., M, American Falls
Fletcher Stump, jr., M, Community School
Cody Ruiz, sr., M, Filer
Cristin Yeakley, jr., M, Payette
Jake Livingston, sr., D, Fruitland
Adolfo Alvarez, so., D, American Falls
Henry Cherp, sr., D, Community School
Erick Guillen, sr., D, Payette
Julian Ramirez, sr., GK, Fruitland
HONORABLE MENTION
Max Billingsley, sr., GK, McCall-Donnelly
Jimmy Ayllon, so., M, McCall-Donnelly
Brian Martinez, jr., F, American Falls
Bernard Kindall, so., F, McCall-Donnelly
Comments