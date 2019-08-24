Emerging star takes Albertsons Boise Open lead going into final round

Grayson Murray hits out of a sand trap on the 13th hole Saturday at Hillcrest Country Club during the third round of the Albertsons Boise Open. Special to the Idaho Statesman

Truth be told, the Korn Ferry Tour probably wouldn’t have drawn it up any other way. The golf fans at Hillcrest Country Club wouldn’t have drawn it up any other way.

And Viktor Hovland certainly likes where this story is going.

The popular golfer from Norway leads the 30th Albertsons Boise Open after shooting a 7-under 64 on Saturday. He sits at 15-under through three rounds, one stroke ahead of Bronson Burgoon and Rob Oppenheim.

“Whatever happens, happens,” Hovland said. “I’m going to try to do my best and have some fun.”

That happy-go-lucky attitude has been a big reason why Hovland has become a fan favorite in the golf world this year. He was the low amateur at the Masters, where he finished at 3-under. At the U.S. Open, he finished in a tie for 12th place while shooting a 4-under 280. That score broke the amateur mark of 282 set by Jack Nicklaus in the 1960 U.S. Open.

Hovland decided to go pro after his spectacular showing at the U.S. Open in June.

Since then, he’s made the cut in all five PGA Tour events in which he’s played, and finished in fourth place at the Wyndham Championship. Had Hovland been awarded FedExCup points for his finishes as an amateur, he already would have earned his PGA Tour card for next year.

Instead, he entered the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in hopes of securing that PGA card. Last week, Hovland took 11th place at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, the first leg of the playoffs.

If he can continue on his run at Hillcrest and triumph at the end of the day Sunday, he would be in position to earn fully exempt status on the PGA Tour next season, as well as an invitation to the Players Championship. A high finish likely is enough to get him PGA Tour membership.

“It’s crazy,” Hovland said. “It’s been a crazy journey just so far, and I’ve only been a professional golfer for a couple of months.”

Ryan Brehm hits from the rough on the 16th hole Saturday at Hillcrest Country Club during the third round of the Albertsons Boise Open. Kyle Green Special to the Idaho Statesman

The 21-year-old Hovland somehow is keeping things in perspective. So much so that he sounds like a seasoned veteran — after seven professional tournaments.

“Looking back, I don’t think anyone could have really expected that to have happened,” Hovland said of his short pro career. “But it’s a lot of fun, and I’ll have a lot of fun playing (Sunday).”

There will be a few golfers chasing Hovland and hoping to join in the fun. None of them will be coming off a better round than Oppenheim.

The 39-year-old with more than $2 million in career earnings and 56 PGA Tour starts under his belt had back-to-back eagles on the second and third holes on his way to a 10-under 61.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever gone back-to-back eagles in my life,” Oppenheim said. “It was perfect conditions this morning, and you know you have to go out and get birdie at a couple of those early par-5s, so it was nice to get off to a good start.”

If Oppenheim gets off to another great start, it could set up a classic battle between the 39-year-old journeyman and the 21-year-old phenom.

Regardless, Hovland figures to be well rested. Asked what he had planned for his Saturday night as he prepared to sleep on his lead, he shrugged.

“I’m pretty laid back. I’m just going to leave the course, get some food and chill, watch some shows,” Hovland said.

As grounded as he is, Hovland also seems to be taken aback by his recent celebrity status.

“I’m from Oslo, Norway, and I’ve been in the United States for three years now,” said Hovland, who won the 2018 U.S. Amateur and a team championship at Oklahoma State. “I don’t really try to do anything in particular to stand out. I just try to play my golf and be myself. I’m glad people like me, and they seem to be rooting for me, and that’s nice.”

Matthew NeSmith tees off on the 13th hole Saturday at Hillcrest Country Club during the third round of the Albertsons Boise Open. Kyle Green Special to the Idaho Statesman

To be sure, there will be some Boise golf fans rooting for him when he tees off in the final group at 11:55 a.m. Sunday. The trophy presentation will be conducted at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The way Hovland sees it, hoisting his first professional trophy in Boise would make for a pretty good story, almost like someone drew it up that way.

“It could be my first professional victory, and that’s always something special,” he said. “I’ll look back to this — if I happen to win — and (say) OK, that was a pretty sweet week for me.”