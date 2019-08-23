PGA Tour-bound golfer takes Boise Open lead with birdie binge

Brett Stegmaier aced the 17th hole at Hillcrest Country Club on Friday. Albertsons Boise Open

Ryan Brehm took the second-round lead at the Albertsons Boise Open with an 8-under-par 63 on Friday.

Brehm made six consecutive birdies at Hillcrest Country Club, from No. 15 through No. 2. The streak actually ended on one of Hillcrest’s easier holes, the par-5 third. But Brehm birdied No. 4, too.

“I don’t remember the last time I had a streak like that,” Brehm said in a press release. “I actually looked at the scoreboard on the par-5 third and realized I had made six in a row, and I was in perfect position off the tee. I thought to myself let’s go get a seventh, and then of course I made a par.”

Brehm already has secured his return to the PGA Tour in 2019-20 with a 13th-place finish during the Korn Ferry Tour’s regular season. He was a PGA Tour member in 2016-17.

Brehm is 12-under for the tournament. Charlie Saxon is 11-under and three players are 10-under. Viktor Hovland is 8-under.

Follow the live scoring here. Check out the Saturday tee times here.

BOISE OPEN FACTS

Golf course: Hillcrest Country Club (Par 71, 6,880 yards)

Competition days: Thursday-Sunday

Purse: $1 million (Winner: $180,000)

2018 champion: Sangmoon Bae

On Golf Channel: Saturday, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

THE FINALS

Boise is the second of three tournaments that make up the Korn Ferry Tour Finals (the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship kicked off the Finals last week). After the Boise Open, the players move on to the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. In total, 50 PGA Tour cards will be earned through the Korn Ferry Tour: the top 25 players in the regular-season standings and the top 25 players in the Finals.

THE FIELD

This week’s field is made up of the top 75 players on the Korn Ferry Tour regular-season points list, Nos. 126 through 200 on the PGA Tour’s FedExCup points list, non-members who would have finished from 126 to 200 on the FedExCup list and players on medical exemptions.

TICKETS

Gates open at 7:30 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, and daily tickets may be purchased at the gate for $15.

MUSIC

Country artist Justin Moore will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday along the 18th fairway. The standing-room-only concert is free for Saturday ticket-holders.

PARKING

Free general admission parking is available at Idaho IceWorld (7072 S. Eisenman Road). Free shuttles will take spectators to the tournament entrance and back to the parking lot. A designated Lyft/ride share pickup location will be located at the corner of Pond Street and Greenbriar Drive across from the Hillcrest Clubhouse.

NEW TOUR SPONSOR

After a seven-year run as the Web.com Tour, the PGA Tour announced in June a 10-year deal with Korn Ferry, a Los Angeles consulting firm, to become the tour’s sponsor.

CHARITY

The Boise Open announced Tuesday that it will provide $1.5 million to charity from the 2019 event. That brings the total to more than $25 million during the tournament’s 30-year run.