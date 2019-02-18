Vote now for the Treasure Valley athletes of the week (Feb. 11-16)

A huge week of Idaho high school sports wrapped up with state championships in girls basketball, district champions in wrestling and boys basketball teams punching their tickets to state.
The week saw a litany of big-time performances. You can help the Idaho Statesman select the best by voting in the below athlete of the week polls. Voting closes at noon Wednesday.
[Related: Eagle girls basketball wins 1st state title | 5A girls basketball all-conference team | 4A girls basketball all-conference team]
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
Comments