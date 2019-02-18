4A SIC all-conference girls basketball team revealed. See who made the cut.

Note: All-conference teams are chosen solely by each league’s coaches.
4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Jalen Callender, sr., G/F, Caldwell
Coach of the Year: Derek McCormick, Bishop Kelly
FIRST TEAM
Gabby Keefe, sr., Bishop Kelly
Jasmyne Boles, jr., Vallivue
Zoey Moore, jr., Middleton
Miaja Mills, jr., Kuna
Monica Behrend, sr., Bishop Kelly
Haley Robinett, sr., Middleton
SECOND TEAM
Jade Martinez, jr., Caldwell
Lexi Mitchell, sr., Middleton
Jazzy Jenkins, so., Emmett
Tawni Morrison, sr., Vallivue
Gracee Gustin, so., Kuna
HONORABLE MENTION
Kat Vallejo, jr., Caldwell
Piper Curry, fr., Nampa
Julia Martinez, sr., Caldwell
Gemma Lavergne, jr., Emmett
Karen Vega, sr., Columbia
Olivia Kent, sr., Bishop Kelly
Oliva Tolman, sr., Ridgevue
Hanna Seabaugh, jr., Nampa
