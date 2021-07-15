He was a workhorse at Boise State. Now Alexander Mattison is ‘chasing greatness’ in NFL

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison, who played at Boise State, scores on a 10-yard run by hurdling an Oakland Raiders defender Sept. 22, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 34-14. AP

Boise State strength coach Reid Kagy said football coach Andy Avalos likes to work out early in the morning, and he brings an energy to the weight room that is tough to match.

“He’s constantly moving and sweating and running circles between sets,” Kagy said.

Former Boise State running back Alexander Mattison — who is heading into his third season with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings — remembers Avalos bringing that same energy to the most mundane drills in practice. Avalos was the Broncos’ defensive coordinator for the final two years of Mattison’s college career.

“He’s one of those guys that always brings energy that is infectious,” Mattison told the Idaho Statesman. “I was on the other side of the ball, but he even made demonstrating tackling drills look exciting.”

Mattison played at Boise State from 2016 to 2018. He led the Mountain West with 1,415 rushing yards as a junior before entering the 2019 NFL Draft, and he totaled 2,829 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns during his college career.

The native of San Bernardino, California, was one of more than 100 former Boise State players in Boise for the spring game in April.

He was already planning to be at the game to support his cousin, freshman cornerback Isaiah Bradford, but Mattison said he never passes on an opportunity to make a stop at Boise State, which he considers his second home.

“Once you’ve come through here and left a little blood, sweat and tears, you’re family for life and welcome anytime,” Mattison said.

He also couldn’t wait to catch back up with Avalos, who recruited Mattison out of San Bernardino High School, and was hired in January as the head coach of the program they both once played for. Avalos was a linebacker at Boise State from 2001 to 2004.

“It’s a brotherhood and a bond,” Mattison said. “For him to put in the effort to make sure guys stay connected, it says a lot about the pride he takes in being a Bronco.”

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison eludes a tackle by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on Sept. 8. Mattison is a former Boise State standout. Bruce Kluckhohn AP

The Vikings picked Mattison in the third round of the 2019 draft. That was one of seven straight years that an early entrant from Boise State was selected, but that streak ended this year when tight end John Bates and cornerback Avery Williams — both of whom were redshirt seniors — were the only Broncos drafted.

The last underclassman from Boise State to be drafted was offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland, who also went to the Vikings in the second round of the 2020 draft. The former Broncos have become close, and Mattison said he took the rookie under his wing last year and shared a piece of advice that was handed down to him when he was just breaking into the league.

“I just let him know your rookie year is going to be the longest year of your life. You go from college to combine training, straight through to OTAs, training camp and the season. You don’t really get a break until the end of your rookie season,” Mattison said. “Our organization does a great job of giving us the resources needed to take care of our bodies, so I told him to make sure he’s taking advantage of it.”

Mattison’s statistics from year one in the NFL to year two weren’t all that different. He played in 13 games both seasons. As a rookie, he carried the ball 100 times for 462 yards and a touchdown. Last fall, he rushed 96 times for 434 yards and two touchdowns and added the first receiving touchdown of his pro career.

The only real difference was he made the first two starts of his career — both in place of an injured Dalvin Cook — but Mattison said he grew by leaps and bounds in year two.

“I took a big step mentally,” Mattison said. “The way I read defenses, how I can read and react, my hand-eye coordination, it’s all improved from last year.”

Mattison decided to switch things up with his training last year, so he joined Minnesota fullback C.J. Ham in the ring for some boxing. He also trained with a professional boxer in the offseason, and he’s already seeing the results on the field.

“The coordination really helps,” he said, “and just the relationship between having to hear something and react definitely played a big role in play recognition and all those things on the field.”

Mattison got used to being a workhorse at Boise State. He carried the ball 212 times as a sophomore and 302 as a junior, but in the NFL, he’s had to adjust to life as part of a collective group of running backs — each of whom has a specific role to play.

Cook’s role is to carry the load and use his combination of speed and power to create the big plays that make the Vikings’ play-action heavy passing game work.

Former Nebraska running back Ameer Abdullah is Minnesota’s shifty, elusive third-down back, who can help move the chains on the ground or through the air.

What is Mattison’s role on the offense? To offer a physical change of pace to Cook’s running style and pick up the tough yards. And, of course, to hurdle a defender every now and then.

“It’s one of those things where you accept your role and star in your role, but we’re not here to just be content with a specific role,” Mattison said. “We try to be as versatile as possible and make the person to our left and right better by competing.”

No matter how many carries he gets, Mattison said he can’t imagine himself in a better position than the one he’s in right how.

“I’m chasing greatness and however that plays out, I’m open to it,” he said. “I’m really blessed to be in the position I’m in. I love the Vikings, I love my teammates and I would love it if I could be a lifelong Viking.”

Quotable

Former Boise State running back Alexander Mattison sat down with Idaho Statesman reporter Ron Counts this summer to discuss his career in the NFL, his relationship with Boise State coach Andy Avalos and a host of other topics. Here are a few highlights from that conversation:

On what he’s learned from Dalvin Cook: “Off the field, his energy, his passion and the genuine person he is has helped me grow as a young man and learn how to be a professional athlete, but also how to be young and have fun. The things he’s shown me on the field — different keys and reads — are things I’ll hold onto and things that will make me a lot better.”

On Andy Avalos getting hired as the head coach at their alma mater: “It means a lot, and it goes to show once a Bronco, always a Bronco.”

On Boise State running back George Holani: “He’s definitely got the it factor that you need to take your game to the next level. As long as he’s healthy, he’s going to be out there and give all of us former Boise State running backs a run for our money. I love the way he plays. I’m expecting him to have a big year, rather than hoping for it.”

On playing in empty stadiums last season because of COVID-19: “The sound is very faint, and it stays at one level the whole game. It gives you a practice feel.”