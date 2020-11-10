Boise State will continue allowing some fans at games as COVID-19 cases spike in Ada County

There will be fans in the stands in Albertsons Stadium for the second time in less than a week on Thursday when Boise State hosts Colorado State (6:05 p.m., FS1).

Boise State will adhere to the same COVID-19 protocols that were approved by Central District Health for Friday’s game against BYU, a spokesperson for the Broncos confirmed on Tuesday morning.

That means about 1,100 fans will be admitted, including 100-200 family members of players, about 275 members of the band and spirit squad and approximately 500 students. Students had until 8 a.m. on Tuesday to register for a random drawing for tickets.

Boise State presented its safety plan to the Central District Health Board of Health last Wednesday, adding that it planned to admit 40-50 guests into the Stueckle Sky Center for games and about 35-40 members of the security staff will also be on site.

The CDH Board approved the plan, but said it would send an independent agent to Albertsons Stadium to ensure all health measure were upheld.

A negative PCR test for COVID-19 is required for all spectators before entry, and masks and adherence to social distancing guidelines are also required.

Family members will be seated together, and students were asked register for tickets in pairs but will be prohibited from mingling with other groups. Entry and exit points will also be limited to lessen the chance of exposure in large groups.

Ada County, which falls under CDH jurisdiction, is still in a modified Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan, which prohibits gatherings of 50 or more people. On Monday, 364 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ada.

COLORADO STATE AT BOISE STATE

When: 6:05 p.m. Thursday

Where: Albertsons Stadium

TV: Fox Sports 1 (Alex Faust, Evan Moore). That’s channel 146 on Sparklight, 219 on DirecTV and 150 on Dish Network.

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 2-1, 2-0 Mountain West; Colorado State 1-1, 1-1.

Series: Boise State leads 9-0 (last meeting: Boise State won 31-24 last season in Fort Collins, Colorado)

Vegas line: Boise State by 13.5

Weather: Low of 32 degrees, 60% chance of rain and snow, 5-10 mph winds