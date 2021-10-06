Fans guide: How to watch Boise State’s football game against BYU

Boise State’s final nonconference game of the 2021 season will be on the road against No. 10 BYU.

Saturday’s game (1:30 p.m., ABC) will be the Broncos’ first regular-season broadcast appearance on ABC since they played at Nevada in 2012.

The Broncos will try to rebound from a 41-31 home loss to Nevada last week and avoid their first two-game losing streak since ending the 2016 season with back-to-back losses.

WHERE TO FIND THE TV BROADCAST

Boise State will be on ABC this week. That’s channel 6 on Sparklight and DirecTV and channel 6 or 5250 on Dish Network.

BOISE STATE AT NO. 10 BYU

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium (63,470, grass), Provo, Utah

TV: ABC (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 2-3; BYU 5-0

Series: Boise State is 7-4 all-time against BYU, but the Broncos have lost two in a row against the Cougars.

Vegas line: BYU by 5.5

Weather: High of 55 degrees, 58% chance of rain, 8 mph winds