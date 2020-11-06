Live: Sears will make second start at QB for Boise State against No. 9 BYU (pregame)

Former USC quarterback Jack Sears will make his second start for No. 21 Boise State tonight against No. 9 BYU (8 p.m., FS1).

Sophomore Hank Bachmeier will miss his second straight game for undisclosed reasons. He missed six games due to injuries last fall.

Running back George Holani will also miss tonight’s game after suffering an apparent leg injury early in last weekend’s 49-30 win at Air Force. Junior Andrew Van Buren should get the bulk of the carries again. He scored two rushing touchdowns against the Falcons.

Sears made his debut as the Broncos’ starter last weekend at Air Force. His first pass went for a 75-yard touchdown to CT Thomas, and the former Trojan finished the game 17-of-20 for 280 yards, three passing touchdowns and a rushing score.

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said Tuesday that Bachmeier is expected back this season, but he wouldn’t say which quarterback would start against the Cougars. Bachmeier will be on the sideline tonight, but he won’t play, per the university.

Boise State has not confirmed why Bachmeier is out, but a team spokesperson did confirm four players are out tonight because of positive COVID-19 tests. Defensive back Tyric LeBeauf and N.C. State transfer Brock Miller are new additions to the list of players out for the game, as are punter Joel Velazquez, receiver Octavius Evans and reserve wide receiver Shea Whiting.

Sophomore safety JL Skinner also missed last weekend’s game at Air Force, but both he and nose tackle Scale Igiehon were on the field for pregame warmups on Saturday, and both are expected to play.

Igiehon left last weekend’s game early after was limping around between plays in the first quarter on the same ankle he injured in the season opener against Utah State.

QUICK PREVIEW

It’s not often that Boise State is an underdog on its home field, but that’s exactly the case for the Broncos’ contest Friday against No. 9 BYU at Albertsons Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Fox Sports 1, and the game can also be heard on the radio at KBOI 670 AM or KTIK 93.1 FM.

As of Friday afternoon, the Cougars (7-0) are a four-point favorite. The last time Boise State (2-0) was an underdog at home was in 2018 against then-No. 16 Fresno State.

Boise State leads the series against BYU 7-3, including a 5-0 record on The Blue. But Friday’s game will be the first time Boise State and BYU have played when both are ranked, and the first time the Broncos have hosted a top-10 opponent.

Utah State was No. 14 when it visited in 2018, and Fresno State was No. 16 when it came to town that year. Oregon was ranked No. 16 when the Ducks played in Albertsons Stadium in 2009.

Boise State won all three of those games. The Broncos are 5-3 at home against ranked opponents and 15-18 all-time regardless of location.

The Broncos are 5-2 against opponents ranked in the top 10, and they won their last four such games: No. 7 Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl (43-42, OT), No. 4 TCU in the 2010 Fiesta Bowl (17-10), No. 10 Virginia Tech in 2010 (33-30) and No. 10 Arizona in the 2014 Fiesta Bowl (38-30).

Follow the action with our scoring summary, news and notes, and tweets below:

