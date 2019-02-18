Girls High School Basketball

4A SIC all-conference girls basketball team revealed. See who made the cut.

By Michael Lycklama

February 18, 2019 12:15 PM


Note: All-conference teams are chosen solely by each league’s coaches. 

4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE 

Player of the Year: Jalen Callender, sr., G/F, Caldwell 

Coach of the Year: Derek McCormick, Bishop Kelly 

FIRST TEAM 

Gabby Keefe, sr., Bishop Kelly 

Jasmyne Boles, jr., Vallivue 

Zoey Moore, jr., Middleton 

Miaja Mills, jr., Kuna 

Monica Behrend, sr., Bishop Kelly 

Haley Robinett, sr., Middleton 

SECOND TEAM 

Jade Martinez, jr., Caldwell  

Lexi Mitchell, sr., Middleton 

Jazzy Jenkins, so., Emmett 

Tawni Morrison, sr., Vallivue 

Gracee Gustin, so., Kuna 

HONORABLE MENTION 

Kat Vallejo, jr., Caldwell 

Piper Curry, fr., Nampa 

Julia Martinez, sr., Caldwell 

Gemma Lavergne, jr., Emmett 

Karen Vega, sr., Columbia 

Olivia Kent, sr., Bishop Kelly 

Oliva Tolman, sr., Ridgevue 

Hanna Seabaugh, jr., Nampa     

