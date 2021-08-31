Boise State Football
NFL cut day: Which former Boise State, Idaho standouts made a 53-man roster?
NFL teams have until 2 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday to trim their rosters to 53 players.
Each NFL team also has a 16-player practice squad, which can be assembled once the claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction expires at 2 p.m. MT on Wednesday.
The regular season begins Thursday, Sept. 9, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys (6:20 p.m., NBC). There are 14 games Sunday, Sept. 12, and Monday Night Football kicks off with the Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 13.
Below is a list of players with Idaho ties who were on NFL rosters during the preseason. This list will be updated as cuts are announced.
BOISE STATE
Waiting for news
G, Ezra Cleveland, No. 72 Minnesota Vikings
CB, Dont’e Deayon, No. 21 Los Angeles Rams
OL, Marcus Henry, No. 53 Arizona Cardinals
WR, John Hightower, No. 82 Philadelphia Eagles
DE, DeMarcus Lawrence, No. 90 Dallas Cowboys
RB, Alexander Mattison, No. 25 Minnesota Vikings
RB, Jeremy McNichols, No. 28 Tennessee Titans
DT, David Moa, No. 96 New York Giants
G, John Molchon, No. 75 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C, Matt Paradis (Council High), No. 61 Carolina Panthers
ILB, Tanner Vallejo, No. 51 Arizona Cardinals
LB, Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River High), No. 55 Dallas Cowboys
WR, Cedrick Wilson, No. 1 Dallas Cowboys
Made roster
TE, John Bates, No. 87 Washington Football Team
OT, Charles Leno Jr., No. 72 Washington Football Team
CB, Avery Williams, No. 35 Atlanta Falcons
Cut
WR, A.J. Richardson, Arizona Cardinals (Confirmed by NFL.com)
QB, Brett Rypien, Denver Broncos (Source: Mike Klis, News9)
S, Darian Thompson, Dallas Cowboys (Source: Michael Gehlken, Dallas Morning News)
DE, Curtis Weaver, Cleveland Browns (Confirmed by Cleveland)
IDAHO
Waiting for news
G/T, Jesse Davis, No. 77 Miami Dolphins
LB, Kaden Elliss, No. 55 New Orleans Saints
DE, Benson Mayowa, No. 95 Seattle Seahawks
RB, Elijhaa Penny, No. 39 New York Giants
Made roster
TBA
Cut
WR, Jeff Cotton, No. 35 Jacksonville Jaguars (Source: Michael DiRocco, ESPN)
LB, Christian Elliss, Minnesota Vikings (Confirmed by NFL.com)
HIGH SCHOOLS
Waiting for news
DL, Jonah Williams (Rocky Mountain High), No. 92 Los Angeles Rams
Made roster
QB, Taysom Hill (Highland High), No. 7 New Orleans Saints
DT, Tommy Togiai (Highland High), No. 93 Cleveland Browns
Cut
DE, Porter Gustin (Emmett High), Cleveland Browns (Confirmed by Cleveland)
OL, Tristen Hoge (Highland High), New York Jets (Confirmed by NFL.com)
