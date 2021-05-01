Boise State special teams ace Avery Williams goes to Atlanta in round 5 of NFL Draft

Boise State special teams ace Avery Williams is heading to Atlanta.

Williams was selected with the pick No. 39 in the fifth round (No. 183 overall) Saturday during the third day of the 2021 NFL Draft.

This year marks the first time since 2018 that Boise State didn’t have a player picked in the first three rounds, but the Broncos have had a player drafted for 12 straight years, dating to 2010.

Williams was the second Boise State player selected this year, following tight end John Bates, who went to Washington in the fourth round.

Williams was named Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year the past two seasons, and he finished his college career with nine special teams touchdowns.

Boise State senior Avery Williams returns a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown on Saturday at Hawaii. It was his eighth career special teams touchdown. Courtesy Boise State

Last season, the former walk-on won the Jet Award, which goes to the best return specialist in the country, and he was named the first consensus All-American from Boise State since former offensive lineman Nate Potter in 2011.

He also started 21 consecutive games at cornerback for the Broncos, but Williams is looking at a position change in the NFL. At his pro day in March, he said teams wanted to see him work out as a running back and slot receiver.

Williams (5-8, 187) posted impressive numbers at pro day, including a 4.41-second 40-yard dash and 19 reps on the bench press, which matched Bates, who outweighs him by about 60 pounds.