Idaho ties in the NFL: Boise State, Idaho alums make final push ahead of roster cuts

Twenty-nine players with Idaho ties held roster spots going into the final week of the NFL preseason.

But all 32 NFL teams must cut their rosters to 53 players by 2 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday.

The regular season begins Thursday, Sept. 9, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys (6:20 p.m., NBC). There are 14 games Sunday, Sept. 12, and Monday Night Football kicks off with the Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 13.

Below is a look at how players with Gem State ties performed during Week 3 of preseason action:

BOISE STATE

TE, John Bates, No. 87 Washington Football Team: Started at tight end and caught one pass for 13 yards in Washington’s 37-3 loss to Baltimore. Bates played 28 offensive snaps and 15 on special teams.

G, Ezra Cleveland, No. 72 Minnesota Vikings: Started at left guard and played 15 snaps, plus one appearance on special teams.

CB, Dont’e Deayon, No. 21 Los Angeles Rams: Started at cornerback and collected four total tackles. Deayon played 38 snaps on defense and eight on special teams.

OL, Marcus Henry, No. 53 Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals’ game at New Orleans was canceled because of Hurricane Ida.

WR, John Hightower, No. 82 Philadelphia Eagles: Came off the bench and caught three passes for 21 yards, with a long of 10 yards. Hightower also returned two kickoffs for a total of 26 yards. He played 37 offensive snaps and six on special teams in a 31-31 tie with the N.Y. Jets.

DE, DeMarcus Lawrence, No. 90 Dallas Cowboys: Did not play in the Cowboys’ 34-14 loss to Jacksonville.

OT, Charles Leno Jr., No. 72 Washington Football Team: Did not play.

RB, Alexander Mattison, No. 25 Minnesota Vikings: Did not play in the Vikings’ 28-25 loss to Kansas City.

RB, Jeremy McNichols, No. 28 Tennessee Titans: McNichols was placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list last week. The Reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined as a close contact with an infected individual or individuals.

DT, David Moa, No. 96 New York Giants: Came off the bench and played 31 snaps at defensive tackle but did not record any stats.

G, John Molchon, No. 75 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Did not play in the Bucs’ 23-16 win over Houston.

C, Matt Paradis (Council High), No. 61 Carolina Panthers: Started at center and played 41 snaps in the Panthers’ 34-9 win over Pittsburgh.

WR, A.J. Richardson, No. 83 Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals’ game at New Orleans was canceled because of Hurricane Ida. Richardson was cut by Arizona on Monday morning.

QB, Brett Rypien, No. 4 Denver Broncos: Entered late in the third quarter and was the third Denver QB to see the field. Rypien completed 3-of-7 pass attempts for 17 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He also had two carries for 4 yards and totaled 22 plays under center.

S, Darian Thompson, No. 23 Dallas Cowboys: Did not play.

ILB, Tanner Vallejo, No. 51 Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals’ game at New Orleans was canceled because of Hurricane Ida.

LB, Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River High), No. 55 Dallas Cowboys: Did not play.

DE, Curtis Weaver, No. 59 Cleveland Browns: Came off the bench and made three total tackles while participating in 27 defensive snaps, plus two plays on special teams.

CB, Avery Williams, No. 35 Atlanta Falcons: Returned two kickoffs for 54 yards, with a long of 29 yards. Williams also saw 35 snaps at cornerback, totaling four tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass defended.

WR, Cedrick Wilson, No. 1 Dallas Cowboys: Did not play.

IDAHO

WR, Jeff Cotton, No. 35 Jacksonville Jaguars: Came off the bench and caught three passes for 66 yards, including a long of 30 yards. Cotton played 30 offensive snaps and assisted on a tackle on special teams.

G/T, Jesse Davis, No. 77 Miami Dolphins: Did not play in the Dolphins’ 29-26 win over Cincinnati.

LB, Kaden Elliss, No. 55 New Orleans Saints: The Saints’ game against Arizona was canceled because of Hurricane Ida.

DE, Benson Mayowa, No. 95 Seattle Seahawks: Did not play in the Seahawks’ 27-0 win over the L.A. Chargers.

RB, Elijhaa Penny, No. 39 New York Giants: Came off the bench and led the Giants in rushing with 35 yards on four carries as a fullback. He played 10 snaps on offense and 11 on special teams, assisting on a tackle.

HIGH SCHOOLS

DE, Porter Gustin (Emmett High), No. 94 Cleveland Browns: Started at defensive end and played 14 snaps, making one tackle.

QB, Taysom Hill (Highland High), No. 7 New Orleans Saints: The Saints’ game against Arizona was canceled because of Hurricane Ida.

DT, Tommy Togiai (Highland High), No. 93 Cleveland Browns: Came off the bench and saw 32 snaps at nose tackle, registering one tackle. He also made one appearance on special teams.

DL, Jonah Williams (Rocky Mountain High), No. 92 Los Angeles Rams: Came off the bench and tied for second on the team with five total tackles. He played 35 snaps at defensive end and appeared on special teams six times.

NOTES: LB Kamalei Correa (Boise State), QB Ryan Finley (Boise State), CB Jamar Taylor (Boise State) and DE Billy Winn (Boise State) are free agents. … LB Christian Elliss (Idaho) and OL Tristen Hoge (Highland High) were cut by Minnesota and the N.Y. Jets, respectively, last week.