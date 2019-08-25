NeSmith takes first at Albertsons Boise Open by a single putt

Albertsons Boise Open Idaho Statesman Junior Clinic Web.com tour professionals led a junior golf clinic at Hillcrest Country Club sponsored by the Idaho Statesman. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Web.com tour professionals led a junior golf clinic at Hillcrest Country Club sponsored by the Idaho Statesman.

A large crowd gathered around the 18th green at Hillcrest Country Club on Sunday afternoon as Matthew NeSmith lined up a 15-foot putt.

Everyone knew it was a huge putt, one that likely would determine the outcome of the 30th Albertsons Boise Open.

Everyone, that is, except NeSmith.

“I didn’t know anything,” said NeSmith, who doesn’t look at leaderboards while he’s playing. “I knew if I made it I had a good chance, but I just wanted to give it a run and see what we could do after that.”

What he did after that was this: Hoist the championship trophy and the $180,000 winner’s check. NeSmith shot a 7-under 64 in the final round to finish the tournament at 19-under.

The win is a game-changer for NeSmith. The victory in the second leg of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals means that the South Carolina native has earned his PGA Tour card for next season.

It was the first win on the Korn Ferry Tour for the 25-year-old NeSmith, who came to Boise with $111,261 in career earnings on the tour.

“It was time to do something,” NeSmith said. “I had kind of been hanging around mini tours for a couple of years and Canada, and I finally got out here. I’ve played solid all year-round. I just never really could figure it out, and then I started playing well at the end of the year and got in the finals … and then anything can happen.”

Matthew NeSmith holds the championship cup as he celebrates his Albertsons Boise Open victory Sunday at Hillcrest Country Club.

So, sure, he didn’t know he was putting for the win on the 18th green. But, in hindsight, how did that winning putt feel?

“They all feel the same,” NeSmith said. “They’re so cool. They’re amazing, whether it’s to go to the PGA Tour or for 10 bucks. … It was really cool to have the crowd. That’s the kicker. That was fun. That’s really, really fun.”

Many of those in the crowd had spent much of the day following 21-year-old phenom Viktor Hovland. The fan favorite teed off with a one-stroke lead Sunday, but his final-round 68 left him in a tie for second place.

Hovland didn’t get the win he wanted, but he did secure his PGA Tour card for next season, which is what his main goal was when he entered the Korn Ferry playoffs.

“I’m a little disappointed that I didn’t perform better,” Hovland said. “Now, there are some guys out there that really shot low today and played well, but I felt like I left some shots out there. That’s obviously a little disappointing, but I think in a couple days I’m going to refresh and look forward to the next season on the PGA Tour.”

Surrounded by a large gallery, golfer Viktor Hovland hits a shot from the rough on the 2nd hole at Hillcrest Country Club during the final round of the Boise Open.

Hovland wasn’t the only one thinking about winning the tournament Sunday. In all, four golfers jumped into solo leads throughout the day.

And even though NeSmith didn’t peek at the leaderboard, he said he felt like he might be onto something special after he carded a birdie on the 11th hole.

Still, he knew he had some work to do — and some nerves to keep at bay.

“I tried to walk as slow as I possibly could,” NeSmith said. “Once you get going fast, and stuff starts to go wrong you can get in your own way by not being able to calm down.”

As he slowly approached the 18th green at the end of his round, he was relieved to see he had a 15-foot putt that he had left below the hole.

“I was just happy to have a look,” NeSmith said. “I just wanted to give it a nice chance, and luckily it went in the middle.”

No one knows where that winning putt will end up taking NeSmith’s career. But, for now, he knows this: He’s going to the PGA Tour.

“I’ve done some really cool stuff throughout my career, but going to the PGA Tour … it definitely hasn’t set in yet,” NeSmith said. “I can’t wait. It’s going to be so cool. It’s going to be awesome.”