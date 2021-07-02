Boise State adds OL to 2022 class; former Bronco Andrade heading to Tokyo Olympics

Offensive lineman Hall Schmidt verbally committed to Boise State on Friday.

The Boise State football team added a third offensive lineman to its 2022 recruiting class on Friday.

Hall Schmidt — a 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive tackle from Peninsula High in Washington state — announced his verbal commitment on Twitter. He’s the ninth known member of the Broncos’ 2022 class, and he joins fellow offensive linemen Roger Carreon, who committed on June 21, and Kage Casey, who was the third player to join the class when he committed on June 10.

Schmidt’s connection to Boise State is graduate assistant McCauley Todd, who was college teammates at Montana with one of Schmidt’s personal trainers. Todd joined the Broncos’ staff this year, but he first started recruiting Schmidt while he was an assistant at Montana Western.

Boise State offered Schmidt a scholarship after he visited the Broncos’ campus during the first weekend in June, which is when the NCAA’s ban on in-person visits ended.

“When I went on my visit, it just felt like a family atmosphere,” Schmidt told the Statesman on Friday. “I felt right at home.”

Schmidt has played just six varsity games at Peninsula — all of which were this spring during a season that was moved from the fall and shortened because of COVID-19. He played left guard this spring and plans to move to right tackle in the fall. He said he could play either position at Boise State.

The native of Gig Harbor, Washington, decided to gain weight heading into his junior season and ballooned up to 300 pounds, but he didn’t like how it slowed him down, so he has since trimmed down to 280.

“I think my quickness and my ability to explode off the ball are my biggest strengths,” said Schmidt, who is versatile enough that he referred to himself as a Swiss Army knife on the offensive line.

Schmidt doesn’t have a rating on 247Sports yet, but he also has scholarship offers from Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Missouri State, Montana, Montana State and Montana Tech.

Boise State 2022 recruiting class

CB Dionte Thornton, 6-3, 185, Lawndale (California) High

OT Kage Casey, 6-6, 250, Clackamas (Oregon) High

TE Austin Terry, 6-5, 230, Tumwater High (Olympia, Washington)

LB Kaeo Akana, 6-3, 205, Theodore Roosevelt High (Honolulu, Hawaii)

WR Keenan McCaddy, 6-4, 180, Moanalua High (Honolulu, Hawaii)

OT Roger Carreon, 6-5, 295, Jal (New Mexico) High

DL JJ Talo, 6-3, 250, Kearns High (Salt Lake City, Utah)

LB Jayden Virgin, 6-3, 220, Mt. Carmel High (San Diego, California)

OT Hall Schmidt, 6-7, 300, Peninsula (Washington) High

Women’s basketball: Broncos add transfer from Brown

Former Brown guard Dominique Leonidas is joining the Boise State women’s basketball team, head coach Gordy Presnell announced on Friday.

Leonidas played three seasons at Brown, which canceled its 2020-2021 season because of COVID-19. She was a team captain and started 22 games as a junior in 2018-19, and she scored in double digits five times during the season.

“She is a terrific on-ball defender, brings a lot of game experience and will be a great mentor to our young players,” Presnell said in a press release.

Leonidas is the fourth transfer the Broncos have added this offseason, following former Boston College forward Sydney McQuietor, former Oklahoma forward Mandy Simpson and junior college transfer Kaitlin Burgess, who helped lead College of Southern Idaho to the NJCAA National Tournament last season.

Olympics: Andrade qualifies in hurdles

Former Boise State track and field star Jordin Andrade has been selected to represent Cape Verde at the Tokyo Olympics in the 400-meter hurdles. It’s the second time in his career that he’ll compete in the Olympics.

He placed No. 16 overall in the 400-meter hurdles at the 2016 Rio Olympics, becoming Cape Verde’s first Olympic semifinalist.

Andrade was a five-time Mountain West Conference champion at Boise State. He earned runner-up honors at the 2015 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 49.24 seconds, setting the school record and becoming the first Bronco to break the 50-second barrier.