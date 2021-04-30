Boise State makes a late addition to 2021 class, and he’s from a familiar high school

St. John Bosco linebacker Andrew Simpson verbally committed to Boise State on Friday.

The Boise State football team made a late addition to its 2021 recruiting class on Friday, announcing it signed a pass rusher who is coming out of a high school that’s familiar to fans of the Broncos.

Outside linebacker Andrew Simpson signed his national letter of intent Friday afternoon. He’s a three-star prospect from Norwalk, California, and he played for St. John Bosco, which also produced the first player to join the Broncos’ 2022 class — quarterback Kadin Houser.

Houser was upgraded to a four-star prospect not long after verbally committing earlier in April, but he announced Thursday that he picked up a scholarship offer from Michigan State.

St. John Bosco was also once home to Boise State running back George Holani, who rushed for 1,014 yards as a true freshman in 2019 but was slowed by injuries last season.

Simpson originally committed to Kansas and even signed with the Jayhawks in December but was released from his national letter of intent after his lead recruiter, former Kansas linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe, left to take a job at SMU.

He racked up 35 tackles, one sack and three pass breakups this spring during his senior season, which was postponed and shortened because of COVID-19. As a junior, he helped St. John Bosco post a 14-0 record and a No. 1 national ranking, and he was a two-way player as a sophomore, catching 27 passes for 290 yards and a pair of scores to go along with 22 tackles.

Simpson (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) also has scholarship offers from Oregon, Coastal Carolina and Mountain West programs San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State and UNLV, according to 247Sports.

He could be a huge addition for the Broncos, who are still looking for a consistent pass rusher to replace 2019 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year Curtis Weaver, who finished his college career ranked No. 2 all-time at Boise State with 34 career sacks.

Demitri Washington will likely compete for playing time at Edge this fall, but he’s coming off a season-ending injury, which kept him out of spring ball. Redshirt sophomores Isaiah Bagnah and Casey Kline built some momentum this spring, but neither did enough to claim the starting job.

The need to produce more pressure on quarterbacks likely played a factor in the Broncos’ adding Oregon transfer Andrew Faoliu earlier this month.

NOTES

▪ Holani was credited with a redshirt year after appearing in just four games last season, according to a spokesperson for the Boise State football team. That mean’s he’ll only be a redshirt sophomore this year and the Broncos could have four more seasons with their workhorse running back, when taking into account the extra year offer by the NCAA.

▪The Mountain West announced Friday that it has eliminated its intraconference transfer rule effective immediately. Previously, players transferring to another conference school had to sit out an additional year on top of the year required by NCAA rules. Now players will only be governed by the NCAA’s transfer rule.

▪ Three players have opted to leave the team since spring ball ended: long snapper Koby Tryggestad, punter Keola Downing and tight end Kaden DeLuna.

Boise State 2021 recruiting class

LB Jai Jones, 5-11, 230, South Oak Cliff High (Dallas, Texas)

WR Jalen Richmond, 6-0, 175, Chandler (Arizona) High

QB Taylen Green, 6-5, 215, Lewisville (Texas) High

WR Kaden Dudley, 5-11, 190, Palmer Ridge High (Monument, Colorado)

TE Matthew Lauter, 6-4, 222, Torrey Pines High (Encinitas, California)

LB Rejhan Tatum, 6-2, 224, Del City High (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)

OT Cord Kringlen, 6-5, 275, Holy Family High (Broomfield, Colorado)

LB Marco Notarainni, 6-3, 195, Torrey Pines High (Encinitas, California)

LB James Wilborn Jr., 6-3, 235, Avon Old Farms (Avon, Connecticut)

WR Eric McAllister, 6-3, 180, Azle (Texas) High

OL Joseph Amos, 6-3, 325, Lancaster (Texas) High

OL Mason Randolph, 6-4, 280, Yorba Linda (California) High

S Seyi Oladipo, 5-11, 175, Eaglecrest High (Centennial, Colorado)

S Zion Washington, 6-2, 200, Frisco (Texas) High

DL Ahmed Hassanein, 6-2, 270, Loara High (Anaheim, California)

WR Ben Ford, 5-11, 190, Eagle High

RB Cyrus Habibi-Likio, 6-1, 215, Oregon (Palo Alto, California)

CB Caleb Biggers, 5-11, 195, Bowling Green (Baltimore, Maryland)

LB Andrew Faoliu, 6-3, 255 Oregon (Santa Ana, California)

LB Andrew Simpson, 6-1, 220, St. John Bosco (Norwalk, California)