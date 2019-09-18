Former U of I football player who faced rape charge arrested in fatal hit-and-run

Kyree Curington Latah County Sheriff's Office

A former University of Idaho football player who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery in August was the driver in a recent hit-and-run that killed a man in Louisiana, according to police.

Kyree Laron Curington, 19, of New Orleans, was driving a 2005 Dodge truck in the right lane of Interstate 59 in Louisiana on Aug. 29 when he merged into the left lane. He struck 38-year-old Bobby Allison Jr., of Mississippi, who was operating a motorcycle, the Louisiana State Police said in a press release. Allison’s motorcycle left the road, struck the median and hit a traffic barrier, police said. He died at the scene.

Curington then fled the scene, police said, before eventually turning himself in. He was charged in St. Tammany Parish with improper lane use and felony hit and run driving resulting in death.

Curington did not have alcohol in his system, police said. He could face anywhere from 5 to 20 years in prison on the hit-and-run charge, according to Louisiana law.

Curington, a former defensive back for the Vandals, was accused of rape in December 2018 and suspended indefinitely from the program before being academically disqualified after that fall semester. According to an affidavit obtained by the Statesman, the victim, a fellow student, told friends and family that Curington assaulted her after she invited him to her dorm room.

Curington was initially charged with felony rape and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in Latah County. He was sentenced to 14 days of jail and six months of unsupervised probation, and had to register as a sex offender in Louisiana.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson told the Statesman that his office was waiting to proceed on possible probation violations until the Moscow police receive reports from the Louisiana State Police.