Broncos, the Blue and beer? Boise State makes call on having a couple of cold ones

Boise State showcased its football team with the annual spring game on in front of 5,000 fans at Albertsons Stadium Saturday, April 10, 2021 in Boise. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Boise State will begin selling beer and hard seltzer at home football games in Albertsons Stadium this fall, the school’s director of athletics announced Monday.

Boise State planned to begin selling alcohol at home games during the 2020 season, but the plan was scrapped because no fans were allowed at games early in the season, and only about 1,100 were allowed to attend games against Colorado State and BYU, because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The university isn’t expecting the same issue this fall after announcing in May that it will welcome full capacity crowds back to Albertsons Stadium.

Selling alcohol at Boise State home games has been a contentious topic since at least 2011. Former Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey said he wasn’t a fan of it, but new AD Jeramiah Dickey doesn’t have the same reservations. For him, it’s another step in his push to sell out all six of the Broncos’ home games and a chance to generate a little more revenue.

“Our goal is to provide an elite fan experience on game day,” Dickey said in a press release. “Bronco Nation directly impacts our student-athletes, and ultimately, the outcome of games. My hope is that today’s announcement continues to generate excitement and helps us fill the stadium.”

The Idaho State Board of Education decided last April that presidents of the state’s colleges and universities have the authority to decide whether alcohol will be sold at athletic events and tailgate parties. Boise State President Marlene Tromp said she has been intrigued by the idea since she was hired in 2019. She told The Athletic last year that she wasn’t even aware alcohol wasn’t sold at home football games until she attended one.

Beer and seltzer will be available this season at kiosks throughout the stadium and in the Fan Zone, which is located in the northeast corner. A portion of the Ford Tailgate Zone on DeChevrieux Field will also be reserved for pregame alcohol sales, according to the university.

Boise State also announced the launch of its Drink Responsibly campaign, which will consist of educational signage around Albertsons Stadium on game day. A clear bag policy will be implemented at the stadium, and in what will be a major change for Boise State fans, re-entry will no longer be allowed.

Previous stipulations were that fans would be permitted to bring one clear plastic or vinyl bag, package or container that does not exceed 12 x 6 x 12 inches; a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag; or a purse, bag or clutch no larger than 4.5 x 6.5 inches.