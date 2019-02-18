Vote now for the Treasure Valley athletes of the week (Feb. 11-16)

Varsity Extra

Eagle girls basketball celebrates first title in program history

The Eagle High girls basketball team upset previously undefeated Mountain View 51-47 to win the first state championship in program history.
A huge week of Idaho high school sports wrapped up with state championships in girls basketball, district champions in wrestling and boys basketball teams punching their tickets to state.

The week saw a litany of big-time performances. You can help the Idaho Statesman select the best by voting in the below athlete of the week polls. Voting closes at noon Wednesday.

All athletes are nominated by area coaches.
Girls basketball athlete of the week
Madison Jackson, Parma (Averaged 18.3 pts, 9.3 rebounds to lead Panthers to 2nd-place finish at state, best in program history)
Julia Martinez, Caldwell (Hit the game-winning 3-pointer to beat Minico, send Caldwell to state finals)
Chevelle Shepherd, Salmon River (25.3 ppg, shot 83% from free-throw line to lead Salmon River to 2nd-place finish at state)
Jaimee McKinnie, Eagle (Scored game-high 19 points, added nine rebounds to lead Mustangs to 1st state title)

Wrestling athlete of the week
Kekana Fouret, Columbia (Won 160-pound district title, his 3rd straight)
Angel Rios, Columbia (Won 138-pound district title, his 3rd straight)
Nico Rodriguez, Columbia (Freshman won 220-pound district title)
Isaac Moss, Mountain View (Placed 2nd at district a year after finishing 10th)
Brody von Brethorst, Weiser (Won 152-pound district title, led team to 4th straight team championship)
Cortland Horton, Eagle (Won 195-pound district title as No. 4 seed)
Alex Ojukwu, Boise (Won 220-pound district title with all pins; hasn't lost to Idaho wrestler this season)

Boys basketball athlete of the week
Kade Sorenson, Capital (27 pts, 14-16 free throws in OT win over Boise at district)
Kyle Gardner, North Star Charter (16 pts, 7 rebounds vs. Notus in district tournament win)
