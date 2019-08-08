Former UI football player accused of rape sentenced to 6 months probation, 14 days in jail

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

The former University of Idaho football player accused of rape last year pleaded guilty Wednesday to a lesser charge of misdemeanor sexual battery and will serve six months of unsupervised probation.

Kyree Curington, 19, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman Dec. 7 at a campus dormitory. He was initially charged with felony rape. He was suspended from the football team indefinitely after being charged he was academically disqualified from school after the fall semester, a university spokesman told the Idaho Statesman.

In Latah County, Curington pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery, and Magistrate Judge John Judge ordered him to serve six months of unsupervised probation in his home state of Louisiana. He will serve 14 days in county jail.

The judge also granted Curington a withheld judgment, which means if he successfully completes his probation, he could go back before the court and request that the charge be dismissed from his record.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said if Curington were living in Idaho, he would not have to register as a sex offender for the misdemeanor conviction, but in the state of Louisiana, he will have to register as a sex offender.

Thompson said the victim in the case wrote a statement to the court, expressing her disapproval of the plea agreement.

“The victim would have preferred the case go to trial,” Thompson told the Statesman on Thursday. “But the agreement was reached through mediation.”

Once an agreement is reached in mediation, the prosecution cannot go back on their deal, Thompson explained.

At a hearing earlier this year, the woman told the court she repeatedly told Curington “no” and even tried to push him off her during the incident. The sexual assault was reported to Moscow Police.