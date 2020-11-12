Live: Nine Boise State players test positive for COVID ahead of Colorado State game

Nine Boise State football players tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be available for Thursday’s game against Colorado State.

Another five players were ruled out because of contact tracing.

Only 74 players can suit up for Mountain West games this season, and Boise State listed 35 players on its inactive list prior to kickoff.

Boise State is attempting to bounce back from a disappointing loss to BYU last week.

The Broncos (2-1, 2-0 MW) host Mountain West foe Colorado State (1-1, 1-1) and are going for their 10th straight win over the Rams.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Fox Sports 1. The game can also be heard on the radio on KBOI 670 AM or KTIK 93.1 FM.

Follow the action with our scoring summary, news and notes, and tweets below:

NEWS & NOTES

Boise State hopes to have AD in place by March ‘21

Boise State hopes to have a new athletic director in place by March 2021, university President Dr. Marlene Tromp said in a statement on Thursday.

“A thorough and exhaustive process will ensure our next leader is poised to build on our program and help it achieve even greater excellence,” Tromp said. “I am pleased, and certainly not surprised, at the level of interest we already have had in this important position.”

In October, Boise State announced former Athletic Director Curt Apsey was stepping down and moving into a university level fundraising position.

Bob Carney was named interim athletic director, and a national search was initiated.

A search committee will be named in the coming weeks, and an executive search firm will be selected by Dec. 1 to assist in the search.

Tromp selected former Missouri Athletic Director Mike Alden to advise the committee and university leadership throughout the transition, according to Thursday’s release.

“We are profoundly proud of our athletic department, and are seeking an AD who can continue to elevate our programs,” Tromp said in Thursday’s press release. “There are, of course, challenges ahead, but Boise State always has been known for boldly facing and rising to such challenges — and the amazing opportunities that lie before us make this an exciting time for Boise State.”

Quick hits

The Broncos wore orange jerseys, orange helmets and orange pants. ... Senior receiver CT Thomas was the Broncos’ honorary fourth game captain. ...

