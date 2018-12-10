Video evidence contradicts University of Idaho football player’s account in rape case

Video evidence contradicts the account University of Idaho football player Kyree Curington told police last week after he was accused of rape. That’s according to the probable cause affidavit Moscow police filed in Curington’s Latah County court case.
Curington, 18, was arrested Saturday and arraigned Monday on the felony charge. The freshman defensive back from New Orleans has been suspended indefinitely from the Vandals football program.
A female student told friends, family and Moscow police that Curington sexually assaulted her after she invited him to her dorm room late at night, according to the affidavit obtained Monday by the Idaho Statesman. The student said she repeatedly told Curington “no,” but he pinned her down.
The student’s roommate was present, and woke when the student came home. The roommate told police she was unsure what to do during the incident; she heard the phrases, “No, I don’t do that,” and “I thought we were just going to sleep,” and said she was worried whether the student had given her consent.
The Statesman generally doesn’t name victims of sexual assault.
Curington initially told police he wasn’t there, according to the affidavit. But officers found surveillance video showing him walking with the student on the sixth floor of her dorm wing at 3:35 a.m. Friday. The woman said she began making phone calls to report what happened about 4:15 a.m., the same time that Curington was next seen on video in the dorm hallways. The alleged rape was reported to police at 4:58 a.m.
Police attempted to interview Curington a second time after reviewing the videos. They obtained an arrest warrant when he refused, according to the affidavit. He was booked into the Latah County jail on Saturday afternoon, and later released on a $75,000 bond.
Here’s what else police described in the affidavit:
The rape initially was reported by the student’s mother. Officers met the student at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
The woman told police that she and a group of friends left their dorm at 12:30 a.m. Friday to go to Stubblefields, a bar across the border in Pullman, Washington. She encountered Curington, whom she knew from social media. They left the bar separately, but communicated through Snapchat about Curington sleeping in the woman’s dorm room for the night.
The woman told police she went to the basement of her dorm wing to let in Curington. That was consistent with the surveillance video, police later said.
“(She) told us she was very direct with Curington about her intentions with him that she did not want to do anything with him, but he could sleep in the bed with her,” the affidavit says.
Curington, the woman told police, became physically aggressive despite several “nos” and attempts to push him away.
“(She) was trying to push Curington so hard and be loud to wake up her roommate,” the affidavit says. The roommate told police she had put on headphones and music after hearing “kissing noises.”
After meeting with the woman, the officers visited Curington in his dorm room. He told police he didn’t know the woman, and that he sat in a roommate’s car after returning from Stubblefields, arriving at his room at 4:45 or 5 a.m. He had a meeting with a football coach at 7:45 a.m. Later, Curington said he “didn’t really know her but had seen her” in Pullman. He denied meeting up with her and going to her dorm room.
However, on the video, the officers saw a man they identified as Curington with the woman on the dorm floor where she lives.
“The male was dressed identically to what we just saw Curington wearing when we were speaking to him,” the affidavit says.
The Statesman could not determine Monday who Curington’s attorney is. His next listed hearing is a preliminary hearing Jan. 10. At such a hearing, a judge decides if there is enough evidence to send the case to district court and a full trial.
