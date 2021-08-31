NFL cut day: Which former Boise State, Idaho standouts made a 53-man roster?

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks tries to evade Cleveland Browns defensive end Curtis Weaver during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Aug. 29 in Atlanta. Weaver, a former Boise State standout, did not make the Browns’ 53-man roster. AP

NFL teams have until 2 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday to trim their rosters to 53 players.

Each NFL team also has a 16-player practice squad, which can be assembled once the claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction expires at 2 p.m. MT on Wednesday.

The regular season begins Thursday, Sept. 9, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys (6:20 p.m., NBC). There are 14 games Sunday, Sept. 12, and Monday Night Football kicks off with the Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 13.

Below is a list of players with Idaho ties who were on NFL rosters during the preseason. This list will be updated as cuts are announced.

BOISE STATE

Waiting for news

G, Ezra Cleveland, No. 72 Minnesota Vikings

CB, Dont’e Deayon, No. 21 Los Angeles Rams

OL, Marcus Henry, No. 53 Arizona Cardinals

WR, John Hightower, No. 82 Philadelphia Eagles

DE, DeMarcus Lawrence, No. 90 Dallas Cowboys

RB, Alexander Mattison, No. 25 Minnesota Vikings

RB, Jeremy McNichols, No. 28 Tennessee Titans

DT, David Moa, No. 96 New York Giants

G, John Molchon, No. 75 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

C, Matt Paradis (Council High), No. 61 Carolina Panthers

ILB, Tanner Vallejo, No. 51 Arizona Cardinals

LB, Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River High), No. 55 Dallas Cowboys

WR, Cedrick Wilson, No. 1 Dallas Cowboys

Made roster

TE, John Bates, No. 87 Washington Football Team

OT, Charles Leno Jr., No. 72 Washington Football Team

CB, Avery Williams, No. 35 Atlanta Falcons

Cut

WR, A.J. Richardson, Arizona Cardinals (Confirmed by NFL.com)

QB, Brett Rypien, Denver Broncos (Source: Mike Klis, News9)

S, Darian Thompson, Dallas Cowboys (Source: Michael Gehlken, Dallas Morning News)

DE, Curtis Weaver, Cleveland Browns (Confirmed by Cleveland)

IDAHO

Waiting for news

G/T, Jesse Davis, No. 77 Miami Dolphins

LB, Kaden Elliss, No. 55 New Orleans Saints

DE, Benson Mayowa, No. 95 Seattle Seahawks

RB, Elijhaa Penny, No. 39 New York Giants

Made roster

TBA

Cut

WR, Jeff Cotton, No. 35 Jacksonville Jaguars (Source: Michael DiRocco, ESPN)

LB, Christian Elliss, Minnesota Vikings (Confirmed by NFL.com)

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, a graduate of Highland High in Pocatello, is introduced before an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Aug. 22 in Cleveland. Togiai made the Browns’ 53-man roster. David Dermer AP

HIGH SCHOOLS

Waiting for news

DL, Jonah Williams (Rocky Mountain High), No. 92 Los Angeles Rams

Made roster

QB, Taysom Hill (Highland High), No. 7 New Orleans Saints

DT, Tommy Togiai (Highland High), No. 93 Cleveland Browns

Cut

DE, Porter Gustin (Emmett High), Cleveland Browns (Confirmed by Cleveland)

OL, Tristen Hoge (Highland High), New York Jets (Confirmed by NFL.com)