Boise State’s 10th recruit in 2022 class is a versatile wide receiver from California

Three-star wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather verbally committed to Boise State on Saturday. He plays receiver and safety at Valencia High in California.

The Boise State football team picked up its second verbal commitment from a recruit in as many days on Saturday when wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather joined the Broncos’ 2022 class.

He’s a three-star recruit from Valencia High in Southern California, and he also has scholarship offers from Florida State, Maryland, Colorado State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Utah State and New Mexico.

Merriweather joins a class that also added 280-pound offensive tackle Hall Schmidt on Friday.

At 6-foot-3, 200-pound, Merriweather played wide receiver and safety for Valencia, which fell just short of winning its 12th straight Foothill League championship this spring.

Merriweather is the second wide receiver to join the Broncos’ class — following Keenan McCaddy, who was one of three recruits who committed on June 20 — and he’s the 10th known recruit in the class, which ranks No. 2 in the Mountain West, according to 247Sports.

Committed Thank you to the whole @BroncoSportsFB staff pic.twitter.com/0fa7xQcwVd — •ZM•. Zamondre Merriweather (@zamondrem1) July 3, 2021

Boise State 2022 recruiting class

CB Dionte Thornton, 6-3, 185, Lawndale (California) High

OT Kage Casey, 6-6, 250, Clackamas (Oregon) High

TE Austin Terry, 6-5, 230, Tumwater High (Olympia, Washington)

LB Kaeo Akana, 6-3, 205, Theodore Roosevelt High (Honolulu, Hawaii)

WR Keenan McCaddy, 6-4, 180, Moanalua High (Honolulu, Hawaii)

OT Roger Carreon, 6-5, 295, Jal (New Mexico) High

DL JJ Talo, 6-3, 250, Kearns High (Salt Lake City, Utah)

LB Jayden Virgin, 6-3, 220, Mt. Carmel High (San Diego, California)

OT Hall Schmidt, 6-7, 300, Peninsula (Washington) High

WR Zamondre Merriweather, 6-2, 200, Valencia (California) High